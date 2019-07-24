JetBlue: Another High Flyer In The Airline Space

JBLU's valuation seems enticing to me given the quality of the company and its growth profile.

Although JetBlue had already previewed much of what investors should expect, 2Q19 results still impressed.

It was even better than I expected.

Despite having already disclosed traffic reports for each month in the quarter, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) still managed to deliver an all-round beat on July 23. Revenues of $2.11 billion, to be fair, landed barely an inch above consensus. The better news came from adjusted EPS of $0.60, higher than the average estimate by three cents, and revised guidance for the full year that hints at slightly more aggressive capacity growth on the horizon.

There was nothing about JetBlue's 2Q19 performance that caused me any concern ahead of earnings day. As I mentioned last week, the airline seemed to be benefiting from a number of factors ranging from:

resilient consumer spending, already reflected in the recent financial results released by peer Delta Air Lines (DAL) and others in the sector, heavy exposure to a U.S. market that seems to be doing better than others globally, and capacity expansion into international destinations that will likely bode well for the company's growth in the longer term.

It helps that JetBlue had easier comps this time (2Q18 revenue growth of 4.7% had been the lowest since early 2017), and that the current quarter benefited from the timing of the Easter holiday and improving walk-up fares (unlike 1Q19). The transcontinental business also seems to have turned a corner just ahead of the important summer season.

With crude oil prices knowingly lower YOY, it was easy to anticipate margins benefiting from a decrease in fuel expenses - which in fact dipped 1.4%. The key unknown variable in the margin equation was CASM (cost per available seat mile) ex-fuel, which I expected would land around 2.0% higher YOY. The reported 1.8% was slightly below my estimate and very close to the low end of the guidance range, despite the airline's 6% increase in capacity.

See key metric trends below.

Bullishness reinforced

JetBlue's solid 2Q19 results reinforced my bullishness towards the stock. The company seems to be performing very well, in great part aided by favorable macro-level factors (e.g. solid U.S. economy, crude oil price moderation), as it continues to execute on its growth plans.

Although current-year EPS growth expectations of 28% already look robust, the bottom-line results could continue to improve in the next three years as JetBlue continues to realize the benefits of its structural cost and restyle programs.

The cherry on the cake is a stock that I don't find too aggressively priced. As the graph above shows, next-year P/E of 8.1x has been rising slowly, but is still hovering below its trailing twelve-month average. Meanwhile, long-term PEG of only 0.55x seems highly enticing to me, given the quality of the company and its growth profile.

In my view, JBLU is another stock worth consideration in the airline sector, alongside DAL and Southwest (LUV).

