ASGN Incorporated's (ASGN) CEO Ted Hanson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)
by: SA Transcripts
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)
Q2 2019 Results Conference Call
July 24, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Kimberly Esterkin – Investor Relations
Ted Hanson – President and Chief Executive Officer
Rand Blazer – President-Apex Systems
George Wilson – President-ECS
Ed Pierce – Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets
Gary Bisbee - Bank of America
Edward Caso - Wells Fargo
Mark Marcon - R. W. Baird
Tobey Sommer – SunTrust
Seth Weber – RBC Capital Markets
Palmer Pawlusiak – Credit Suisse
Surinder Thind – Jefferies
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, we do appreciate your patience and welcome to the ASGN Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in