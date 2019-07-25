AltiGen Communications Inc's (ATGN) CEO Jerry Fleming on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Carolyn David – VP, Finance

Jerry Fleming - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Cassel - MicroCapClub

Maj Soueidan - GeoInvesting

Arham Khan - Eden Capital

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for AltiGen Communications’ conference call for the third quarter fiscal 2019. On today’s call will be Jerry Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; and I’m Carolyn David, VP of Finance.

Earlier this afternoon, AltiGen issued a news release reporting financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 30, 2019. This release can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of AltiGen’s website at www.altigen.com.

We have also arranged for a tape replay of this call which may be accessed by phone. This replay will be available approximately one hour after the call’s completion and remain in effect for 90 days. The call can also be accessed from the Investor Relations section of AltiGen’s website.

As usual before I commence the review before I commence the review. I will remain all participants that today’s call may contain forward-looking information regarding future events and future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and actual results may differ materially due to certain risks and uncertainties that pertain to our business.

We refer you to the financial disclosures filed periodically with the OTCQX over-the-counter market, specifically the company’s audited Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as well as the Safe Harbor statements in the press release the company issued today.

These documents contain important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company’s projections or forward-looking statements. AltiGen assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking information contained in today’s call. I would also like to note that during this call. We will provide financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in addition to our GAAP results. Management using these non-GAAP financial measures internally to analyze our financial results and believe they are useful for investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in evaluating the company’s ongoing operational performance. Please refer to today’s press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial performance and additional disclosures regarding these measures.

Thanks, Carolyn and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for today’s call. Earlier this afternoon, we reported our fiscal 2019 third quarter results. Revenue for the third quarter was $2.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the previous quarter and $2.6 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP net income for the quarter was $612,000 compared to $403,000 in the previous quarter and compared to $92,000 for the same quarter prior year.

At this time, I’ll also provide some additional details regarding the composition of our revenues based on the following revenue categories which are onetime revenue, annual recurring revenue and monthly recurring revenue. So, I’ll start with our primary objective which is monthly recurring revenue which consists of monthly subscriber revenue for the AltiGen Hosted PBX, our Hosted Skype for Business platform and Microsoft teams along with SIP telephony services which operate across all three platforms. So total monthly recurring revenue for the third fiscal quarter was $1.6 million versus $1.5 million the previous quarter and $1.3 million in the same period a year ago.

Now to-date, the majority of our monthly recurring revenue has been based on our Hosted IP PBX or Phone System Solution which we call MaxCS and was just delivered as a monthly service. We’re also able to add value with our applications to Microsoft Solutions namely Skype for Business and Microsoft teams.

Now at this time, to add some clarity I’ll recap AltiGen’s unique business model. So, the short description, is that AltiGen delivers Microsoft-centric unified communications as a service solutions to businesses primarily based in United States. Now if I eliminate the industry speak that means AltiGen Host Business Phone Systems in our Cloud. And instead of customer having to pay tens of thousands of dollars upfront for their business Phone System they simply pay us on a per user per month basis which means no capital expenditures, any predictable monthly operations expense. In addition to providing the Hosted Business Phone System, we offer additional capabilities such as webchat, mobile phone integration and contact center applications. So collectively with the Phone System these capabilities are referred to as unified communications, so we deliver a complete solution and by implementing unified communications companies we’re able to help them improve their customer engagement activities.

We can increase their employee productivity and we generally lower their overall communications costs. So, we’re able to deliver all of these capabilities with our own PBX. But we’re also able as a Microsoft Partner to leverage our unified communications applications and SIP trunk services to add value to Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams phone systems.

Now I get a lot of questions about the differences so I do want to clarify. What is the difference between Microsoft Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams Phone System? Skype for Business and there was a few earlier versions of Skype for Business has been Microsoft’s Flagship Unified Communications Solutions for the past 10 years and was primarily deployed at the customer’s business location which we call on-premises.

Microsoft Teams which has been released more recently is part of Office 365 and includes the Skype for Business online capabilities that’s only available for Microsoft as a hosted solution not deployed on-premise and according to Microsoft Teams is the fastest growing application in the history of Microsoft and now boast more than 13 million active daily users and for those of you, who are familiar with Slack that’s more users than Slack claims. Microsoft has a real leg up because Teams is part of Office 365 and Microsoft has announced that they have more than 160 million commercial Office 365 users which means 147 million of those users have yet to deploy Teams. So, we expect the number of Teams users to continue to grow rapidly.

