3 Reasons Activision Blizzard Investors Should Pull The Trigger

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) seemed to be the perfect way to play the rise in gaming. For years, the stock rose while more and more customers bought its titles. The company's acquisition of King gave it diversity in its revenue, and investors cheered. This seemed to come to a screeching halt last September as the shares were cut nearly in half in just a few months. This year has been a frustrating rise to nowhere as shares have been range bound for most of the year. The good news for patient investors is there are three factors that should lead to a renewed interest in the shares. From a focus on bringing big games to mobile to what could be a huge hit in the fall, Activision Blizzard is set to aim higher.

One of the few times going small can mean big results

It's certainly no secret that mobile gaming is growing at an incredible rate. A recent study by Newzoo research suggests that the global games market reached almost $135 billion last year. Of this total, mobile gaming was estimated to equal 47% or about $63 billion. By 2021, Newzoo believes the mobile gaming market will reach more than $90 billion.

At present, mobile gaming for Activision Blizzard is all about candy. King's Candy Crush sits perennially near the top of the top grossing mobile apps. As of this writing, the app is number two in the top grossing list on both iOS and Android Play.

(Source: Google Play Top Grossing Apps)

If we look at the types of games that join Candy Crush among the top grossing, it would seem that Activision Blizzard has challenges ahead. Games like Pokemon Go don't seem to compare well to AAA games pushed by Activision. Clash of Clans or Slotomania: Vegas seem to carry little interest to those who enjoy playing games like Call of Duty or Overwatch.

However, Activision is telling a different story and, logically, it makes some sense. The company says there is, "growing demand for first-person action games on mobile." Given the popularity of Fortnite and PUBG (#1 in the iOS and Google Play stores respectively), it's hard to believe that a solid mobile version of Call of Duty wouldn't find a strong response. Though it seems Activision Blizzard is very late to the party, the vast number of gamers who have enjoyed Call of Duty over the years argues for the gaming giant.

(Source: Call of Duty Mobile)

Given the wording management used on its last conference call, Activision is going to do its best to give gamers Call of Duty on the mobile stage. Collister Johnson, Activision's COO said, "expect to see significant potential for Call of Duty on mobile over the coming years." The risk of trying to bring a AAA title to mobile is making sure it stays true to its roots and plays well. Gamers will expect amazing graphics, exciting gameplay, and controls that make sense for mobile.

Fortnite and PUBG rule this space of cross platform shooters, yet most players know the mobile experience isn't quite as good as on a console or PC. It's common for Fortnite players, in particular, to call out mobile players, saying they are dragging them along. I've experienced this first hand since my kids play Fortnite on mobile on a regular basis. The competition on mobile is only going to get tougher for first-person shooters as well. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) said in its last conference call, "we are in advanced negotiation to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile."

Between Fortnite, PUBG, and Apex Legends, there are gamers who are heavily invested in these franchises already. This is the first reason investors should aim higher with Activision. Call of Duty has great characters and a great fan base, and the company believes this will translate into mobile success.

Watching games has turned into nearly a $1 billion industry

The rise of video sites like YouTube and Twitch has helped a revolution in the gaming industry. Years ago, the idea of watching someone else play a video game would have seemed almost crazy. According to Newzoo, eSports revenue reached $906 million in 2018. In addition, according to this same research, 380 million people will watch eSports this year.

(Source: CNN eSports)

Activision is already heavily invested in eSports, and its continued expansion is the second reason the stock could aim higher. First, the company's Overwatch league boasts an, "expanded roster of 20 teams and strong growth in viewership with hours this season up more than 30% year-over-year." In case investors are concerned these teams only garner interest from low-level sponsors, Activision has companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and State Farm already in tow.

Electronic Arts isn't letting Activision have all the fun. In fact, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson said, "We've had greater than 60% growth year-over-year in total unique views, and more than half a billion minutes watched of our FIFA Global Series content." In addition, the company's Madden franchise is well-known in eSports.

Activision Blizzard's CEO Robert Kotick gave investors a peek behind the curtain by saying:

we have over 25 times that have generated $0.5 billion in revenues." On the back of Overwatch eSports, Activision is generating strong interest in teams for the Call of Duty teams as well. Kotick said, "prices for the Call of Duty teams were well ahead of what the initial prices were for the Overwatch League teams."

