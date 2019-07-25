Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation

Even if the stock price is overheated in the short term, Texas Instruments is on track to deliver market-beating returns in the years ahead.

The stock is very reasonably valued for such a high quality business.

Texas Instruments' (TXN) stock is on fire, the stock was rising by over 7% on Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2019 the day before. The stock price could be too hot in the short term, but in terms of both quality and valuation, Texas Instruments is well-positioned for market-beating returns in the years ahead.

A Top Quality Business

Texas Instruments is an undisputed leader in analog and embedded processing chips. The company has built its business model around four key sources of competitive advantage: superior manufacturing technology, a broad portfolio of differentiated products, the broadest reach of market channels, and diversity and longevity of its products, markets, and customer positions.

This strategy has paid off in spades over the long term, as Texas Instruments has been able to increase free cash flow per share in the double-digits through the ups and downs in the business cycle.

Source: Texas Instruments Investors Relations

The company not only generates massive amounts of cash flow, but Texas Instruments is also deeply committed to returning those free cash flows to investors over the long term.

The company has increased its dividends for 15 years in a row, it even sustained its dividend growth policy during the great recession in 2008 and 2009, which is quite a display of fundamental strength coming from a company that operates in a highly cyclical market.

Data by YCharts

Even more impressive, Texas Instruments has reduced the number of shares outstanding by more than 45% over that period through consistent stock buybacks.

Data by YCharts

The company reported numbers for the second quarter of 2019 on July 23, and the data shows that the business keeps firing on all cylinders. Both sales and revenue came in above market expectations, and operating profit reached $1.51 billion, or 41.1% of revenue, during the quarter.

In the second quarter of 2019, Texas Instruments paid $722 million in dividends and repurchased $863 million in stock. In total, the company has returned $8.01 billion to investors through dividends and buybacks over the past 12 months.

Reasonable Valuation

The table below compares some key valuation metrics for Texas Instruments versus the median valuation level in the industry. Looking at forward P/E, price to cash flow, and dividend yield, Texas Instruments is valued at a discount versus the industry median across the three indicators considered.

Texas Instruments Industry Median Forward PE 22.91 31.8 Price to Cash Flow 15.4 20.2 Dividend Yield 2.61% 1.55%

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Since Texas Instruments is comparatively bigger and more stable than other players in the industry, we could argue that other companies in the sector have more opportunities for rapid growth from a smaller revenue base.

However, size also provides a key source of competitive strength for Texas Instruments, because it allows the company to operate at a larger scale, which reduces costs per unit and provides more resources to invest in R&D.

When comparing profitability metrics for Texas Instruments versus the industry standards, the company is truly outstanding.

Texas Instruments Industry Median Gross Margin 64.73% 45.24% EBITDA Margin 47.37% 11.7% Net Margin 34.84% 4.3% Return on Capital 27.44% 4.96% Net Income Per Employee 181.71K 8.09K

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Importantly, valuation needs to be understood as a dynamic as opposed to a static concept. Current stock prices reflect a particular set of expectations about the future of the business, if the company can consistently deliver above expectations, then earnings estimates will tend to increase, and the stock price will need to increase too for the valuation to remain stable.

The chart below shows how Texas Instruments has delivered earnings numbers above market expectations in 11 of the past 12 quarters. This is quite an impressive track record in terms of consistently beating expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Fundamental momentum is a pervasive force, meaning that companies that consistently deliver earnings numbers above expectations tend to continue doing so in the future more often than not. As long as this trend remains in place, it should be a strong tailwind for Texas Instruments' stock.

A company with strong financial performance and accelerating momentum obviously deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre financial performance and languishing momentum.

But sometimes it can be challenging to incorporate the multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective. The PowerFactors system is a quantitative system that ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors, including financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term, and this bodes well for Texas Instruments going forward.

The company has a PowerFactors ranking of 91.5 as of the time of this writing, meaning that Texas Instruments is in the top 10% of companies in the US stock market based on financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength combined. In other words, valuation levels are compelling when analyzed in the context of other quantitative return drivers for Texas Instruments.

The Bottom Line

Texas Instruments operates in a cyclical and competitive industry, so the company is significantly exposed to macroeconomic risks. In addition to this, the trade war negotiations are a key uncertainty driver weighing on both the industry in general and the company in particular. On a short-term basis, the stock is also overbought after delivering solid earnings for the second quarter of 2019.

Those risks notwithstanding, Texas Instruments is a high-quality business with rock-solid financial performance and trading at very reasonable valuation levels. With this in mind, the stock is well-positioned for attractive returns over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.