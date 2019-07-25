Capricor's Latest DMD Data Makes It A Force To Be Reckoned With

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) announced positive interim results from its phase 2 HOPE-2 study using CAP-1002 to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This is good news for this patient population as it needs more treatment options. The next step is for the biotech to meet with the FDA to discuss future plans of the program. It is likely that this trial will still have to be completed for the time being. It's possible that upon trial completion additional dialogue with the FDA could lead to a late-stage registration study for CAP-1002 in DMD.

Phase 2 Interim Data For DMD Boosts Value

The phase 2 trial is known as HOPE-2. It is a randomized-placebo controlled study that recruited boys and young men with advanced stages of DMD. DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by muscle degeneration. If not treated adequately, it can lead to death from heart failure. Globally, there are about 200,000 patients with DMD. When the interim analysis was reported for the 6-month time point, the breakdown was 6 patients who were given CAP-1002 and then 6 patients on placebo. The bottom line is that treatment with CAP-1002 resulted in statistically significant improvements observed in a few measures of skeletal assessments and pulmonary assessments. Unfortunately, in terms of cardiac assessments, the drug did not achieve statistical significance. The two measures that were statistically significant for skeletal assessments were Mid-level Performance of the Upper Limb PUL 2.0 ((PUL 2.0)) and grip strength, with p-values of 0.0389 and 0.0389, respectively. The more prominent value to look at is the p-value for PUL 2.0. The reason why is because the FDA has noted that updated data from PUL 2.0 would be sufficient as a primary efficacy endpoint supporting a Biologics License Application (BLA). Another function that ended up being statistically significant was pulmonary functions which improved at 3 months with a p-value of p = 0.0473. These results seem to be great, but why are they important for these patients? That's because the first thing to note is that these patients are in the advanced stage of DMD. That means they progressed to a very severe point of the disease. Proof of this is what was noted by Capricor, in that 80% of the patients in the study were non-ambulatory (meaning they couldn't walk around). Then, there is another important quality of life aspect to be noted from this study. That is patients only needed to be given an intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 once every three 3 months. That entails a total of only 4 treatments needed throughout the entire year. It is a more convenient treatment schedule as opposed to other therapies.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Capricor Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $7.2 million as of March 31, 2019. The biotech believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into Q4 of 2019. In my opinion, biotechs tend to want to have a decent cushion of cash on hand, and this amount is quite low. The company did express the need to seek for a partnership/non-dilutive financing first if it can do so. However, if it can't find a non-dilutive option, it is highly likely that it will have to raise cash in the coming weeks/months.

Conclusion

Capricor Therapeutics has shown that its treatment CAP-1002 was able to achieve multiple efficacy measures with statistical significance. The most important endpoint being PUL 2.0, which could be used for a BLA filing pending discussions with the FDA. A risk would be that the next step for the DMD program rests with interactions from the FDA. In other words, either Capricor can potentially file for accelerated approval, or it may need to run a larger phase 3 study. Especially, since there were only 12 patients evaluated at the 6-month time point. I'm more inclined to say that the FDA will likely require a phase 3 study with a larger group of patients. There are several other risks that investors should be aware of. The company has a market cap of only $20 million, and that means the stock can be easily manipulated in either direction. In addition, the stock liquidity is not ideal, as the average trading volume is around 647,000. On the flip side, the stock trades with a low amount of outstanding shares of only 3.4 million. That means another positive announcement of the biotech could cause the stock to trade much higher.

