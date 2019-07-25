Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - CCA With Approved Plan Of Liquidation And Termination

Most of the funds from the sector are trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The uptrend in the sector continues as the investors expect a rate cut in July as a response to the slowing economy.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

In brief, the week was calm and the uptrend in the municipal bonds sector continues. The main event which is expected by the market participants is related to the meeting of the central bank at the end of the month. Most of the investors are looking forward to seeing a rate cut as a response to the slowing economy. Еven if that happens it is very important to notice what are the plans of the Fed for an additional cut. All of these factors are important for the fixed income assets and may give us insight into what will be the direction of the prices of the municipal bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

The funds which announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

No doubt, the most interesting announcement came from MFS Investment Management. They announced that a plan of liquidation and termination for MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) was approved. The liquidation is currently expected to be completed on or about October 4, 2019. MFS Investment Management and the board also considered alternatives, including merging the fund into another investment company, converting the fund to an open-end structure or conducting a tender offer. On balance it was determined that a liquidation would be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. We use it on a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. For those of you who follow the performance of the sector, it should not be a surprise that most of the funds do not provide us with a statistical edge.

On a weekly basis, we do not find some significant changes among the top ten statistically undervalued funds. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) continues to be the only one Muni with a Z-score below -1.00 point. Over the past six months, the price of MAV fell after the management team decided to decrease its dividend twice. At the beginning of the year, the monthly dividend was $0.0525 per share and now it is $0.0375 per share.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

I continue to follow the performance of the New York PIMCO funds PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) and PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) which have negative values of their statistical parameters. If their prices continue to fall, I may review them as potential "Long" candidate. It is not a very common situation to have an opportunity to buy PIMCO funds at their net asset value or at a discount.

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-score. From a statistical point of view, they should be overpriced. In the current market environment, when the sector is very strong and we may see interest rates cuts, it is very difficult to say which of the munis are overpriced. Yes, the Z-scores are high but they are still traded at discounts. My simple recommendation is to play the game smart, and when some of your long positions are traded at Z-score above 2.00 points, close them and buy some of the funds which have a lower statistical parameter. The risk/reward ratio is not in your favor when you hold statistically overpriced funds.

I have a perfect example to show you how a higher Z-score can be a good indicator. Last time I briefly reviewed Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) which was traded at 2.10 points Z-score. I shared with you my concern that this fund is overpriced. My theory was supported not only by the premium of EOT but also from the negative earnings/coverage ratio. On a weekly basis, some of the market participants realized the truth and the price of EOT fell by 1.34%.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.26 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.33 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) is the fund which I am interested in. It has a discount of 12.50% and currently, we do have a Z-score of 0.80 points. This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its New York peers. On top of that, it has a positive earnings coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -5.10%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -5.05%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Moving forward, we reach the section where it is almost impossible to miss the topic about PIMCO funds. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) keeps the leading position after the announced dividend. As you know, the earnings/coverage ratio of the fund is below 100%, and some of the market participants expect to see dividend cut in the next months or quarters. I support this theory and recommended to leave this "sinking boat" as soon as possible. No doubt, an eventual dividend cut will have a negative reflection on the price.

If you have a long position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA), I see the current period as favorable to close it and to select another good buying opportunity from the sector. My personal opinion is that it is overpriced compared to its peers, and its Z-score and premium are the confirming signals.

Source: CEFdata.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.35%.

Аlthough PIMCO funds are one of the best performers, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) achieved a higher return on its net asset value. This closed-end fund is still traded at 8.28% discount and its Z-score is relatively low. If the historical performance of the fund is important for you, you will want to review EVN as a potential candidate for your portfolio. It is true that its earnings/coverage ratio is slightly below 100% but a value of 93.67% is not so worrying if we take into consideration the fact that its UNII/share balance is positive. However, if we see a negative UNII/share balance and earnings/coverage ratio, then you can close your position.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are wondering which of the funds have the highest distribution rate on price, the above sample can help you to find the answer. Additionally, I have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one. The average yield on the price for the sector is 4.22%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.02%.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is a fund which caught my attention in a positive way. It offers a 5.08% current yield, and its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Source: CEFdata.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Below, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review.

Note: This article was originally published on July 21, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

