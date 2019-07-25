Another 10+ Weeks Before An Intermediate Top In The S&P

As subscribers will know, a sizable chunk of our portfolio remains long dividend growth blue chip stocks in the US. These positions, for the large part, follow the stock market. As long as our cycle analysis states that US stocks are going higher, we believe there is no reason to alter our allocation to these blue-chip equity positions.

For example, 2 of our most successful equity long-term buy and hold investments have been Walmart (WMT) and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG). These positions are up around 40% since we bought them. Although many would state that their valuations are now approaching extreme levels, they still have been able to maintain their bullish trajectories along with the market in general. We do not see this stopping anytime soon.

However, in the event of errors, we aim to constantly keep on top of how the S&P 500, for example, is cycling. If we were to see weakness here, this could point to a possible alert with respect to re-balancing our portfolio where we would decrease our exposure to this asset class.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's see how the S&P has been cycling. The index continues to hover around the $3,000 mark, but we believe sustained highs are coming. Here are some points to validate our reasoning.

The monthly chart above is crucial to our reasoning. As the chart shows, price bottomed into a multi-year low in December last year. This we believe was an early 4-year cycle low because it satisfied the conditions of same.

Price dropped below the previous yearly cycle low in early 2018 Price both dipped below and then subsequently rose above the 10-month moving average Price eventually went on to make a new high which validated the uptrend

We are now into month 7 of this present yearly cycle. However, we seem to be nowhere near a top yet. The first sign we will be looking for would be a monthly swing high followed by a penetration of the 10-month moving average. Again though, since we have started a brand new multi-year cycle, the pending yearly cycle low should be short and swift, in our opinion.

We believe we are now on week 7 of this current intermediate cycle in the S&P. Price most likely needs to consolidate for a while to enable the 10-week moving average catch up with price. The thrust out of those June lows has been aggressive, to say the least, as almost 300 handles have been added to the price of the index. Irrespective of probable near-term consolidation, remember that we still are on week 7 of this intermediate cycle. We do not foresee a top here for another 10 to 15 weeks at least.

On the daily chart, we can see that we are definitely due a daily cycle low as it has been 35 trading days since the last daily cycle low in June. Furthermore, price has managed to break above the down-cycle trend-line as well as print a daily swing. The only doubt whether the 18th was indeed the start of a brand new daily cycle is that the RSI momentum indicator did not drop below the 30 level. This usually happens at DCL's. Furthermore, with the above-mentioned 10-week moving average well below price at present, we most likely would have preferred a lower low to have taken place.

We will see what transpires over the next few trading days. We still could easily get a lower low, which would present an excellent swing trade opportunity. With respect to our present longs, from what we have researched here, we see no reason to alter our stance at this present moment in time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.