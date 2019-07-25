Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Potential Demand Area Identified

If we do not see the market come down to test 12.06 again, is a close above 13.46, which would activate a bullish trend momentum and automatically activates the targets above of 14.62 to 16.02.

When GBTC came down into the area of 12.06, with a second low at 11.99, and closed above it, the market activated a trigger point or a buy signal.

On July 15, we published a report entitled, "GBTC Bitcoin Trust: Weekly Trend Momentum Turned Bearish." In this report, we had the market anticipating the buy 2 (B2) level in the vicinity of 12.97. We expected this trend to come down. When we wrote the report Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) closed at 14.85.

When we published the report we were recommending to sell into the rallies as GBTC made new highs. On July 10, the high was 17.17. Our report recommended taking profits and to go long. We were expecting some sort of a top to take place.

"If you look at the chart," Equity Management Academy CEO, Patrick MontesDeOca said, "the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) was able precisely to identify the trigger point. The trigger point in this case was activated on a close below 1600 or in that vicinity. The levels in red on the chart represent distribution of supply. When the price action makes a new high above the Sell 2 (S2) level, which is the extreme level above the mean (it is the second level of the relative implied volatility with a 2-to-1 factor), and when the price is above that level, it represents a 95% chance or better that the market will revert back down to the mean."

This signal was activated on July 10 on a close at 15.24. Automatically it told you that 13.46, the mean, was the initial target, and the targets of the extremes below the mean were activated at 12.06 to 10.90.

As you can see on the chart, on July 17 the low was 12.29, not quite coming down into the 12.06 area, which was the buy 1 (B1) level. But it was in the vicinity where the previous reports were suggesting for you to take profits.

The Next Week

The buy 2 (B2) level is at 10.90. As I write this the market is trading at 13.19. It ran up into the area of the mean or the target of 13.46. Now it is trading between 12.06 and 13.46.

The area in blue that you see on the chart represents at 12.06 the beginning of where the algorithm is identifying the beginning of accumulation of supply. This is where the artificial intelligence begins to work in the algorithm, where it is written in C++ on TradeStation. The artificial intelligence identifies for you the area, in blue, for you to begin to expect that buyers will begin to come into the market.

When the price slipped for the first time, in this case on the 12th, when the market came down into the area of 12.06, with a second low at 11.99, and then closed above it, the market activated a trigger point or a buy signal. Automatically, when the signal is activated, it identifies targets above. When this signal was activated it told you that the targets above the mean were 14.62 to 16.02. This was why we recommended to sell into (or take profits) this rally. It materialized exactly as anticipated.

Today: Potential Buy Area

Now we are in the area between the B1 of 12.06 and the mean of 13.46. The fact that the market is trading below the mean has activated the 12.06 area as a potential buy area. The alternate count is that if we do not see the market come down to test 12.06 again, is a close above 13.46, which would activate a bullish trend momentum and automatically activates the targets above of 14.62 to 16.02.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.