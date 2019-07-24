Micron: Expectations Are Running High

If the situation does not develop in the way that many seem to expect, Micron could quickly lose much or all of its recent gains.

Samsung and SK Hynix supply most of the world’s DRAM chips, but both have come under restrictions that could affect memory production.

Micron has rallied by 45% in less than a month since the company’s better than expected earnings and an optimistic outlook.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has done very well recently. Ever since the company reported earnings on June 25th, the stock has gone from roughly $32 to $47, a more than 45% increase in less than a month. Excellent news for Micron investors, but the question that needs to be asked is whether such a big move is warranted and sustainable, or whether expectations have become too optimistic.

Catalysts for Micron’s big move

Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings were better than expected with EPS of $1.05 beating consensus. The company reported net income of $1.2B and revenue of $4.79B (“non-GAAP”). In addition, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra struck an optimistic tone in his guidance call, which contained a number of positive forward-looking statements.

For instance, Micron expects a much better memory market in the second half of 2019:

“Now turning to the market outlook for DRAM. As I mentioned earlier, we have seen early signs of bit demand recovery in most DRAM end markets. Based on our assessment of customer inventory improvement, we anticipate robust bit demand growth for the industry in the second half of the calendar year, compared to the weak demand in the first half.”

In addition, Micron revealed that the sanctions imposed on Huawei may not be as serious as previously believed. These sanctions were widely perceived as negative for Micron.

“Through this review, we determined that we could lawfully resume shipping a subset of current products because they are not subject to Export Administration Regulations and Entity List restrictions. We have started shipping some orders of those products to Huawei in the last two weeks.”

So, the earnings call was a positive one. Not only did Micron report better than expected earnings, but also the outlook suggested that better times are ahead for the company. The market downturn that had negatively impacted the company is expected to come to an end.

Micron gets unexpected help

Another factor that has greatly contributed to Micron’s rally in recent weeks is the worsening of a dispute between South Korea and Japan. Japan announced on June 30th that it will impose restrictions on South Korea. As a part of these restrictions, South Korean companies will be required to get permission to import fluorinated polyimides, photoresists, and hydrogen fluoride from Japanese suppliers.

The last two materials are important to the memory industry. Photoresists are thin layers of material used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and hydrogen fluoride is a gas used for etching silicon materials. Micron’s main competitors from South Korea, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), depend to a large degree on the import of these crucial materials from Japanese suppliers.

Of the materials subject to restrictions, photoresists are a bigger issue because the market for hydrogen fluoride is not as highly concentrated as is the case with photoresists. There are actually a lot of alternative suppliers of hydrogen fluoride available that could fill in for Japan, although the transition to new suppliers could slow down production. But in the case of photoresists, finding replacements for Japan will be much harder to do.

Possible impact on the memory market

In theory, SK Hynix and Samsung could be forced to reduce, or even halt, production of memory chips. This would not only create a shortage of memory chips but also raise prices. Of the two types of memory chips, NAND and DRAM, the latter is more likely to become an issue because the two South Korean companies combine for over 70% of total production, according to DRAMeXchange.

Company DRAM market share Samsung 42.7% SK Hynix 29.9% Micron 23.0% Nanya 2.3% Winbond 0.9% Powerchip 0.6% Others 0.7%

Company NAND market share Samsung 29.9% Toshiba 20.2% Micron 16.5% WDC 14.9% SK Hynix 9.5% Intel 8.5% Others 0.5%

South Korea is also a big supplier of NAND, but not as crucial as is the case with DRAM. Unlike the highly concentrated market of DRAM with a few suppliers, the market for NAND is much more fragmented with more suppliers available. If SK Hynix and Samsung have to reduce the supply of NAND chips, other suppliers should be able to step in and lessen the impact.

Since both NAND and DRAM chips are used in a wide variety of products, the impact could be substantial. Companies would have to raise prices of their products or absorb lower margins. Assuming, of course, they can get the supplies they need. The market is, therefore, right to be concerned about the potential fallout if the issue is not resolved in a timely manner.

But not everyone will be negatively affected. The big winner could be Micron if its two main competitors in the DRAM business get hobbled for whatever reason. Not only could Micron get additional orders but higher prices as well. The fact that DRAM is more likely to see price spikes than NAND also favors Micron because NAND contributes 31% to revenue compared to the 64% from DRAM. From this standpoint, an increase in the value of Micron's stock is warranted.

