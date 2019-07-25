Understanding CLOs And The Makeup Of Their Distributions

With a recent uptick in popularity of Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC), there’s an influx of new investors and coverage of these two closed-end funds. Due to the nature of the complex investments held within these funds (primarily the equity tranches of CLOs), there seems to be a lot of misconceptions regarding a few key elements, mainly distribution coverage. In this article we’ll try to breakdown the CLO structures a bit and highlight the easy ways for the average investor to see the key information within these funds’ annual and semi-annual reports.

Before diving into the details, a brief background on my experience includes over 10 years as a CPA working in middle office and back office roles in private equity and later, at a large debt firm that is also a CLO manager.

Cash Flows within a CLO structure

I'm using several excerpts from S&P Global and Ares Management Corp primers on CLOs; these types of educational materials are abundant on the web so if you're curious to learn more I'd definitely recommend doing an internet search of your own and looking through as many of these as you can. An overview of an example CLO structure is shown below, where you can see the underlying loan pool on the left side, the securities the CLO issues to investors on the right, with the CLO Manager (or "Loan Manager") at the top overseeing the structure.

Source: Ares Management Co - CLO Primer

The next image shows a similar picture but adds details about the typical spread the underlying pool of bank loans earns, the layer of expenses that are subtracted from that, and what rates of interest each tranche of the CLO pays with the remaining cash flows. It also shows how much that could equate to on an example annual basis, and how much could flow down to the CLO Equity holders.

Source: Ares Management Co - CLO Primer

Depending on how large the CLO is they could hold anywhere from 100-250 loans but are typically comprised of senior secured corporate debt. When these corporate loans pay principal and interest (more on this later), they pay into the CLO structure which then "waterfalls" down according to the payment priority. It begins with the highest-rated tranches of CLO Debt, sometimes referred to as the "CLO Bonds" or "CLO paper". These debt tranches are paid a stated spread, usually L+75 for the most senior AAA-rated tranche to L+400-500 for the BB/B-rated tranches. The relatively low rate of interest paid to the AAA-rated tranche is in exchange for being most-senior within the capital stack of the CLO (meaning, they are very well protected and are the last to absorb any losses that may occur). It's important to note that the average earn of the underlying loans is much higher than what is being paid to the AAA/AA/A-rated tranches; this is what allows for the Equity tranche to earn the rate they do.

Once all the CLO debt-holders are paid their current interest (and any past interest due that was unpaid in previous periods) the remaining funds can be distributed to the CLO Equity holders. For this reason the payments to the CLO Equity holders can vary from quarter to quarter depending on how much the CLO collected in a given period. Furthermore, one of the most important things to note here is that the CLO collects principal and interest from their underlying loan holdings. To understand this fact more you have to consider it from the perspective of the corporate debt the CLO holds. Perhaps a corporate issuer is acquired and as part of the acquisition all their debt is paid in full; perhaps with lower rates available the corporation decides to issue new debt entirely with the intent to paydown all their outstanding debt (with higher rates), thereby saving themselves interest costs; perhaps it's part of the amortization of the original deal to slowly paydown principal. All these are ways that a CLO can collect large amounts of cash in a given period but not all of it is considered income. It is merely returning their principal investment in that corporate loan. The next question is what does a CLO do when they receive large chunks of returned capital? The answer revolves around whether or not the CLO is within its reinvestment period.

When you look at the typical lifecycle of a CLO you can see during the first year the CLO is acquiring all the underlying loans. After that and usually through years 4-5 the CLO is still in the Reinvesting Period. As discussed by S&P:

Interest collected from these loans is used to pay interest on the CLO notes by priority, but any principal received from the collateral loans is not paid out to investors. Rather, the collateral manager uses this principal to buy more loans.

