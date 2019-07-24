General Electric: Aircraft Financing Unit Sale Could Be Credit Positive

Source: General Electric

Market chatter suggests Starwood Capital and Apollo Global Management (APO) have submitted bids to acquire General Electric's (GE) aircraft-financing business:

Starwood Capital Group and Apollo Global Management have submitted offers to buy an aircraft-financing business owned by General Electric Co., which could fetch around $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. GE is working with advisers as it explores a possible sale of PK AirFinance, a subsidiary of the conglomerate's broader aircraft-leasing business known as GECAS, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. GE has received interest from potential suitors, some of which -- including affiliates of Starwood and Apollo -- have advanced into the next round of bidding, the people said.

The transaction would be consistent with GE CEO Larry Culp's vision of making GE Capital ("GECC") much smaller and refocusing the unit on equipment financing.

The Situation

In January, rumors swirled that Apollo was interested in acquiring GE Capital Aviation Services ("GECAS") for up to $40 billion. A transaction of that size could have made a dent in GE's then $115 billion debt load. However, JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa questioned the value of GECAS:

There was also some skepticism among Wall Street analysts over a potential jet-leasing deal and the unit's value. JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa estimated that GECAS may be worth closer to $30bn and said a sale is unlikely to be the "silver bullet" some investors are expecting. "If GECAS does not turn out to be valued as the 'crown jewel,' we believe it deflates the Bull thesis," Mr Tusa wrote.

If the transaction had been consummated for less than the $40 billion headline price, then GE's stock could have sold off. The mere suggestion that Apollo valued GECAS at far less than $40 billion could have called into question GECC's true value. The transaction was never done, and I assumed the matter was put to bed.

In November 2018, Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch intimated the bankruptcy of helicopter lessor Waypoint Leasing could have had negative implications for GECC. I understand that PK AirFinance specializes in loans secured by commercial aircraft, engines, and helicopters. Its focus is on markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The sale of PK AirFinance could potentially kill two birds with one stone. If analysts viewed the $4 billion sale as fairly valued, it could keep analysts from questioning the value of GECC. In offloading part of its aircraft financing assets, GE could reduce its exposure to helicopter loans that John Inch previously found troubling.

The Sale Of PK AirFinance Could Be Credit-Positive

GECC's earnings are paltry in relation to its $122 billion in assets. In Q1 2019, the financing arm had segment profits of $135 million, up from -$215 million in the year-earlier period. Losses from other continuing operations declined by about $200 million. This was the biggest driver of the improvement in segment profits.

I currently estimate GE's $108 billion debt load is at 6.5x run rate EBITDA (Q1 2019 EBITDA annualized). Over $61 billion of that debt is attributed to the financing arm. GECC generates about 5% of GE's segment profits, yet accounts for a sizeable chunk of its debt load. The $21.4 billion pending sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) could markedly improve the company's credit metrics. Given the finance arm's small contribution to GE's total earnings, the sale of GECC's assets could be a quick pathway to improving GE's credit metrics.

Conclusion

We need to hear from GE how much of GECC's earnings it will forego with the potential asset sale. The potential sale appears to be a move in the right direction. However, until GE demonstrates consistent earnings growth, the stock remains a sell.