People need to consider the flip side of the argument

However, it’s important to point out that Japan has not actually banned the supply of the materials in question to South Korea. As this article from JapanTimes points out:

“While the stricter checks on three specialist materials — which took effect Thursday — don’t amount to a ban, exporters will be required to obtain a separate license each time they want to sell the materials to South Korea, causing delays.”

The measures imposed by the Japanese government will increase checks and prolong necessary procedures, but that does not mean that Samsung and SK Hynix are now banned from obtaining the required materials. Neither Samsung nor SK Hynix has announced that they will halt production of memory chips in response to the tighter regulations. All indications are that memory production at both companies has not been interrupted.

At this point, major supply reductions of memory chips have yet to become a reality. Nevertheless, memory prices have spiked in the spot market in the aftermath of the Japanese decision. But as DRAMeXchange points out:

“Looking at demand, we see that whether PCs and smartphones at the retail end or the implementation of enterprise servers and datacenters, overall end demand still seems to be rather weak. Yet looking back at supply, we see DRAM suppliers generally sitting at over 3 months' worth of inventories, leading to a continual sliding of contract prices for PC, server and mobile DRAMs at the beginning of 3Q with no signs of reversal as of yet. TrendForce thinks the possibility of a structural reversal of supply and demand in the DRAM market to be slim.”

Speculators in the spot market seem to be assuming that the Japanese restrictions will eventually reduce production at South Korean companies. But that is not necessarily what will happen. Japan could also decline to impede the flow of materials because it would hurt their own companies in the long run. If this happens, then memory supplies remain plentiful, and price hikes are not warranted. That would not be a positive for Micron.

Micron’s fundamentals are declining

It’s also important that people do not lose track of fundamentals. While CEO Mehrotra sounded optimistic, the fact remains that Micron’s fundamentals are worsening if we go by the actual numbers reported. For example, revenue in fiscal Q3, which ends in May, declined by 38.6% YoY from $7.8B to $4.79B. Net income fell by 69.3% YoY from $3.9B to $1.2B. Inventories also increased in Q3, both QoQ and YoY.

Fiscal quarter Revenue YoY Net income YoY FQ3-19 $4788M -38.6% $1198M -69.3% FQ2-19 $5835M -20.6% $1971M -43.6% FQ1-19 $7913M +16.3% $3508M +17.2% FQ4-18 $8440M +44.0% $4313M +80.8% FQ3-18 $7797M +40.1% $3898M +105.6% FQ2-18 $7351M +58.2% $3495M +238.9% FQ1-18 $6803M +71.4% $2994M +793.7% FQ4-17 $6138M - $2386M - FQ3-17 $5566M - $1896M - FQ2-17 $4648M - $1031M - FQ1-17 $3970M - $335M -

The table above shows a worrying trend for Micron. Note that Samsung, Micron’s biggest competitor, is also struggling due to conditions in the memory market, which is the main driver of profit at the company. Samsung announced that profit for Q2, which ends in June, may have fallen by more than half, according to preliminary figures.

Investor takeaways

There seems to be a disconnect between what people expect to happen and what has actually happened so far. The two are not in sync at the moment. It’s not a given that memory production in South Korea will be disrupted in a meaningful way. Some people may assume that is what will eventually happen, but that is a risk they’re taking. If Japan gives South Korean companies permission to import materials as they’re used to, memory prices are certain to react negatively.

Micron’s fundamentals also continue to deteriorate, even though more weight was given to the optimistic forecast that a turnaround is to be expected in the second half of 2019. Sanjay Mehrotra could be correct with his forecast, but there are no assurances that he cannot be wrong. Sluggish sales of PCs and smartphones do not give much reason to be optimistic that demand for memory chips is set to increase.

Micron’s price action suggests that many are betting in favor of Micron, and expectations are that the situation will work out to Micron’s advantage. The assumption seems to be that the worst-case scenario is about to happen, and South Korea gets cut off. But if any of it turns out to be a mistake, Micron could easily retrace most, if not all, of the 45% gain it has seen in less than a month. A word of caution is in order as expectations may have gotten ahead of themselves.

