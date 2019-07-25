Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure

Occidental sold off sharply after the deal announcement and Carl Icahn is trying to establish board representation.

The spread is 0.78% with at the very least 2 weeks to go. Perhaps there is an opportunity in Occidental.

I'm out of the Occidental (OXY) and Anadarko (APC) deal. I don't think the spread offers adequate compensation to stay involved anymore. The deal really has to close quickly after the August 8 Anadarko vote, and the deal to close at a very high probability for this to show a strong expected return.

The spread is 0.78%. Even if this closes in 2 weeks which would mean the day after the shareholder vote, with a 100% probability (that I never use), this only translates into a ~18% annualized return. That's great but it is also the absolute best-case everything goes in a perfect scenario.

Meanwhile, Carl Icahn is trying to get four directors on the board. A brief quote from his latest letter:

We own over 33 million shares of Occidental Petroleum and we believe what recently happened in the OXY Boardroom is reprehensible. In over 50 years on Wall Street I have seen many management teams and boards callously disregard stockholder rights to protect their jobs, and in some cases, build corporate empires at the expense of shareholders, but I have only rarely seen a situation such as the one at Occidental, where the Board and Vicki Hollub, OXY’s President and CEO, entered into an extremely risky transformational merger, without a stockholder vote. In my opinion, OXY’s massive and risky Anadarko bet that gambles the Company’s future without the approval of shareholders will prove to be grossly negligent and might possibly cause the Company to lose its valuable listing on the New York Stock Exchange. OXY has lost over $12 billion in market value since its interest in buying Anadarko was first reported. But regardless, Hollub, the architect of the plan, will not suffer financially as she was paid $40 million over the past 3 years and will most certainly be paid at least another $14 million in 2019. Hollub is paid $270,000 per week, which is more than 113x OXY’s median employee compensation of $2,387 per week. Think about that, the median OXY employee has to work over 2 years to earn what Hollub makes in a week. OXY’s Board Chairman, Eugene Batchelder, makes $490,000 a year, which is 4 times the median OXY employee’s annual pay. Further, the median OXY employee works a full-time job; Batchelder attended six Board meetings in 2018, for which he was paid $81,600 per meeting. No matter how badly shareholders suffer, OXY’s CEO and Chairman will continue to be among the most highly paid in the world.

Icahn is one of the world's greatest investors but he doesn't explain or teach as much as Buffett and he's often involved in dicey activist situations where it is not in his best intentions to reveal his next move. I find it much harder to comprehend his philosophy compared to other famous investors but he is undeniably highly successful. "King Icahn" is a good book about him that portrays him as extremely shrewd.

Icahn's Occidental stake is a big one. It is likely Icahn's largest position after Icahn Enterprises (IEP), CVR Energy (CVI) and Herbalife (HLF). Probably in the range of 8-9% of his U.S. equity long positions.

I think Icahn's actions are primarily the result of his perception of Occidental's value. It is not entirely clear what Icahn wants to accomplish through the board seats or what he wants the company to do.

Post-deal announcement Occidental underperformed other E&P companies fairly sharply. Some of the losses shareholders have suffered since the deal are likely a direct result of the transaction but not all.

It is common that deals don't work out for acquirers. But some of that has been priced in and this did allow Icahn to buy in relatively cheap into what is essentially an asset play.

The size of his position and the fact that he is trying to get extensive board representation even as the deal closes indicate he is looking to be into this for the longer term.

If he likes the underlying assets this can function as a value investment with embedded optionality.

If he can't make anything happen he should do okay given he bought at depressed levels.

But there are lots of value-creating options he can explore

Because several other shareholders are disgruntled he can leverage that unhappiness into getting his directors elected on the board more easily

Directors may be able to police the company and help to effectuate more direct shareholder value creation.

Improving corporate governance practices over time which tends to be appreciated by the market

These options are not worth going after at a random company but if he views these as a combination of 1) a valuable combination of assets 2) with a disgruntled shareholder base, it is in effect a low-risk situation where he can potentially achieve great returns.

After the deal closes Occidental is a much more levered firm. Debt to EBITDA could easily be 3x where it used to be 1x. That suddenly turns the company into a race car. A lot more fun but also a lot more dangerous. The obvious path to pursue afterward is to bring leverage down. I like these delevering situations because you can often count on management taking the right capital allocation decisions faced with these types of situations. While if they are sitting on a pile of cash there are more opportunities to take sub-optimal routes from a shareholder perspective.

The primary subject of this article is that I'm out of the M&A situation but increasingly I can see the merit in taking the Occidental side as a long. Here's a slide from the Occidental merger presentation showing $3.5 billion in synergies that should translate into free cash.

Management is also guiding to a free cash flow yield of 11% in 21'. A 10x from current levels.

We shouldn't take these generally rosy projections too seriously. For one thing, they are relying on assumptions on Brent at $65 / WTI at $60 and Henry Hub at $3. It seems very optimistic on the natural gas side given prevailing prices and futures.

Synergies also tend to be rather questionable in big M&A deals. They don't always end up materializing. In this case, these will be mostly cost-saving synergies and not so much marketing synergies. This type of synergy is more likely to actually materialize.

I do buy into the notion there are real advantages to having a shale portfolio that is geographically concentrated.

If you take the view that energy prices will be substantially higher this quickly becomes a very attractive situation. I'm inclined to believe energy has more room to the upside compared to the downside. The baseline scenario results in an 11% free cash flow yield. But that's essentially on a growth company and you get upside optionality to higher energy prices or a successful activist campaign by a living legend of the craft.

Having said all that, for now, I'll be watching from the sidelines. I'm bullish on energy but have other investments that I prefer for now. A better understanding of its assets or a lower Occidental share price could both change my mind. For additional background on how my opinion evolved throughout the deal, I've put an index of the 19 notes that touched on this deal here.

