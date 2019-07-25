LCI Industries: Free Falling RV Segment Could Sting

Source: Reuters

LCI Industries (LCII) reports quarterly earnings August 1st. Analysts expect revenue of $642.81 and EPS of $1.67. The revenue estimate implies a 6% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Slowing Top Line Growth

LCII supplies components for leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreational and industrial product markets. These OEMs manufacture for recreational vehicles ("RVS") and adjacent industries. The company also provides components to the aftermarkets of these industries. In Q1 2019, the company reported $592 million in revenue, down 9% Y/Y. This paled in comparison to LCII's double-digit revenue growth a few quarters ago.

The company has been growing through acquisitions. Acquisitions, net of businesses acquired for the most recent quarter, were $0, versus $139 million in the year-earlier period. LCII's organic growth appears to have cracked.

Revenue for Travel, Trailers, Fifth Wheels and Motorhomes fell by double-digits, while every other segment grew. Sales to RV OEMs (trailers and motorhomes) were over 60% of the company's total revenue. RV shipments are in free fall, down 22% through year-to-date May 2019. The rationalization of dealer inventory has likely hurt LCII's RV-related sales. The headwinds may not abate anytime soon.

Adjacent Industries revenue (marine, cargo, equestrian trailers, buses) was robust as the company has emphasized expanding this segment. Technical training to dealers in the aftermarket helped Aftermarket sales. Will revenue growth from other segments offset the diminution in RV sales? That could be the scenario LCII bulls envision.

Falling Margins

LCII's gross margin ticked up 80 basis points to 22.4%. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $130 million, down 6%% Y/Y. The increase in gross margin allowed gross profit to fall less than revenue. The company has been hampered by rising costs for steel and aluminum due to tariffs. These rising costs could impact gross margin in Q2.

SG&A expense was $83 million or 14% of total revenue. Its percentage of revenue ticked up 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. SG&A costs rose 5% Y/Y while revenue fell. The fallout was that EBITDA of $66 million declined 12%. EBITDA margin was 11.2%, down 30 basis points versus the year-earlier period. I look for management to cut into SG&A expense this quarter. Otherwise, its EBITDA margins could fall further.

Solid Cash Flows

LCII's one saving grace was its solid free cash flow ("FCF") of $28 million. The company also had $14 million of cash. Its liquidity and cash flow should serve LCII well if its revenue and earnings continue to falter. It may need to squirrel away as much capital as possible amid the free fall in RV-related sales. Its debt of $286 million appears manageable compared to its run rate EBITDA of $265 million (Q1 EBITDA annualized).

Conclusion

LCII trades at nearly 10x run rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized). This appears robust, given its exposure to the RV industry. LCII is up 6% Y/Y, yet revenue and earnings could face headwinds. Sell LCII.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.