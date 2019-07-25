Piper Jaffray To Acquire Sandler O'Neill + Partners In Financial Consolidation

The deal appears to be part of a consolidation trend in the industry among the smaller players.

With the acquisition, PJC is widening its product offerings as well as gaining a financial services-focused brand.

Piper Jaffray is acquiring Sandler O'Neill + Partners for up to $485 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

Piper Jaffray (PJC) announced it has agreed to acquire Sandler O’Neill + Partners for $485 million.

Sandler operates as an investment banking company and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

PJC is acquiring Sandler to increase the breadth and depth of its offerings to improve its value proposition to clients, especially in the financial services sector where Sandler is focused.

Target Company

New York-based Sandler O’Neill was founded in 1988 to provide financial institutions, such as banks and thrifts, with an alternative to large Wall Street banking firms, including M&A advisory, fixed income, and equity trading and sales, equity research, capital markets, balance sheet management, mortgage finance and consulting services.

Management is headed by Senior Managing Principal Jimmy Dunne.

Sandler is known for its focus on providing investment banking services to the financial services industry vertical.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by JPMorgan, M&A activity volumes globally accounted for $4.1 trillion and $2.4 trillion in 2018 and H1 2018 or the third-highest year and second-highest half of the year ever, respectively, for M&A volumes.

This increase was mainly driven by large ‘megadeals,’ or deals for over $10 billion, with 30 megadeals being announced in H1 2018 as compared to just 14 in H1 2017.

In 2018, the total number of megadeals reached 44, or 38% of all deals, as compared to just 32 megadeals in 2017, as seen by the graphic below:

Source: JPMorgan

The main drivers for this growth include improving company cash flows, strengthening balance sheets, low debt costs, as well as investor support and CEO confidence.

Major vendors that provide investment banking services include:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Goldman Sachs (GS)

BofA Securities (BAC)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Citigroup (C)

Credit Suisse (CS)

Barclays Investment Banking [LON:BARC]

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

PJC disclosed the $485 million acquisition price and terms as follows:

...the Consideration will consist of $350 million in cash to be paid to the equity holders of Sandler O’Neill and $135 million in restricted consideration to be paid to the employee partners of Sandler O’Neill, primarily in the form of restricted shares of the Company’s common stock (“Equity Consideration”), subject to the terms and conditions of the restricted stock agreements to be entered into between the Company and each employee partner receiving the Equity Consideration. In addition to the Consideration, the Company has agreed to implement a retention program with an aggregate retention pool of $115 million payable in restricted consideration (generally restricted shares of the Company’s common stock) to employees of Sandler O’Neill, subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreements to be entered into between the Company and each recipient of an award under the retention pool.

The transaction is forecast to ‘be over 10% accretive to Non-GAAP EPS in 2020.’ Managements like to use ‘Non-GAAP’ because they get to use their own definition, and it is frequently a more positive spin on the benefits of the deal.

The combined company will be called Piper Sandler Companies.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that, as of March 31, 2019, Piper Jaffray had $18.2 million in cash and equivalents and $456 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $27.1 million.

In the past 12 months, PJC’s stock price has dropped 0.9% vs. the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 3.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have largely been positive over the past 12 quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has seen a sharp uptick in recent quarters, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Piper is acquiring Sandler to continue building its M&A advisory business while adding a fixed income business.

As Piper CEO Chad Abraham stated in the deal announcement,

With Sandler O’Neill, we start with the market leader and could not be positioned better to compete in the financial services sector over time. This transaction strengthens, diversifies and accelerates the growth of the Piper Jaffray investment banking, capital markets and institutional distribution businesses.

Similarly, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) acquired Leerink Partners for its healthcare-focused investment banking practice to provide clients and prospects with a wider range of services. That deal was worth $340 million in total consideration.

With the Sandler acquisition, Piper is accomplishing much the same results but with a focus on the financial services vertical where Sandler has a significant market share.

Looking ahead, I expect to see more consolidation among the smaller players with quality books of business, as firms seek to gain breadth and size, at least within specific industry verticals.

The deal is scheduled to close by January 2020.

