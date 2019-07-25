Futu Holdings Shows Promising Post-IPO Trajectory

FHL has grown smartly since its 2018 IPO and is on a promising trajectory.

The company provides online stock brokerage and related services for Chinese investors seeking access to overseas stocks.

Futu Holdings is preparing to report Q2 2019's financial results in August.

Quick Take

In May, Futu Holdings (FHL) reported financial results for its Q1 2019 reporting period.

The firm has developed an online stock brokerage and wealth management system for Chinese consumers interested in investing in overseas stock markets.

FHL has produced strong financial results since its IPO, continues to invest in new services, and looks well-positioned to take advantage of a potential reduction in volatility and negative U.S China trade tensions.

Company

Hong Kong-based Futu Holdings was founded in 2011 to develop its Futu NiuNiu brokerage system to enable China-based investors to purchase stocks outside the country.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Mr. Leaf Hua Li, who previously headed Tencent’s multi-media business and innovation activities.

The company’s primary sources of revenue are its trading execution fees and margin finance services that allow approved users to trade with greater leverage.

Customer Acquisition

Futu serves the ‘emerging affluent’ Chinese investor who seeks access to financial products overseas.

The firm finds new customers primarily through the online platform of major investor and partner Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Management has also liberally included social sharing capabilities in the system to create a financial ‘social network.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a function of revenue have dropped significantly in recent years as the firm has grown revenue, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 9.1% 2017 13.3% 2016 68.0%

Average revenue per paying client has grown sharply, per the data below:

Average Revenue Per Paying Client Period ARPC Variance 2018 $780.10 56.8% 2017 $497.45 58.5% 2016 $313.83

Market & Competition

Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest securities markets, with annual trading volume increasing from over $400 billion in 2012 to more than $1.5 trillion in 2017.

This represents a CAGR of 31% between 2012 and 2017 compared to a 23% worldwide average.

At its current growth trajectory, the Hong Kong financial securities market is expected to exceed $3 trillion in 2022, growing at a very strong CAGR of over 14% between 2018 and 2022.

The main factors forecasted to drive growth are an increasing number of online brokers (more than doubling, from 125 in 2007 to 270 in 2016), continuing innovation, and active investors.

Major competitors that provide online brokerage services in Hong Kong include:

HSBC (HSBC)

Haitong International Securities [0665.HK]

Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Bright Smart Securities [1428.HK]

Huatai Financial Holdings

Recent Performance

Futu’s top-line revenue by year has shown strong growth. If the firm continues 2019 at an annualized rate from its Q1 results, revenue will continue to grow sharply, as shown in the chart below:

Gross profit by year (and Q1 2019 annualized) has also performed quite well, as the chart shows below:

Operating income by year has similarly produced impressive results:

Net income per ADS by year and Q1 2019 annualized shows an enviable trajectory as the firm has begun to operate in the green in recent periods:

Since its IPO in March 2019, FHL’s stock price has fallen 35% after initially rising in the days after the IPO, as the chart below indicates:

Commentary

Despite a difficult U.S. stock market environment for Chinese companies and volatile trading conditions, Futu has produced impressive financial results since its IPO.

All major financial metrics have shown significant growth as well as numerous other metrics such as user base growth, assets, and trading volumes.

More recently, the firm’s U.S. subsidiary has been granted a preliminary license to clear trades and hold client assets in custody in the U.S., enabling Futu to provide a more all-inclusive service to its clients while receiving additional fees for providing these services.

While volatility can dampen investor appetites for trading stocks, management has done well to continue innovating and plans to introduce additional new features and services to users. A recent addition in this regard was a U.S. IPO subscription service for its users.

Notably, management has said that it doesn’t encourage trading frequency per se. Instead, it focuses on client education in order to keep them engaged and growing their assets over the longer term, thereby increasing assets in the system and loyal clients.

As the firm continues to invest in R&D and new service initiatives while receiving a greater share of user spend for financial services, along with a reduction in U.S. China trade tensions, Futu’s stock has the potential to see a positive uptick from its steady growth performance.

