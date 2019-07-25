AT&T: Maximum Opportunity

At the time of this writing AT&T is trading lower following its highly-anticipated earnings report, and we think this is an opportunity to pick up shares.

At the time of this writing AT&T (T) is trading lower following its highly anticipated earnings report. We believe this is a "Bad Beat," a classic situation in which mostly good news is being ignored for one or two sticking points in the quarter. As such we decided to add to holdings at $31.75. We want investors to remember that AT&T had a volatile 2017 and an even worse 2018, but we see 2019 as different. Major milestones such as the closing of the Time Warner deal are done. The company has started to really recognize its debt burden and begun to offload assets. All the while it has continued to compete as a global telecommunications giant known for its healthy dividend yield. It's a fantastic income name, but in our opinion also serves as a wonderful name to compound in a tax-favored account for decades. With the recent pullback it represents even an opportunity for short-term traders to make a buck. Make no mistake, AT&T is a long-term, multi-decade holding for us. So long as dividend growth continues and performance is reasonable, we are staying in the name. Let us discuss.

We believe that while there are still struggles in the wireless space and DirecTV as been a burdensome holding, WarnerMedia has been wildly successful and is the fastest growing segment at the company. The positives far outweigh the negatives. We are buyers because of strong performance. There are key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of. We will discuss the critical metrics you need to be aware of as it relates to holding this stock through 2019.

Top line growth

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We are seeing the positive impact. It's clear. We note the nice bump from WarnerMedia as it pertains to sales:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, revenues were flattish in the past to Q2s before this report. Without WarnerMedia, we predicted this would continue. All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more liberal relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $44.85 billion. We were targeting $44.9-$45.10 billion for this metric as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers in the struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in wireless business would continue to show some resolve following a heavy quarter for pushing to get new customers. However, the posted result of $45.0 billion was in the middle of our estimates.

So what drove the top line? Well, there was a renewed focus on profitability and reduced promotions which led to losses in video subscribers. Losses in video subscribers were actually beyond what many were looking for and this was the largest red flag of the quarter. However, it's not just because the product itself may be questionable. Many are disconnecting from such services, including opting for AT&T owned HBO NOW. We had anticipated ongoing promos. The hit in video entertainment subscribers was higher than anticipated. In fact, AT&T lost 778,000 TV subs and lost 168,000 DirecTV Now subs. That said, the group as a whole saw operating income and EBITDA growth. So despite the subs number, performance was up. Do not forget there is a new AT&T "thin" package coming in Q3, which should help recapture many customers.

Make no mistake, there has been a shift from premium linear services to more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues. What was largely ignored was the IP broadband revenue growth of 6.5% thanks to 318,000 AT&T Fiber sub gains. That is huge. We fully expect sub losses here to continue in 2019 in video but surmise the losses will slow. Driving further strength was wireless with 355,000 total adds, and there was particular strength in the U.S. and Mexico. Further, WarnerMedia saw gains through the entire segment. We are pleased with the results, including earnings, thanks to mostly in line revenues.

Earnings performance

For an income name like AT&T we think an "in line" report is strong. The bottom line saw nice growth, much of it from revenues being higher of course. Earnings growth for AT&T is simply extremely slow from a legacy standpoint, so the bump from WarnerMedia was welcomed all of last year. Sadly, EPS was down from last year's Q2, but was in line with expectations. We were looking for $0.90, and this figure was missed by a penny:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.89 by analysts. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.90 per share stemmed from changes in share count, and well-managed expenses, while factoring in our slightly more liberal revenue expectations vs. the Street. As you can see, the actual earnings were 0.89 which could have sparked some selling as it was down from last year. However, we think looking ahead there are reasons to be bullish.

Moving forward on earnings

The drop in revenues on the video sub side is of course painful. Although we were helped by well-managed expenses, it could have been better to boost earnings. we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we move forward, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but of course, this has limits. In 2019, investors should still anticipate ongoing merger expenses pressuring GAAP earnings while revenues increase. While $7-8 billion of this will be amortized (and so adjusted) it needs to be kept in mind. We still think that the company must truly address its video sub issue, and continue its work to bring in wireless customers. We are excited for the thin TV plan, and HBO MAX, as this should help stop the bleeding.

Of course, this work also must be done amidst a heavily competitive and promotional wireless atmosphere. That said, we expect to see low single-digit growth in EPS for 2019 versus 2018. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Operational cash results

We were projecting strong cash from operations, and we expecting them to be around $14.2-$14.5 billion stemming from our revenue expectation of $44.9-$45.1 billion. Operating cash flow came in at the mid-level of this estimate and reflected growth:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, operating cash flows had been flat-to-declining before the most recent quarter. We were not surprised once we saw the revenue figure in conjunction with the expense lines. We presume that cash from operations will start to level off to low single-digit moves going forward. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow is king

This is really what matters. Free cash flow is king. Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. We have been eyeing $27-$28 billion for the year in free cash flow thanks to the boost from WarnerMedia. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing $8.7-$9.2 billion considering capex spending of $5.3-$5.5 billion, and operational cash of $14.2-$14.5 billion. We were once again not disappointed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Looking ahead, we expect free cash flow to ramp up in H2 2018, as this is a seasonally stronger period. This was a 73% increase from last year, driven largely by WarnerMedia. Increasing free cash flow has been a priority and of course this higher free cash flow impacts the all important dividend payout ratio.

The all-important dividend payout ratio

Free cash flow is king because it impacts the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on, but depends of course on how much is paid out in dividends vs. what is brough in for free cash flow. The payout ratios have been volatile for the company in recent years. We have seen AT&T has pay out more in dividends than made in free cash flow in the past. Other times, it was covered nicely. Here is the best takeaway we have for an investment in this name. With the growth in free cash flow we do not see the payout ratio exceeding 100% in the next few years, and that factors in a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share. For this quarter, one of the strongest for free cash flows, we were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 60%. However, with the added bump from WarnerMedia, and only 20% more in dividends paid out vs. last year ($3.7 billion), the payout ratio was quite favorable:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was 42%, much lower than we are used to seeing. This is a great pattern to see. What's more, the dividend is more than secure moving forward.

The dividend is so safe

Although the dividend has been hiked again, we do fully expect that the dividend for this year and the next few will be more than covered by free cash flow. While dividend hikes have a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $27-28 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for the year. This is a massive improvement from the old 2018 goal of staying around 70%.

The dividend has been raised like clockwork every year and we see this as continuing. While the dividend hike has a negative impact to the payout ratio if free cash flow remains flat, we believe slow growth is likely in the coming years. For 2019, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for all of 2018. We arrive at this figure by estimating approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by $27-28 billion in free cash flow (54-56%). Keep in mind, we are of course projecting another one penny per quarter increase come 2020.

Our take on the stock

The company is tackling debt by selling off assets. The yield is still over 6%. The dividend will be covered, easily. While the stock has had no growth in a decade, that could change with WarnerMedia, as the segment is rapidly growing. The Entertainment Group is growing despite massive losses to video subs. We believe long-term investors and short-term traders can follow us into this buy at $31.75 quite comfortably. We think the stock will make a push for $35 this quarter. As we move forward we will closely watch for signs of improvement in video subs (think AT&T "thin" TV packages) as well as the aforementioned key metrics. Further, we will watch for the company to tackle debt. Despite being a great trade, we are collecting/reinvesting dividends for the long term. This is maximum opportunity to get into the name at a high-yield before the stock rallies.

