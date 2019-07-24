Catabasis Continues Quick Enrollment As Potential Catalyst Looms For Second Half 2020

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) continues to make solid progress for its phase 3 PolarisDMD as it continues to complete enrollment across the globe. Data from this late-stage study is anticipated to be released by the second half of 2020. If all goes well, then the biotech will be able to file an NDA for FDA approval by early 2021. A prior phase 2 study using edasalonexent to treat patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) showed that patients were able to see an increase in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) score compared to placebo. This is notable because the phase 3 study has been established with the very same primary endpoint efficacy outcome measure. This catalyst provides a major inflection point for this biotech and its investors in the coming year.

Screening Of Patients Nears Completion And Readout Remains On Track

The phase 3 PolarisDMD study continues to screen in multiple countries including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and several others. While screening is moving along in those countries, there are several countries that are no longer accepting any new patients. These countries are: Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, and Israel. The quick enrollment is quite impressive in my opinion, especially when you consider that DMD is a rare disease. The reason why I like Catabasis is because edasalonexent treats all boys that are affected with DMD, regardless of mutation type. This allows the biotech to go after the entire population of DMD patients and not just a subset of it. Data from an open-label phase 2 study was quite successful. That's because treatment with edasalonexent compared to an off-treatment control time period showed that patients treated with drug had preserved muscle function and slowed DMD progression. DMD progression was slowed in all four muscle function tests which were:

North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA)

Time to stand

4-stair climb

10 meter walk/run test

The thing is that edasalonexent achieved such good data with an excellent tolerability profile. While it seems that edasalonexent has a good chance to make it to market, its biggest competitor will likely be Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT). That's because Sarepta has been making a push on two fronts for the DMD space. The first is that it is very close to getting a larger chunk of the market with its drug golodirsen. The FDA had accepted the application for golodirsen in February of 2019 and a PDUFA date is set for August of 2019. If this drug is approved, it will add an additional 8% of the DMD population that it could target. This is just one aspect, the more important product in the pipeline for treating this disease is its micro-dystrophin gene therapy treatment. Sarepta has already shown impressive phase 1/2 data using its gene therapy product. On the flip side, it is highly likely that edasalonexent will be priced much lower than any DMD gene therapy. A major issue with gene therapies is while they offer a substantial treatment option, they are priced anywhere from $1 million to $2.1 million per treatment. For instance, Novartis (NVS) priced its gene therapy Zolgensma at $2.1 million. Zolgensma was approved to treat patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $51.7 million as of March 31, 2019. This might seem like a low amount of cash, however, being that this biotech is highly focused on its DMD program in its pipeline, it doesn't have to worry about other clinical trials. The main focus is with the phase 3 POLARIS study using edasalonexent to treat patients with DMD. Not only does it have enough cash until Q4 of 2020, but it will also have enough to get through the reporting of its top-line results for this phase 3 study. I don't foresee a raise before then, unless there is some other corporate strategy put in place.

Conclusion

Things seem to be on the right track for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and its drug edasalonexent. Being able to target the entire DMD population is good news for patients that need alternative treatment options. The short-term risk is that if edasalonexent is ultimately approved, it will have to go up against eteplirsen and golodirsen. How well the drug sells will depend upon the final data to be released in 2020. That would put a potential NDA filing to the FDA for edasalonexent by 2021. The long-term risk will be whether or not edasalonexent can compete against gene therapies in the DMD space. On this note, gene therapies still must undergo clinical testing in late-stage studies to prove that they work well for this patient population. The thing is that there is one way in which Catabasis may have the upper hand and that is pricing power. A treatment like edasalonexent isn't going to cost $1 million to $2 million per treatment like gene therapies might end up being priced at. Another risk would be that Catabasis did a restructuring back in 2018 to pin all hopes on the phase 3 PolarisDMD study. That means if this study doesn't meet on the primary endpoint, it would be a major setback for the biotech. The good news is that there are a few mid-stage and one early-stage indication in the pipeline which can be advanced. The downside is that it would take quite some time to get these programs up and running.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.