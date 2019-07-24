Why We Stepped Back Into Halliburton At 10-Year Lows

We are always on the lookout for both short term gains and those names setting up a potential long-term entry point into a quality equity primed for a bounce.

We are always on the lookout for names that are simply beaten down too far. Our investing philosophy has us seek out both short-term gains and those setting up a potential long-term holding in a quality equity. Over 6 months ago we made a quick trade in Halliburton (HAL), but it now appears to be setting up for an amazing long-term entry point, and we think our followers need to know about this stock as we just came back into the name here at $22. We believe oil is seeking equilibrium after tumbling hard to end 2018 and then trading with high volatility here in 2019. We believe performance of the name and the future outlook suggest the name is highly attractive here. Let us discuss.

The company just reported earnings, and we were are surprised at the response from the Street to a top-line miss and a bottom line beat. While it doesn't help that crude oil has been all over the map of late, the quarter was better than expected. This was in part driven by stellar demand, as well as cost cutting by the firm. Make no mistake, we think that the decline in HAL shares to give us this opportunity was mostly driven by oil prices as well as concerns over earnings which were clearly set to fall from years past. That said, we see better days ahead.

Halliburton stock has rebounded to the $22 level here and looks to move higher. As traders we want to ride this wave higher, but looking at the name from a longer-term perspective, that stock looks set to move higher, provided oil prices stay at these moderated levels or higher. The long-term chart also suggests that the name is a buy:

Source: Graphics by BAD BEAT Investing Chartist

As you can see in the current decade's chart, the stock has given up tremendous gains, then rebounded, then fallen again with oil cycles. We are emerging from a downturn in oil, and think that shares at $22 are worth considering. Right now this could be the best play in the space. Without question, you will profit in the long-term, unless you are so bearish on oil you see it trading at $30 for years to come, bankrupting the company. We see a bounce toward $30 line as highly likely and investors should be looking to establish a position now especially if oil stays in the high $50 range or better. We think a rebound toward $40 long-term is likely based on the chart. That said, let's talk more about the fundamentals.

The Play

Target entry: $21.75-$23

Target exit: $30 (short-term), $40 (long-term)

Stop: $20

Options play: Purchase the June $25 contract for $2.25

Time frame: 3-6 Months

Fundamental overview

Oil prices have rallied in recent weeks though today oil has receded a bit, but price remains in a short-term uptrend and are at a level where oil service stocks should remain profitable.

Source: Oil Price Charts Via OilPrice.com

WTI crude as an example here has support around $50, and bounced off heavy support at $42 back in January. We are operating under the assumption on this buy call that the $50 oil level will hold. If it does not, downside could be ahead for HAL, and we would want to watch the $20 level for HAL stock as a stop. Our inclination is toward the upside, as we see oil moving trading around its equilibrium point, which we see as the $60-$65 range. As such, we see short-term upside for HAL from the oil price standpoint alone. Operationally, the company is the healthiest it has been in five years, thanks to extreme fiscal discipline in recent years and with oil prices having rebounded.

Revenue driven by oil prices

We have seen spikes and falls in oil and will see them again. Ultimately, we think the equilibrium price long term is in the $70-80 range, but in the near term is $60. This remains to be seen, however. With this understanding, and oil volatile for much of Q2, we saw revenue declining slightly. Revenues actually were in fact down from a year ago and came in at $5.93 billion in the quarter. Here is the recent Q2 trend:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This top line is very strong considering the decline in oil. The revenue chart is prime evidence for how correlated revenues are to the price of oil. Our expectations were for $5.95 billion, and the company missed by $20 million versus our projections. We should note that consensus estimates were more liberal than our estimates, and Halliburton missed these by $40 million. That said, the slight miss was unconcerning, and we are looking forward to the next quarter. Revenues were nothing to get too excited about, but again, given the huge decline in oil, it's a win. We anticipate revenue growth will resume if oil stabilizes, and right now for Q3, we see revenues as down 4-5% again, depending on the next month of price action.

Regional issues?

North America has been a concern for investors for sometime. While it remains a concern, we want to say upfront international demand was solid this quarter, and we see this continuing given global energy use patterns. North America is a growing energy market in the world and, of course, a leading producer and consumer. North America revenue was $3.3 billion, an 2% increase sequentially. This increase was primarily driven higher stimulation, partially offset by higher fluids activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Internationally, we saw mostly increases from the first quarter despite some pain in pricing. Latin America revenue was $571 million, a 3% decrease from Q1, mostly stemming lower software. In addition, it was noted there was improved activity in Mexico. Europe/Africa/CIS revenue was $823 million, a solid 10% spike from Q1. Revenues here were primarily driven by higher activity across multiple product service lines in the North Sea and increased well construction services in Russia, partially offset by reduced software revenue throughout the region. Finally, Middle East/Asia revenue was $1.2 billion, an 7% increase sequentially. The demand helped offset Latin American weakness.

Looking ahead on demand

So what about looking ahead? We think the volatile oil prices will squeeze Q3 revenues but should be roughly flat sequentially, although it is looking like we will see a year-over-year decline since oil is down 15 points a barrel. However, these results depend heavily on the trajectory in oil in the next few weeks and you never know what you are going to get out of OPEC or international relations or demand. As we look to Q3 we are mostly interested in regional growth. The action is promising internationally and North America seems to be showing signs of life. We think this is temporary. We continue to believe that the overall risk is to the upside from here. The company is successfully executing its strategy of controlling what expenses it can control and managing the business to perform well in any market conditions.

Expense management

As oil prices declined from 2014 forward, Halliburton worked diligently to cut expenses, first by cutting the fat, then by becoming surgical. We are now in an oil price environment where some of these precautions will be exercised again as the company controls what it can control. However, operating expenses were up from last year, while operating income was down. Take a look at expenses in Q2:

We were expecting higher costs given the drilling and evaluation work being down, and were $5.5-$5.6 billion .At $5.62 billion the company spent nearly ~$20 million more than we anticipated to generate its operating income of $303 million total. Of course this is much lower than last year's income, since revenues were down as well. Halliburton did see similar interest and lower corporate-related expenses. Factoring in both revenues and all sources of expenses, our estimates for earnings per share were exceeded.

Earnings surprise

While revenues just missed expectations and operating margin was a touch lower than expected, the company saw moderate expenses elsewhere and led to slightly better than expected earnings per share, even though they were down from last year:

Source: SEC filings (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Adjusted net income came in at $303 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. This compares to $0.58 taken in during last year's Q2, adjusted for impairment charges. On the whole, earnings were well above the $0.32 we expected, and above that of the Street. It is a win.

Why we are more bullish

The company is cutting costs. It made its workforce cut in the North American region during the second quarter, while keeping its headcount elsewhere roughly the same. Overall it is down 8% of the workforce in North America which will benefit Q3. In addition, they have shelved their fracking equipment as energy prices have waned and producers are scrambling to cut their own costs. This will be great moving forward. As producers look to curb their appetite, it could generate further benefits in pricing as the supply/demand curve evens out.

We continue to love the shareholder-friendly nature of the company. Halliburton repurchased $100 million of common stock in the quarter and will continue to buy its stock here, boosting value. With the recent pullback, the annualized yield is 3.3%. This is now relatively high-yielding, so investors will be paid to wait.

Take home

We see the stock as a strong buy. It has been beaten down, perhaps a bit too far. We think a rally is in order, especially since the company is set to reduce costs. Oil prices are moderate and we see risk to the upside. The yield is north of 3%, and the repurchases directly boost shareholder equity. We like this play right here, right now.