This means that if an underlying loan pays down early the manager can recycle those proceeds into a new loan purchase and is not required to distribute those funds into the waterfall. However, once a CLO is past its Reinvestment period it may not recycle funds into new loan purchases but must begin putting those funds towards paying down the CLO securities principal, beginning with the highest-rated debt tranches. Again according to S&P, "Once the reinvestment period ends, the CLO transaction enters its amortization phase. During this phase, the collateral manager is no longer allowed to use principal cash generated from the loans to buy more loans but instead has to pay that cash out to the tranches' investors as originally promised. These payments during amortization are made in the priority laid out in the class hierarchy and waterfall."

Source: S&P Global - CLO Primer

Towards the back end of the lifecycle most of the underlying loans have been repaid in full or sold in the secondary loan market. At the same time the CLO Manager has been repaying the principal of the CLO Debt so that there isn't much left in the CLO on either the underlying loan side or the CLO Debt security's side. This is also true from an earn perspective - with little to no remaining loan positions the CLO isn't collecting much from it's few holdings and there is very little to distribute to the CLO Equity.

How does this affect CLO Equity holders?

Next we have to think of how this affects someone who holds CLO Equity, such as ECC and OXLC.

Using materials given to us from Eagle Point we can see this amortization of principal of CLO Equity is a normal and expected part of the lifecycle of a CLO structure. ECC has a great table available on their website (ECC 2015 Investor Presentation) which highlights an example amortization of the CLO equity from initial investment through final paydown. An excerpt from that table is shown below where we see in year one, after investing $10.0m to buy the CLO Equity position, the investor receives $2,687,584 in cash flow. However, because the makeup of that includes some loan interest and some loan principal it is not all considered income for GAAP purposes. Believe it or not these deals are watched closely by the CLO Equity holders, who are able to determine the makeup of the distributions they receive by watching the underlying loan pool. Years 1-5 in the below example are very similar in terms of cash flows received and treatment of Income/ROC.

Source: ECC 2015 Investor Presentation

At the end of the lifecycle, however, the CLO Equity holders receive a large payment of $7,989,423, which is nearly 85% return of capital. Refer back to the illustration above that shows the lifecycle of a typical CLO where you see the CLO is past its reinvestment period and the CLO manager is returning all the original invested capital and looking to wind down the structure. It's important to note that without recording these ROC entries along the way you'd be left with the entire cost basis of the initial $10.0m and have to record a realized loss when the structure closes. ECC management goes on to show the comparison between tax classification and GAAP classification but those differences are relatively small and relate to timing differences. For this purpose we'll only focus on the GAAP reporting aspect.

With these facts in mind now you consider that ECC and OXLC each have 70-90 CLO Equity holdings, all with different timelines of where they are in their lifecycle. Each quarter these closed end funds are collecting cash, all with very different characteristics in respect to income and return of capital. In turn, they are analyzing the quality of the cash they receive, make distributions to their common shareholders, and provide a similar breakdown as to what portion of that is considered income and what portion is return of capital.

Based on the facts outlined in the Annual Reports you can see that neither ECC nor OXLC are currently covering their distributions to common shareholders with net investment income generated from their holdings. For the most recent years ended (excerpts shown below), the distributions consisted of income/return of capital at ratios of 63%/37% (ECC) and 82%/18% (OXLC), respectively.

Sources: Annual Reports for Eagle Point Credit Company and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

So what does this mean? It means the fund is not earning enough net cash flow to pay their distribution at the current distribution rate. This can happen from time to time for various reasons and does not inherently spell doom for a fund or that it is a bad investment; I myself am long both ECC and OXLC. It simply means the yield that is being paid to investors in the common shares is at a level that is not fully supported from net investment income (or "NII") earnings alone.

In the case of funds with managed distribution policies, like both of these funds, they set a distribution rate to pay out in advance, regardless of whether or not they are earning at the same rate. Managers opt for a managed distribution policy as investors tend to prefer consistency and predictability, regardless of whether or not it is all considered income. Investors can also react negatively if a manager reduces their distribution rate, even if the intent is to reduce the payout rate to a level such that they can cover with NII. More and more investors are getting into these high-yield funds simply because they like the yield but without the full knowledge of what they're truly getting.

