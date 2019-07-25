It Is Not The Time To Invest In Martin Midstream Partners

Investors seek oil and natural gas MLPs because these companies usually offer attractive distributions. Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: MMLP) recently declared a distribution of $0.25, or 14.5% on an annual basis. Such an attractive distribution requires our scrutiny to determine if MMLP is investable for long-term income investors.

The recent past

Since April, the stock has lost almost half its value. Presently, shares trade around $6.90. In the spring, it was trading in the $12 - $13 range. What happened? MMLP halved its distribution in May after struggling financially. Such a drastic move caused panic among investors who quickly disposed of their shares. Recently, the company just declared a $0.25 distribution to shareholders with the record date on August 7, 2019. Naturally, you may be wondering if you should invest in MMLP and capture the juicy dividend. To answer this question, you should ask yourself if the company can maintain this dividend sustainably or if it is in danger of a new cut shortly.

The distribution coverage ratio

The distribution coverage ratio (DCR) is a decent proxy for dividend sustainability. Traditionally, the number is calculated as the ratio between the net income and the distributions paid. Ideally, I consider a DCR safe when it is higher than 1.5 for an MLP. A ratio below 1 means that the company does not generate enough income to pay the distributions. Delving into the most recent six quarters, MMLP showed an extremely low DCR ratio. In 4Q 2018 and 1Q 2019, the company even posted a negative loss. This should be a major concern going forward. Granted, since the company halved the distribution, we should expect the distribution expenses to be slightly below $10 million. However, should the net income trend continue, the company will struggle to cover the distributions.

Since the company pays the distribution with cash, my favorite DCR ratio involves not net income but the cash flow from operations. Ultimately, I believe that the company should generate cash sustainably to keep up with its distributions. I also prefer seeing a DCR coverage above 3.0 because the company should have cash for capital expenditures and outstanding debt repayment. Over the last six quarters, the DCR from cash flows from operations has been fluctuating between -1.27 and 2.97. In the last quarter, the DCR was 2.07. Although it is not a major red flag, it is something that we should keep a close eye on going forward.

The operational and financial performance

I think that MMLP’s performance is worth studying. The 5-step DuPont Return-on-Equity is my favorite measurement because it takes a holistic approach. The ROE has been deteriorating since Q4 2017 on average. The DuPont ROE system allows us to dissect the components of ROE further to see what are the drivers.

The main driver for declining ROE is the falling operating income margin. The company needs to find ways to reduce its operating expenses to expand the margin.

Another noteworthy item is the extremely high-interest expense recorded each quarter, as illustrated in the very low-Interest Burden ratio, which should be close to 1. I will speak further about debt levels in the next section. However, right now, I want you to realize that the company has had slightly positive EBIT for five out of the last six quarters. However, as soon as it is time to pay the interest on the debt, the EBT become losses. Unless the company turns around, and I do not know how they will do it yet, its fate is sealed.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning the considerably high leverage that the company has. Historically, the equity multiplier has been close to 4.0, which is considered high already. In 1Q 2019, the leverage rose to almost 7.0.

The takeaway from the DuPont ROE is that operating income margin is declining and leverage is rising making MMLP a very dangerous pill to swallow.

Debt levels

Lastly, I want to discuss the debt levels. I believe that the interest coverage (ICR) and the long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) ratios are indicative of the survivability of any company. In MMLP’s case, the company has not been generating enough income from operations to cover the interest expense. Ideally, an ICR should be above 3.0, and MMLP has posted ICRs below 1 for the last four quarters.

Moreover, the debt-to-equity ratio shot through the sky in the past quarter due to an asset sale. Currently, the D/E ratio is sitting slightly above 5.0. This is a dangerous zone since most lenders require D/E ratios below 5.0.

In brief

The company has slashed the distribution by half, and the stock price paid the price. Currently, the company offers a seemingly attractive 14% distribution. However, I believe that even this lower distribution is not sustainable, and more cuts are likely soon. This will drive the price even lower. My opinion is that management should suspend the distribution altogether. This will cause the stock price to plummet. However, the company will have a chance of surviving.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole opinions, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your own due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains. All of the charts were created by the author unless otherwise noted based on available data from the respective 10-Q and 10-K form found in SEC.gov.