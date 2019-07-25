Summit Midstream Finally Hits The Gas Pedal

Summit Midstream's (SMLP) management has long lamented the discount that these partnership units traded at when compared to other partnerships. Finally management bit the bullet by simplifying the capital structure earlier this year and then recently announcing a return to growth. The general partner also finalized the deferred payment to stop the liability variance to the partnership. The market originally reacted very negatively to all this news. Now it may become apparent just how overdone that negative reaction was.

Share Price Action

The initial reaction to all that the general partner accomplished in the early part of the year appears to be nothing short of intense hatred by Mr. Market.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website June 28, 2019

The initial announcement in late February to all the changes eventually drove the unit price down 50% despite the news that a lot of uncertainty would disappear. Furthermore, the new distribution was well covered. Nevertheless, this market often sees ghosts of repeating disasters after the main issues have been resolved. So constant predictions of "more of the same ahead" led to the doghouse status of this company.

Source: Summit Midstream Presentation At SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Midstream Summit June 12, 2019

Clearly, anyone thinking that the distribution will be cut with the coverage shown above has panicked and probably panicked irrationally. The credit rating shows no sign of the stress that the worried market anticipates. Furthermore, the lenders appear to be firmly behind the company.

The liability that does not appear is the deferred payment. That roughly $300 million would raise leverage ratio closer to 5 in the slide above. Admittedly that deferred payment is not yet a borrowing, but it is definitely a liability to consider for the leverage. Even so, the new capital projects coming online should help bring the leverage back down as they begin to contribute.

Debt Situation

Lenders just amended the credit line to provide additional funding flexibility for this supposedly cash-strapped company. There have been lingering doubts about the company's ability to sell non-core assets combined with doubt about the ability to finance the new Double E project. This kind of pessimism often marks a market bottom. Deep value contrarian investing is usually contrary to the instincts of many. It is also usually quite profitable when executed properly.

The current debt load is quite low compared to the EBITDA. Even considering the deferred payment in the calculation (along with the relevant growth projects) would not equal an outlandishly risky number. The lenders simply would not stand for such a situation. The doom and gloom crowd needs to reconcile their view with the interest rates and financial rating granted to this company. In all aspects, the financial situation appears quite reasonable to the lenders in comparison to many in the industry. Management has not proposed anything extraordinary compared to what they have done in the past and that is very important to the lenders. It should also be important to investors.

Some Root Causes Of The Current Situation

One of the largest causes of the current pessimism has been continued slow decline of EBITDA caused by overall volume declines for some time. The latest quarterly report does nothing to allay those fears.

These fears gloss over the fact that the general partnership backers did "step-in" and replace the president. Of course, a change like that does not lead to overnight partnership performance change. But a new president will signal a change in direction and a different leadership strategy.

Source: Summit Midstream Presentation At SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Midstream Summit June 12, 2019

Energy Capital Partners retains a significant stake in the limited partnership units. A backer of that type demands above average returns on its investments to satisfy the sources of money it needs to make investments. No wonder the general partner patience ran thin to the point it took some decisive action.

That top management turmoil led RBC and others to exit the company just as solutions were beginning to be implemented. Institutions often accelerate downward price moves just as they augment upward price moves. They are definitely not a friend of investors in troubled companies. For that reason, it is often best for investors to wait for institutions to clear out (as now appears to be the case for those wanting out) so that the next move will be to come back once the price rally has begun.

Missed Opportunity

The institutional exit has some valid causes. Years of missed opportunity by the previously passive management reared their ugly head (as in the consequences of some of those missed opportunities) in the early part of the year.

Summit Midstream announced a sale of some non-core assets to Hess Midstream (HESM) for about $90 million. This could have been a very different outcome had the last management shown more initiative.

Source: Hess Midstream Partners LP May 2019, Investor Presentation

As shown above, Hess Midstream Partners has big plans for those acquired assets. There is a realistic chance that these assets became non-core for Summit Midstream due to management inaction and a lack of initiative. That points to the now former president being a prime cause of the current situation.

Clearly, Hess is going to grow production near the acquired assets and plans to grow that production significantly. Had Summit Midstream management shown some initiative, then management could have participated in that growth rather than exiting a decent income opportunity. The previous Summit Midstream management may have angered customers by inaction that led to the non-service of customer growth prospects. The new management will have some work to do to restore market confidence in its ability to properly compete in the midstream business.

The new partnership with a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (XOM) in the Permian will go a long ways toward repairing any market perceptions of inaction. Hopefully the new management, when it is completely in place, will review some of the past actions and do its best to advertise that it is ready to meet future as well as current customer needs.

Management completely underestimated the plans of Hess as shown above. That led to its complete exclusion in the future of the growth in that operating area. So much is made about prime acreage location. But once assets are established, the maintenance of profitability often requires low capital expenditures unless an area is exceptionally poor.

The constant oil and gas (upstream) technology changes have created revivals in areas long thought to be completely out of the picture. Investors should expect that process to continue into the future. Today's hot area could be a distant memory in the not-too-distant future as long as the industry operating improvements continue.

Future Prospects

The return to growth appears to be beginning in typical conservative fashion.

Source: Summit Midstream Presentation At SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Midstream Summit June 12, 2019

Management has plans to sell some non-core properties to raise capital for the new,more profitable projects and core areas with better growth prospects. The current pessimism surrounding the company has already pronounced this plan a failure. The returns on these organic growth projects appear to be rather high compared to the "dropdown" method of growth.

But the sale earlier this year has demonstrated that at least some assets are saleable at a reasonable price. Any further progress in the sale of non-core assets should lift the unit price as the pessimism gives way to a more reasonable view of the company's prospects. In the meantime the non-core assets have reasonably long-term contracts with minimal capital commitments. They are a source of cash flow until they are sold.

The market needs to focus on the reinvestment of that cash flow while it lasts. Clearly, that reinvestment is going to more attractive growth areas. If the proposed projects reach profitability objectives, then the remaining non-core assets will be less significant as time goes on. The approaching end of long-term contracts will mean less.

Management did write down the investment in a small gas plant in the first quarter because it plans to mothball that asset. However, the shortage of gas processing capacity in the Colorado and Wyoming areas may lead to a delay in the shutdown of that plant. Even though the plant is technically "worthless," it may cash-flow a little longer than expected as long as the production boom maintains itself. The coming rise in oil prices may add increasing pressure to maintain operations at that plant for awhile.

Finances do not appear to be an issue as the company appears to have the firm backing of its lenders. The market appears to be worried about a problem that does not currently exist. Furthermore, management is planning to improve the financial situation by reinvesting more cash flow in the business and returning to a growth strategy.

These units could easily double over the next year as the market realizes the pessimistic overreaction. The second half of the fiscal year should provide a fair amount of positive news that the market craves. In the meantime, the downside potential appears to be slim. There are far more risky alternatives out there with much lower credit ratings than this partnership. This midstream limited partner units could easily provide a combined return in excess of 20% annually without the typical upstream risk and the assurance of long-term contracts. The potential recovery return could be by far higher in the near future as the shares return to a reasonable valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMLP HESM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.