VPU: Utilities Sector Flashing Some Warning Signs

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. I went neutral on this investment about two months ago and I believe a reiteration of this rating is warranted. While Utilities will provide some cover as interest rates decline and trade disputes make headlines, there are headwinds to the sector as well. Primary among them is the sector's valuation, which is looking increasingly stretched, on both relative and historical perspectives. Additionally, regulators are curbing rate increases at a time when companies are increasing their ask. While the full ask is rarely ever approved, the current scenario is a divergence from a long-term trend. Finally, the sector is seeing an increasing level of volatility over the last few quarters, which suggests this may not be the best area for investors looking for safety.

Background

First, a little about VPU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the utilities sector" and it is managed by Vanguard. Currently, the fund trades at $133.84/share and yields 2.90% annually, based on its current price and last four distributions. I updated my outlook for VPU back in May, after being bullish on the fund in March. Simply, the Utilities sector had been delivering strong returns that I did not deem likely to continue. In hindsight, that outlook proved correct, which has prompted me to do another follow-up review at this time. After the review, I generally see the risk-reward opportunity within the sector as not very attractive for new positions, and I will explain why in detail below.

Falling Behind In The Short Term

As I mentioned above, I had been advocating positions in the Utilities sector since the beginning of the year, as I viewed the steady revenue streams and high dividend yields of the underlying companies as a great way to play our uncertain economic environment. When the market faced some volatility in early Q2, the sector did outperform, and VPU was a great way to profit from that strategy.

Since then, the market has changed. While interest rates are expected to decrease in the short term, the market has moved into "risk-on" mode, favoring more cyclical sectors. Even though VPU's above-average dividend stream is attractive in a low rate environment, investors have been purchasing growth and cyclical strategies, and VPU has been underperforming as a result. While the fund has still pushed higher, VPU is up markedly less than the S&P 500 since my May review when I cautioned a neutral outlook, shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, VPU has been delivering gains but not at the same pace as the broader market, so a neutral rating was appropriate. While some investors may view this as a value opportunity, I would caution against that sentiment, and I will highlight why in the following paragraph. Rather, I expect similar performance (positive, but below the market) to continue through Q3.

Valuation Very Stretched

A primary concern of mine right now, with respect to Utilities and, quite frankly, the market, in general, is valuation. While finding "value" right now is increasingly difficult, there is still a notable difference between sectors. In my view, they range mostly from "expensive" to "very expensive", and Utilities is sitting in the "very expensive" range, at least by its historical averages. To see why, consider the 10-year valuation ranges of the sub-sectors within the broader Utilities arena compared to the S&P 500, which are listed below:

Source: Scott & Stringfellow

As you can see, while the S&P 500 is near the top end of its 10-year range, the majority of the Utilities sector is actually exceeding its 10-year range. This means the sector is expensive not just in relation to the market but also in isolation, which is a major warning sign to me.

My overall takeaway here is that I would expect Utilities to hold a premium price. Investors have been stocking up on defensive sectors, looking for a way to shield themselves from international trade disputes, while also collecting income in a low interest rate environment. Those are two trends that are likely to continue through 2020. However, investors need to be cognizant of their entry points for this exposure. Buying now would mean investors are paying a premium above what they would have paid for the past 10 years and that does not give me a lot of comfort. Therefore, while I do see some tailwinds for the sector, I do not believe they are strong enough to pay such a premium price right now.

Dividend Growth - Declining

Another point on VPU specifically is related to the fund's dividend. I pointed to dividend growth in my prior review as a positive attribute, even though the yield was sitting just above 3%. While the 3% mark is not "high", it remains a level that is above long-term treasuries and the broader market, so many funds and companies offering a yield above that level remain attractive, in my view. However, with VPU's price appreciation, the yield has now dropped below that 3% threshold. Furthermore, while I touted growth a few months ago, VPU's Q2 dividend actually declined on a year-over-year basis, which is not encouraging. The chart below illustrates this development, comparing the Q1 and Q2 distributions from this year with 2018:

Q1 2018 Dividend Q1 2019 Dividend YOY Growth $.84/share $.95/share 13.1% Q2 2018 Dividend Q2 2019 Dividend YOY Growth $1.02/share $.98/share (3.8)%

Source: Vanguard (with calculations by Author)

My takeaway here is not positive. In order to be an effective income play, I want to see a high yield and growth. Given that VPU's yield has slipped below 3% and its growth rate was negative in Q2, I do not find this particular investment very attractive by this metric.