Now what does that means for AltiGen? So, with regard to the Microsoft opportunity, our opportunity is two-fold. For companies not yet ready to migrate to Microsoft Teams. We offer Hosted Skype for Business along with our integrated call routing and contact center applications or unified communications applications plus our SIP trunk services which are SIP telephony services, SIP phone service. For companies who have decided to make the transition of teams.

We can offer those same set of applications, call routing, contact center, unified communications applications and as of yesterday, we now also offer our SIP trunk services for Microsoft Teams phone system. So regardless of which was a customer wants to go, whether it’s of the AltiGen PBX Skype for Business for Teams we can deliver a similar solution set with all of our capabilities and therefore be quite competitive in the marketplace. Now following up on my comment about as of yesterday with Microsoft Teams Phone System many of you may have seen our press release announcing our new direct routing SIP service for Microsoft Teams. And I just want to explain that for a moment, so direct routing is a Microsoft designation for SIP Phone Service which is been certified by Microsoft to directly connect to Teams Phone System so in other words just anybody can’t do it. It needs to be a certified Microsoft Solution.

Now with the launch of our direct routing SIP service, we can deliver our SIP trunk services to any organization which has deployed Microsoft Teams phone system. So, this not only provide just an opportunity to grow our SIP services business it also enables us to upsell our integrated routing, contact center and unified communication solutions to those customers that have deployed our SIP service so it establishes a nice beachhead for us in addition to generating SIP services revenue.

So just to summarize, I’m certainly happy to take questions later. As Microsoft continues to migrate customers to Teams and Teams Phone System, AltiGen will be increasingly able to target these customers with our direct routing service and unified communication applications. Now it also briefly mentioned Fiserv, in previous call. Fiserv is an $18 billion financial services company which sells AltiGen Unified Communication Solutions to their customers on a white label basis. With Fiserv, what we’ve done is integrate our unified communications applications to Fiserv’s what they call core banking and credit union software applications which enables Fiserv to offer one stop shopping to their bank and credit union customers addressing both their business and their communications needs.

Now turning to our legacy business, which has been historically focused on one-time product sales and annual software insurance contracts? We do expect that business to continue on a path of slow decline due to customers preferences to migrate to the cloud. For example, in the third quarter of this year fiscal 2019 we recorded just under $1 million in product and software insurance revenue compared to $1.3 million in the same period a year ago. Now this is to be expected as we push our customers to cloud, we’re going to get less on premises revenue and our objective remains to convert as many of these customers as possible to the cloud then we’ll replace those one-time an annual and one-time and annual recurring revenues with much more financial lucrative cloud based monthly recurring revenues.

One additional point I’d like to make is that our service revenue has also historically been based on one time revenue model consisting primarily of custom software development, we do the development customer pays us. We’re also looking to grow our services revenue on a monthly recurring revenue model. Along these lines last quarter, we introduced new service and support program in which customers can pay a monthly recurring support fee for our MaxCS PBX, for Skype for Business or for Teams whichever they chose to deploy.

So now as our cloud deployments continue to grow, we also expect to see growth in a monthly recurring services revenues associated with those support contracts. Now before I turn the call back to Carolyn. I want to mention two additional events that occurred during our fiscal third quarter and I get a lot of questions on these. So, first, AltiGen’s long time SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN which essentially was, you can refer to as a “Poison Pill” prohibited individual institutional ownership of more than 15% of AltiGen shares that expired this past May. So, this opens a door for larger shareholders to increase their ownership of AltiGen stock without any fear for [indiscernible] shall we say.

Second, last month we extended our Fiserv resellers agreement which is scheduled to renew this August to include AltiGen’s deployment and support services which will now be sold by Fiserv on the white label basis. So, all that being said, our total recurring revenue as of the end of this past quarter now stands at 86% of overall revenues as we continue to target 100% recurring revenues in our business model.