As the gaming industry expands and more people get into gaming, it seems reasonable to expect that eSports popularity will grow. Professional gamers show everyday players tips and tricks to become better at their favorite games. Connected to this, new offerings like Stadia and xCloud are expected to make streaming games the norm. If these services are successful, eSports viewership should increase further as gamers watch and then jump into playing the same game.

Unfinished business

It has been roughly eight years since the last new version of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game was released. Some of the most loved Call of Duty characters come from the Modern Warfare franchise. Captain Price and Soap are characters that millions of Call of Duty fans have fought many campaigns with. Modern Warfare 3 was, "the biggest entertainment launch of all time," at the point of its release. The game was well received by gamers and critics and many believe that there is unfinished business with the main characters.

(Source: Call of Duty Modern Warfare page)

The 2019 version will be called Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The choice of name seems to be a positive for the new release. The 2007 version of Modern Warfare sold over 17 million units, the 2009 version sold 25 million, and the last one sold nearly 31 million units.

Early reviews of the game have been very positive. Activision returned to its roots with a big single-player campaign, which was a big miss in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. One review said the, "trailer looks phenomenal." In addition, the game brings a version of multi-player that is unique called 2v2 deathmatch. The company is also suggesting there will be no season pass. This would indicate that buyers of the title would get expansion levels at no additional cost. Since multiplayer is a big driver of continued interest in AAA titles, anything COD can do to interest gamers in this ongoing investment is key.

This brings us to the economic value of Call of Duty to Activision. If we look at the company's last quarter, the Activision part contributed $317 million in sales. The company's mobile arm, King generated over $500 million in sales, which would lead casual investors to believe that mobile is the driver of Activision's revenue.

Call of Duty is a critically important release and produces a significant portion of Activision's annual revenue. Looking at the last few years of fourth quarter results, we get a sense of what might be coming. In 2016, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare debuted. Reviewers weren't impressed and gamers were even less gracious. The bottom line is the game underperformed, yet for the fourth quarter, the Activision segment still generated $1.2 billion in sales.

By 2017, Call of Duty: WWII was received well by both critics and gamers. The Activision division generated $1.3 billion in sales, which was an increase of about 8% from the prior year. By 2018, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 came out without a single-player mode. Players were disappointed by this omission and by the lack of maps available outside of the Black Ops Pass. Reviewers and gamers were willing to overlook these issues by focusing on multiplayer and Blackout battle royale mode.

Black Ops 4 helped the Activision division generate over $1.4 billion in sales for an increase of 8.5% over the prior year. Just to put this in perspective, Activision's fourth quarter was 19% of the company's entire year of revenue. A significant gap between the last Modern Warfare title, Activision's focus on single-player, and the potential value of included DLCs, this year's game looks like a hit.

For the full-year 2018, Activision generated $7.5 billion in sales. Analysts are calling for 2019 total revenue of about $6.4 billion. The expansion of Apex Legends and new games from EA like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order could represent challenges. However, COD fans seem to be getting exactly what they've been asking for with the re-imagined Modern Warfare.

Black Ops 4 and other releases helped Activision generate nearly $2.4 billion in sales in the fourth quarter of 2018. Given the possibility that Modern Warfare will outperform its predecessor, the Activision unit alone could do at least $1.4 billion in sales in Q4 2019. Last quarter, combined with analyst projections for the second and third quarter mean Activision would need to do just under $2.1 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter this year. If Modern Warfare outperforms as I expect, this number is a very low bar. This gives investors the third reason Activision stock could aim higher.

The bottom line

Investors who have been waiting for months and months to witness a breakout in Activision stock may be about to get their wish. A mobile Call of Duty game could help Activision diversify away from reliance on the King division. As watching video games becomes an even bigger business, games like Overwatch and Call of Duty lend themselves to competition that viewers can get excited about. New game streaming services are partially designed to get even more people broadcasting their games.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare looks like it could be one of the biggest hits from the franchise in a while. The return of key characters like Captain Price and Soap will likely to be a heavy draw. Relatively low expectations from the analyst community is just another positive for the stock. Just like a sniper aiming down the sights, it's time for investors to pull the trigger and accumulate shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.