AT&T (NYSE:T) delivered 2Q19 results on July 24, ahead of the opening bell. Not surprisingly, there wasn't much about the company's operational performance that I believe was worthy of celebration.

To be fair, the headline figures met expectations: revenues of $44.96 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.89. But a peek under the hood revealed a number of metrics that looked far from solid, starting with the company's largest sub-segment, U.S. mobility, at nearly 40% of total revenues.

Not long ago, I observed that AT&T had produced the "worst U.S. mobility postpaid net add numbers since the beginning of 2016 at least and worst postpaid churn of the past 10 quarters, if not longer" at the end of 2018. The trends continue to look discouraging, as the charts below depict.

In 2Q19, postpaid net adds landed in negative territory for the third time in the past four quarters, while churn increased by 6 bps to 1.08% (worse than the expected 1.06%). The silver lining was ARPU of $50.18, higher by 3% YOY, reinforcing the same trends in increased wallet share and robust consumer spending that I also called positive factors for peer Verizon (VZ).

On the entertainment group side (representing one-fourth of total revenues and including video services like DirecTV), the story did not look much more inspiring. While cord-cutting is a much-debated and well-understood phenomenon, the net loss of 778,000 in premium TV subscriptions reached an all-time low (see chart below) and must have caught even the most bearish investor by surprise. Even DirecTV Now, once thought of as the solution to revive a fast-unwinding DirecTV franchise, experienced a net subscriber loss of 168,000.

Part of the user count reduction can be attributed to less promotional activity, in an effort that AT&T is calling "focus on long-term value customer base" - i.e. maintaining pricing power and protecting margins, even at the cost of losing accounts. As a result, premium TV ARPU of $117.49 increased by a sizable 5% YOY (see chart below). This seems to have been one of the key drivers of entertainment group revenues that still managed to land nearly flat YOY, while segment EBITDA margins expanded 50 bps.

So, why the optimism?

Despite the poor operational performance described above and headline results that merely met consensus, T was still up about 3% on earnings day. To understand why, I refer back to my "bullish case of management diligence".

AT&T continues to do a good job at producing large quantities of cash and protecting its balance sheet. In fact, FCF guidance for the current year was revised up, to a staggering $28 billion. Meanwhile, net debt of $162.1 billion is by far the lowest since the Time Warner acquisition. I believe these measures are crucial to support a rich dividend yield of 6.2% (see chart below) and keep dividend payments increasing at a pace of four cents per year, hence drawing the interest of income-seeking investors.

For these reasons, and considering a current year P/E that still looks de-risked at 9.3x, I believe that T remains a safe bet at current levels. This will likely continue to be the case for as long as the executive team is able to competently manage the company's resources, deleveraging the balance sheet while allowing AT&T to remain the cash cow that it has been lately.