Thank you, Jerry. Total revenue for the third quarter was $2.7 million up 4% from $2.5 million in the preceding quarter and compared to $2.6 million in the same period a year ago, an increased up 4% year-over-year. Our cloud revenue for the quarter was $1.6 million up 3% from $1.5 million in the previous quarter and compared to $1.2 million in the same period a year ago representing an increase of $335,000 or 27% year-over-year.

Product and services revenue for the third quarter 2019 was $365,000 compared to $296,000 in the previous quarter and compared to $529,000 in the prior year quarter. [Indiscernible] revenue for the quarter was $693,000 compared to $702,000 in the preceding quarter and compared to $768,000 in the comparable period last year. Turning to margins, third quarter gross margin was 80.6% compared to 81.7% in the preceding quarter and compared to 83.9% in the comparable period last year.

The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a shift in a product mix. GAAP operating expenses for the quarter totaled $1.6 million compared with $1.7 million in the preceding quarter and compared to $2 million in the comparable period last year. On a non-GAAP basis operating expenses for this quarter totaled $1.5 million compared to $1.6 million in the preceding quarter and compared to $1.7 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year expense decrease was primarily due to reduced litigation related costs for additional information please refer to the company’s filings with the OTC market including the company’s most recent quarterly report filed on May 28, 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis was $612,000 or $0.02 per diluted share versus $403,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in the preceding quarter and $92,000 or $0.00 per diluted share in the comparable period last year. Non-GAAP net income for this quarter was $662,000 or $0.03 per diluted share compared with $440,000 or $0.02 per diluted share than the previous quarter and compared with $458,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Moving to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $4.6 million in cash, cash equivalence and restricted cash compared to $4.7 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Working capital was $3.4 million compared to $2.9 million at the end of preceding quarter representing a 14% increase. This concludes the financial review.

Thank you, Carolyn. And while we still have a lot of work to do. I do want to point now that we feel confident that we’re continuing to build the foundation and lay the groundwork to take advantage of market growth opportunities particularly the Fiserv and Microsoft as discussed. So, at this time, in order to address any questions, I’ll now turn the call back to the operator.

Thank you, Mr. Fleming. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] we will take our first question from Jacob Jan [ph] with 10x Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Jacob here. Really great job over the results. I’m just wondering because I was looking at the Microsoft Inspire and I think that a couple of players announcing that they’re going to push Microsoft Teams contact center at quarter four [ph]. So just want a quote from you, in terms of contact center offering how would you price your product and what are some consideration. So, I’ve been talking about Microsoft Teams contact centers over here.

Jerry Fleming

So, if you would take a look at least one particular reference so the press releases you’re talking about, you’ll notice there’s no Microsoft quote in that press release or one of our competitors. So, it’s pretty much of – in that event, there’s no integration between that solution and Microsoft Teams. So, you’ve to read between the lines, but looking into it. It’s impossible to integrate directly to Microsoft Teams at the moment for any vendor in world because Microsoft has not yet released their APIs. So, what we’re able to do today, is for Microsoft Teams user we’re able to employee our solution with our Hosted Skype for Business. Skype for Business integrates with Teams when we can deliver a seamless experience and we’re one of the few vendors in the world that host Skype for Business and also build our content under solutions. Now going forward, when Microsoft does release that API which is rumoured to be somewhere around the end of the calendar year yes, we’ll be there with our direct integration to Teams as well.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from you, is that set of price range you’re looking into price of product?

Jerry Fleming

Yes, so our product range is, we have an entry low on advanced contact center solution so we’ll range, actually we have a real entry level. So we’re at the very entry levels, $15 per user per month we have a more, little bit more advanced version of the entry level, that’s $30 per month and if customers are looking for the full Omnichannel experience and I’ll just explain what Omnichannel is for perhaps some of the participants in this call who may not know. Omnichannel is – represents the scenario of the situation when a company is looking to not just route their voice phone calls, they also want to route their chat request, their email request, their social media, post SMS, voicemails, emails and their Omnichannel contact center will be releasing just a little bit later this year aggregates all of those different channels into a single solution therefore Omnichannel – and that’s some $100 a month, not for agent, for a solution.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you very much. Just one last question from me. As of this quarter, I mean I was looking at the property equipment value of last quarter there was $35,000 and right now just looking at the balance sheet that we have right now roughly about $1 million. Will you be able to share [indiscernible] for the increase in the property and equipment amount?

