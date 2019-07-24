Hummingbird Resources: Happy Days Ahead

A much stronger second quarter

Mali-focused gold miner Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) is among the only two gold mining companies in my portfolio, and I've covered it several times already. After three dreadful quarters since the start of commercial production at the Yanfolila project in Mali, the company seems to finally be out of the woods. Hummingbird usually releases its production and costs figures in the third week after the end of a quarter, meaning that the Q2 figures should be out any day now. On July 1, the Head of Business Development Bert Monro said that Q2 was a much better quarter than Q1 and that Yanfolila was back in line with hitting the production guidance.

The 2019 production guidance was set at 110,000-125,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $800-850 per ounce. A few months ago, Hummingbird admitted that it might exceed the latter due to the weak performance in Q1 2019 when AISC came in at $1,297 per ounce:

Source: Hummingbird Resources

Second ball mill and mine life extension

A major achievement for Hummingbird this month was the completion of the $13 million second ball mill at Yanfolila ahead of schedule and on budget. The new mill will boost throughput capacity from 1Mtpa to 1.24Mtpa when operating with 100% fresh material, which should help the company meet its production guidance with ease.

Another major development that was expected at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was the release of a new life of mine plan for Yanfolila following 28,349 meters of drilling in 2018, of which the stand-out intercept was 15m @16.03g/t at the Gonka deposit. Hummingbird missed the deadline, but the draft numbers look very good. The company expects to produce 130,000-145,000 ounces per year at AISC of around $800 per ounce between 2020 and 2022. From 2023, the average annual production drops to 80,000 ounces per year. It's difficult to estimate the average annual production over the life of mine as we don't know its length. If we conservatively assume it's unchanged, then mining should continue until the end of 2025. This gives Yanfolila an average output of 105,000-112,500 ounces of gold per year between 2020 and 2025.

According to the 2016 mine plan, Yanfolila was expected to produce an average of 107,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $686 per ounce over an eight-year life of mine.

Risks

The rainy season in Mali runs between June and October, and the third quarter of 2018 saw the heaviest rainy season in Mali for the past 20 years. The rains caused damage to the 50-year-old public bridge some 35 km away from the mine and resulted in a crack in the pit wall at one of Yanfolila's two deposits. There is still risk of heavy rains in Mali in 2019, but at least for the moment, the country is experiencing unusual dryness.

Other risks I see for the company include low gold prices and high oil prices as well as operational issues. My faith in Hummingbird's management is shaken, but there seem to be no major mishaps over the past few months, except for the missed deadline for the reserve and life of mine plan update.

Regarding Hummingbird's shares, liquidity is low even on the LSE where the company's main listing is. This means that significant developments usually result in strong volatility. Also, as a micro-cap company, Hummingbird is unlikely to be included in major indices anytime soon, so it should benefit less from any renewed attention from investors to the gold mining sector compared to larger mid-tier producers.

Conclusion

I expect Hummingbird to release much-improved production and costs figures for the second quarter of 2019. The much better quarter has already been confirmed by the Head of Business Development, and the company should release the results this week.

After three disastrous quarters, things finally appear to be running smoothly.

Hummingbird should also release a reserve update as well as a new life of mine plan soon. The company currently sees over a million ounces of gold sitting outside of the current reserves of the Gonka and Komana East deposits. The initial target for the 2018 drilling campaign was to add around 400,000 ounces of gold to reserves, but this seems unlikely now as the company drilled just 28,000 meters of the originally planned 50,000 meters.

Despite the recent increase in the share price, I still think that the company is undervalued, and it needs a few more good quarters to recover the momentum it had in back 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.