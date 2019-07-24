Freeport-McMoRan Reports Loss And Cuts Cash Flow Forecast, But Longer-Term Story Remains Intact

However, the stock is attractively priced for those with long timeframes if one looks beyond 2019-20.

At the beginning of July, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) provided an update on its business in which it warned about lower Q2 2019 earnings and shared fresh information on Grasberg underground mine development. Today, the company issued its Q2 2019 earnings report, allowing investors and traders to see how the current situation looks numbers-wise.

Freeport-McMoRan reported revenue of $3.5 billion and a loss of $0.05 per share. This is not surprising at all as the company warned about this loss in the previously mentioned update. Weaker gold sales and lower copper prices left no chance for positive performance in the second quarter. The company had average realized prices of $2.75 per pound of copper, $1,351 per ounce of gold, and $13.15 per pound of molybdenum.

Reacting to the situation on the market, the company has changed its expectations for copper, gold, and molybdenum. Back in the first-quarter report, Freeport-McMoRan used estimates of $3.00 per pound of copper, $1,300 per ounce of gold, and $13.00 per pound of molybdenum. These estimates were changed to $2.75 per pound of copper, $1,400 per ounce of gold, and $12.00 per pound of molybdenum, leading to a decrease of 2019 operating cash flow expectations from $2.3 billion to $1.9 billion.

This is unpleasant but not critical. The company expects that it will have to allocate $1.35 billion for capex in the second half of the year vs. $0.8 billion of operating cash flow, while its cash position stands at $2.6 billion. Going forward, Freeport-McMoRan will have to spend $0.7 billion annually on Grasberg in the four-year period (2019-22).

It will also have to construct a smelter in Indonesia by Dec. 21, 2023. The preliminary capital estimate for the smelter construction is $3 billion, which will be shared by Freeport Indonesia shareholders according to their share ownership percentages (48.8% for Freeport). I'd expect that a big part of the smelter investment will come in the form of debt rather than cash, so nearer-term cash expenditures will not be that big. Freeport-McMoRan expects to grow copper sales by 30% and gold sales by 80% by 2021, so cash flow will increase even if we do not factor in the potential upside on the copper side (I'm bullish on copper in the long term, especially after the recent events at Turquoise Hill (TRQ)). In this light, I see no financial worries for the company during the 2019-20 transition years.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan presentation

The market is rarely long-term focused, so the existence of two transition years puts pressure on short-term valuation of Freeport-McMoRan shares. According to analyst estimates (they look reasonable given the company's sales projections), EPS is going to change dramatically over the next few years:

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

In my opinion, the situation is developing in a normal way for the company. Grasberg development is going according to the plan, the balance sheet is strong, and recent gold price upside provides some additional support at times when copper is stagnating due to fears about the U.S.-China trade war and upcoming recession. Thinking about the long-term horizon, the stock is priced attractively. In the short term, moving much higher from current levels could be problematic since copper stubbornly sits below $2.75 per pound used in Freeport's cash flow projections.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.