Climatology Affecting Global Commodities, EL Nino Mokodi And Natural Gas

Following the frost scare to Brazil coffee (JO) three weeks ago, coffee prices have since been under pressure as damage was marginal from the freeze and the harvest resumes now in Brazil. Corn (CORN) and soybeans (SOYB) remain volatile on various guesses with respect to crop damage from flooding this spring and now areas of dryness in parts of Illinois and Iowa. However, for the most part there's little in the offing that would garner a major bull market in grains, in my opinion. Sugar (CANE) has failed to rally even though India (world's largest producer) will see production drop due to a weak monsoon earlier this summer. This is because India has more than enough sugar on hand to meet a production short fall. But what about natural gas (UNG)? We have seen prices this summer fall to some of the lowest levels in many years.

Buy on rumor, sell on fact on the Brazil coffee frost a few weeks ago. Remember, the big freezes of 1975, 1981, 1994, etc. lost millions of bags of Brazil production. This past frost? Less than 1 million bags. I am watching for clients, however, another cold shot in two weeks or so but a warm Atlantic will probably prevent a frost, though there may be a scare.

Mild late winter, spring and summer and increased production pressures nat gas

Natural gas production has consistently reached new record-high levels in recent months. However, EIA expects production growth will begin to decelerate in the coming months, but it may take some really sustained hot weather to keep natural gas prices out of the doldrums. Two weeks ago I was on Bloomberg TV, during hurricane Barry discussing any production or price spike impact would be negligible due to the fact that the majority of natural gas production is on land (shale) not in the Gulf anymore.

While lower natural gas prices sometimes cause production to tail off, improved drilling efficiency, year-over-year cost reductions, and higher associated gas production from oil-directed rigs all mean that we need sustained hot weather in major producing areas this summer or several major Gulf coast storms to create any more than a brief short covering rally in natural gas prices, in natural gas prices in my opinion.

A rare climatological event: El Nino Mokadi II as GLAAM goes negative

What happens with the weakening El Niño as well as something we call Global Angular Momentum (GLAAM) will impact global weather patterns in the weeks to come and such markets as natural gas, corn, and soybeans.

We have a very unusual climatological event on our hands presently, an El Nino Mokodi II, combined with negative GLAAM that usually suggests La Nina is forming. For a further definition about these teleconnections, I invite you to go here.

While a bit complex to read the map above, basically the red areas are warmer than normal ocean temperatures along the equatorial Pacific and the blue, cooler than normal. A typical canonical El Nino, like the big ones in 1982-83, 1997-98 and 2015-16 that wiped out sugar and Robusta coffee crops around the world, have warm waters throughout the Pacific. There are two different types of El Nino Mokodi events. The present one is a Mokodi II event that few meteorologists ever talk about. This occurs when ocean temps are cool near Peru but warm west of the dateline and just east of Australia. Usually this would suggest El Nino weakening, especially when GlAAM is negative.

This map above explains the situation a little better.

So what does all this mean with respect to August weather? Any potential from a weather stand point for a rally in natural gas and sustained hot weather in the United States?

The map below shows a compilation of all El Nino Mokadi II events since 1950 and the majority of them had warm weather in at least the eastern United States. Currently, most standard models are showing cool, wet weather for the Midwest that is once again pressuring corn prices during this critical pollination stage and of course natural gas. It's possible that models may switch (based on this study of mine) and August could turn hotter than normal in some key areas. After all, we just mentioned that GLAAM is going negative, suggesting a potential La Nina event later this year.

When one looks at the extreme weather so far this year (record spring Midwest flooding; driest June in 100 years for the Indian Monsoon; top 3 snowiest winters ever in some key western ski areas and the historical back to back droughts in Australia), it's almost impossible to point to one analog year to look at. While I'm a firm believer in global warming, record low solar activity and other factors may suggest that August will at least start cooler than normal in much of the nation. This is good news for people living along the East coast that have suffered from heat recently.

The Key Point is: Even with the present heat, natural gas prices cannot muster a rally. Without a hot August, prices could trend close to $2.00. There is only one year on the El Nino Mokadi map above that was cool in August and that was 1992. This makes it tempting to recommend buying natural gas thinking things may switch as we get deeper into August. However, given so many other bearish natural fundamentals right now and near record low solar activity that can cause extremes in weather patterns, I do not feel comfortable recommending a buy in natural gas at this point, even at these cheap levels.

