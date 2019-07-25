Visa: The Marathon Continues

On July 23, Visa (V) delivered another of its trademark all-around earnings beat, the 12th consecutive one since September 2016.

The San Francisco-based financial services company produced $5.84 billion in revenues that beat consensus by $143 million, making my projected YOY growth of 9.25% look overly conservative. EPS of $1.37 also topped expectations, although the figure landed a mere penny above my estimate.

The usual, macro-level trends in electronic payment adoption, expansion into under-penetrated markets, growth in e-commerce, a resilient global economy, and the rise of peer-to-peer and other alternative transaction forms seemed properly reflected in robust operating metrics once again. Payment volume increased 9% YOY in constant-currency terms, an improvement over last quarter's 8% rise.

To be fair, the favorable timing of the Easter holiday seems to have played a role in pushing volume up, as well as transactions higher by 10%. But it would be unfair to dismiss the upside driven by growth in Europe ex-U.K., substantially higher cross-border volume outside Europe, and strength in Latin America. The sizable U.S. market also performed well, largely in line with the operational results of Visa's international business on an FX-adjusted basis.

As I hinted at in my earnings preview, it would be unreasonable to expect much bottom-line support from the opex line, given Visa's growth profile. Not surprisingly, adjusted operating costs moved 10% higher YOY, with marketing investments to support the top line rising nearly 18%.

In the end, op margin of 66.9% expanded YOY as I believed would be the case, particularly as a result of gain of scale - but not by as much as I had projected (see P&L below). An effective tax rate of 19.8% looked a bit richer than usual, which I calculate caused a two-cent drag to EPS growth. Meanwhile, share repurchases helped to support the increase in earnings by three cents per share.

It's a marathon, not a sprint

V shareholders must have been pleased with the company's fiscal 3Q19 results. In my view, they reinforced the bull case that I believe will continue to unfold slowly but over a multi-year period of time - more like a marathon for long-term investors, less of a sprint for short-term traders.

Following earnings day, I support my views that V is a stock - pricey at first glance - worth buying and holding for a while. Given the company's quasi-recurring revenue model that is supported by an extensive global network of cardholders and merchants, I expect to see shares rise at a market-beating pace over time, while producing far superior risk-adjusted returns than what investors might be able to find elsewhere in the financial services and technology spaces.