Regulators Are Getting Stingy

Another area that is pressuring the sector's longer-term outlook is the divergence between rate increase requests and actual approvals by regulators. Using the last forty years as a guide, there is not really any point in that history where regulators, as a whole, approve the total amount of rate increases sought by the Utilities sector. There are a few logical reasons behind this reality that I will not get into in this article, but the trend has been pretty consistent that regulators will increase their approvals when requests increase. Again, pretty logical. The more increases requested, even if only partially approved, the higher the total value of rate increases that hit the market.

I bring this up now because, looking back at 2018, this decade-long trend is reversing, which is worrying for the sector. As utility companies requested more over the past year, the actual amount approved by regulators is on the decline, as shown in the graph below:

Source: EIA

Clearly, there is a disconnect right now between what utility companies feel they need and what regulators are deeming appropriate. Based on data collected by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), last year, the aggregated value of increase requests was $6.8 billion and regulators approved less than half of that, at $2.8 billion, helping to explain the divergence.

While great for homeowners and end-users of electricity, the result is not ideal for the Utilities sector. Furthermore, while these figures are from 2018, this trend has continued into 2019. In one high profile case, The Public Service Commission of South Carolina (Commission) recently turned down a request from Duke Energy (DUK) to triple the flat fee charged to customers each month in South Carolina. The Commission called the request "tone deaf" in its rejection announcement. My takeaway here is this presents another headwind for the sector, as regulators are clearly not in-line with company expectations and appear to be more consumer-friendly than in years past. Whether this is positive or negative depends on your point of view, but it is not an ideal scenario for VPU investors.

The Bullish Outlook

Of course, there are reasons to still be optimistic on the Utilities sector. The primary reason is the sector has an inverse relationship with interest rates, historically, and interest rates do appear to be heading south. In fact, according to data compiled by CME Group, the futures market is currently forecasting three interest rate cuts by year-end (assuming .25 basis point cut). This is a very dovish outlook, especially compared to last year, and could help all equity sectors, but especially Utilities if investors are seeking yield.

Two, if trade concerns resurface and dominate headlines, Utilities should also benefit. This is because the sector gets the majority of its revenues domestically, so it is considered a safe-haven compared to more cyclical, trade-sensitive sectors. If investors are looking to shield themselves from negative reactions to U.S.-China trade developments, VPU is a very viable option.

However, it is important to recognize the expensive price investors are paying for this exposure, which I highlighted earlier. This reality is certainly making the sector more volatile, as investors may be looking at the sector as a short-term hedge, rather than a long-term value play. For instance, rather than buying in for the long haul, investors could be buying when trade concerns surface, and then exiting positions when the headlines fade away. Using the sector as a hedge in this fashion has pushed up the volatility of the sector, especially when compared against alternative options. For example, the insurance sector, which is also seen as having a stable revenue stream similar to Utilities, has been seeing its volatility decline over the past few years. While Utilities had been following the same trend, it has spiked upwards over the last year, as shown in the graph below:

Source: State Street

My point here is that while the sector does have some positive attributes, the heightened level of volatility, coupled with the increasing price to own it, make the sector much less defensive than it has been historically. With this in mind, it is difficult for me to see a scenario where Utilities outperform in the second half of the year.

Bottom-line

The Utilities sector has been a strong performer in spurts, most notably last year and then again when the marked stumbled in Q2. However, the sector has struggled of late, even with the forecast for lower interest rates. This is likely because the Utilities story is well known by now, and investors have bid up the price to own the sector above its longer term trading range. Furthermore, volatility within the sector is rising, harming the fund's defensive image. Finally, VPU specifically saw negative dividend growth in Q2. Considering utility companies are having difficulty passing on rate hikes to consumers, the sector's ability to grow its yield going forward could be pressured. Therefore, while I see VPU outperforming on days when trade fears dominate the news or when interest rates drop, I do not see that action developing into a longer term trend from here. I believe a neutral rating remains appropriate for VPU and would caution investors to remain selective about new entry points at this time.