GAAP figures vs. Non-GAAP figures

When this article was initially published a complaint was lodged with Seeking Alpha that there were factual errors; it alleged the distributions were in fact covered and cited Non-GAAP figures given by the managers of both ECC and OXLC as proof for their argument. I will try to highlight a few important things to pay attention to when looking at Non-GAAP figures and explain why those metrics should not trump the GAAP figures. It's taken over a week of back and forth with the SA team but we're finally here.

Beginning with OXLC, people are quick to point out this slide within their March 31, 2019 investor presentation and cite the metric of "Core Net Investment Income".

Source: OXLC Presentation

The very first paragraph should be read. The manager is cautioning the reader that this metric, "Core NII" is a Non-GAAP measure and is not a substitute for GAAP NII but provided in addition to. These Non-GAAP measurers differ from GAAP numbers and have been adjusted for additional cash distributions received. The manager goes on to touch on that point in the second paragraph, first discussing the effective yield method they use to record income on CLO Equity positions. The last sentence reads "Accordingly, investment income recognized on CLO equity securities in the GAAP statement of operations differs from the cash distributions actually received by the Company during the period (referred to below as "CLO Equity Adjustments")." Adding in these "CLO Equity adjustments" is what gets the Core NII number. This explains how the manager got the cash to pay it's common distribution, but does not prove that the fund is earning it's distribution. Remember: cash received is different than income earned and distributed. Cash received can include all the underlying loan principal being paid into the CLO and subsequently, distributed to the CLO equity holders.

Next, looking at ECC's presentation we see similar non-GAAP metrics with similar disclosures:

Source: ECC Presentation

This slide shows a few highlights the manager wants to focus on; the first section at the top shows GAAP figures on a per share basis. The next section talks about Cash Distributions Received. Because this table breaks out each quarter individually and doesn't provide a year-to-date column for 2018 to match its annual report we'll just look at the most recent quarter (Q1 2019). The manager indicates here that $1.17 was received on a per share basis. If someone were to compare this to $0.60 and $0.36 of common share distributions paid and company expenses paid, respectively, they could draw the conclusion that the fund is clearly "earning and covering their distribution". I would caution anyone from imploring that logic as the tickmarks at the bottom should be read in conjunction with these statements; tickmark (4), which is included on the line showing 'Portfolio Cash Distributions Received' indicates "Cash distributions include funds received from CLOs called (which includes a return of the Company's remaining invested capital in the applicable CLOs)." This is page 22 of their presentation but I would urge anyone to also read pages 23 & 24 as well as they continue to break-down the differences in their non-GAAP measures and how they relate income and cash flows as two separate metrics.

Within the same presentation, on the slide showing Cumulative distributions, Eagle Point reminds the reader "For the fiscal periods ending December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016, distributions made by the Company were comprised of a return of capital, as calculated on a per share basis and as estimated under US GAAP, of 32.1%, 5.9%, and 8.3%, respectively."

I am still long

In conclusion, these are simply the facts. I want to again point out that I am long both ECC and OXLC as I like the asset class and believe in it. However, I pay close attention to details like this and do not give the managers a free pass. I believe they have set distribution rates above what they are capable of earning on a consistent basis and would hope this trend reverses. If not, and the funds continue paying distributions at a rate that isn't supported by actual earnings, I may have to trim my allocation to both. If a yield of ~13% is only covered 70-80% by income then an investor could do just as well to find similar funds with 10% yields that are actually covered (and not trading at such premiums and allow for some appreciation there as well). The current premiums on these two funds make them all the more risky as it doesn't really make sense for these funds to command such a premium with their current level of performance; I believe they have been flooded with new investors that are attracted to the yield and like the cash distribution they get, ignoring the characteristics of those distributions. These funds have no reason to trade at such premium levels and could turn back quickly if people begin to feel like they aren't making progress towards earning their distribution (or worse, spook investors by cutting back the distribution to a level they can actually earn consistently). Either way, I'm watching these two closely before altering course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, ECC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.