Jerry Fleming

Yes, Carolyn can answer that for you?

Carolyn David

I’m sorry, the call wasn’t coming – clearly could you repeat that question please?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, my question is pertaining to the property and equipment value in the balance sheet. So, if we were looking at it on a previous quarter it was $75,000 and right now it’s about $1 million. So, I was just wondering what is the cost for sharp increase in property and equipments.

Carolyn David

Okay great question, yes. And the reason why that increase is primarily due to we’re capitalizing our software and this year-to-date for the nine months we’ve added approximately little over $700,000 and capture into properties and equipment and we’ll amortize that over a full year period.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you.

We’ll take our next question from [indiscernible], a Private Investor please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Mr. Fleming. Can you give us a quick update on the partnership with Cisilion and how is that being progressing? How did the relationship begin? Did Cisilion reach out themselves or was it through other partners.

Jerry Fleming

I’m sorry with the partnership with which company?

Unidentified Analyst

Solutions [ph].

Jerry Fleming

Solutions? Are you talking about Fiserv or Microsoft? I’m not sure just a Solutions, I don’t – that doesn’t register.

Unidentified Analyst

Cisilion is S-I-S-I, sorry C-I-S-I-L-I-O-N.

Jerry Fleming

Oh, Cisilion. I’m sorry, okay. Cisilion, yes that’s a tricky name. Okay, sorry about that. Yes, now that partnership is progressing nicely. Cisilion is one of Microsoft’s largest partners in United Kingdom. They have as result of the – actually let me first answer one of your questions, how did their partnership start. Microsoft actually recommended that Cisilion talked to us about our solutions for Skype for Business and Teams so that’s how the introduction was made, that’s how the partnership started and we’ve been working with them for six months or so now. Primarily pushing both our Hosted Skype for Business Solution in the UK and as well as contact center solution for Skype and for Teams and we have quite a number of large opportunities, we’re working on with them and I’ll have to say that the partnership is going very well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Just another question, with many of your competitors offering particular integration with Microsoft where I don’t see any pricing power from clients who keep the margins low?

Jerry Fleming

Yes, I think so one of the differences we have in those situations is that, yes there are other – and there will be, right there will be competition in any market that’s worth pursuing. One of the advantages that we have with our solution is first of all I don’t think any of our competitors on the contact center side offer the direct routing for Teams. So, in other words, we’re able to deliver the Phone Service and have the leg up on the competition. We’re in there first and be able then to add our applications on top of that and number two, our solutions for Microsoft Teams are deployed in Microsoft Azure and some of these in fact, press releases that Jacob was talking about for vendors that have their solutions deployed in Amazon AWS or [indiscernible]. They can put press releases out, but I can tell you if you don’t have your solutions deployed in Azure, you’re going to have a very difficult time getting Microsoft’s attention.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

We’ll take our next question from Ian Cassel with MicroCapClub. Please state your question.

Ian Cassel

Jerry, I’ve two questions kind of revolving around the same thing. They’re kind of both kind of open ended, just appreciate some color on them. When I look at the business you have too big opportunities with Microsoft whether it’s Hosted Skype for Business or Microsoft Teams which hopefully they’ll open up their API’s at the end of the year and also Fiserv. And kind of both in those situations have been around maybe for a few years that we’ve been addressing. I was curious how you’re attacking both those opportunities and it seems like both of them, if you just got reasonably penetration in both those markets could [indiscernible] your business, so I’m just curious how you’re approaching the Microsoft situation, maybe differently than you did a year, two years, three years ago. Are you hiring more internal sales people? How are you attacking that opportunity differently than similar with Fiserv? I think they represents almost a quarter to your business now today, so there has been some penetration there. But again, that’s a huge business with huge potential for you. How you get Fiserv more engaged to really sell your product? Thank you.

Jerry Fleming

You’re welcome. So, let me start with your question about Microsoft and we’ve been talking about Teams for a while and of course Microsoft’s been pushing Teams. They announced it in 2017, so they’ve been pushing this for about two years now. But only recently and I’m talking about the last few months that they announced that Teams was on a par, a future parity I believe the term is, with Skype for Business so that allowed customers yes you have a solution but it’s not very good, prior to that. Now customers can start deploying that but they don’t have the API’s available, so what we can do in Teams is offer direct routing and to only in March, so they’ve opened up. they’ve announced direct routing a year ago but only in March did they allow us to actually connect to their auto attendant and I’ll just quickly explain auto attendant for the folks in the call, that’s the when you call into a company, hello this is ABC company, press one for service, two for sales, three for company directory that’s an auto attendant. If you can’t connect to that, you don’t have anything so that just became available and now we’re starting to drive opportunities into Teams.

One of the challenges have been, where they’ve been – while they have been back and forth as they’ve been migrating from Skype for Business online to Cloud PBX to Skype for Business on premise 2019 the latest release and Teams Phone System there’s been a lot of confusion in the marketplace. So that has definitely slowed things down a little bit, now that Microsoft has put a stake in the ground and said Teams is ready for prime time and they both know up the direct routing that’s opened up. Finally, I think opened up the opportunities for us so it won’t be floodgates yet until the API is available. But we sell to Microsoft customers through Microsoft Partners and the Partners were reluctant to jump onboard when they knew Microsoft wasn’t ready for prime time. So, this is what’s really changing in that regard to enable greater opportunity for both Skype and Teams and the reason it creates an opportunity for Skype. Now the Teams is out there, the company can say I know what it does. I’ll just prefer Skype; I’ll stay with that for a while. Now we can offer easier solution.

Now Fiserv, that’s a good question. There has been I can’t get into so many details but I’ll just say there have been some internal changes that have created opportunities for us to be more strategic with Fiserv. So, I’m sorry I can’t give you more details in that. But it’s certainly moving in right direction.

Ian Cassel

Okay, I appreciate the color on that. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] we’ll go next to Maj Soueidan with GeoInvesting. Please state your question.

Maj Soueidan

Most of the questions I had were answered here, that I wanted to ask you. But I had one question, maybe you’d get into a little bit. So, you’re seeing a decline in your cloud revenue as you have more customers migrate over to your cloud solutions. In this quarter you had like a decrease obviously in that area, the on-premise business. How much of those customers are going to the cloud? You lost some customers on premise business. Do you have a read or a number what percent of those clients are coming back to you on the cloud for the quarter for example?

Jerry Fleming

Yes, I don’t know for this particular quarter Maj. But I’d say generally speaking we’re seeing about half and the reason so; you’re going to ask me next why don’t we see 100% and a lot of the customers that we have that are very small customers that we were on software insurance paying us about $100 a year. Honestly, they didn’t find cheaper solution somewhere else. Well we can’t really service very well in our cloud, a 10-user customer we have a lot of those. We can start around 10 user or so and really, we’re targeting larger than that, will be kind of start 20 before we can do reach out for them on a cost-effective basis.

Maj Soueidan

Okay, all right. Thank you.

We’ll take our next question from Arham Khan with Eden Capital. Please state your question.

Q –Arham Khan

Hi Jerry. This is Arham from Eden Capital Investment Group. Great job with the cloud transition so far. I just had a few questions regarding the customers there. You said you’re at 86% recurring revenue now as a company and as you move closer to 100%, what can you tell us about net margin. It’s increased sequentially over the last few quarters in the last several periods. However, you look at it regardless of litigation expenses. So, what can you talk about there as you move towards 100% recurring revenue?

Jerry Fleming

As we move toward 100% recurring revenue our gross margins won’t be as high as they are and you know the simple fact is that, looking at the old model when companies are buying our software on premises or paying a software insurances or approaching 100% gross margin. But it is not very much money. So, yes, the margin looks great. We’re sacrificing a couple of points in margin for 10x the revenue and much higher gross profits.

Q –Arham Khan

Okay, got it. So lastly, as it stands out what percentage are you customers are left to migrate onto the cloud?

Jerry Fleming

We have I don’t know the percentage but I can tell you there’s around 1,400 or so customers in that ball park that are still running at AltiGen Phone System on premise and we have about, in the cloud we have approach that number, not quite that many but getting close to that number.

Q –Arham Khan

Okay, got it. Thank you appreciated.

We’ll take our next question from Edward Gilmore [ph] with Grapevine [ph]. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a quick question about services, revenue. going forward are you planning to break out services revenue and do you have a target percentage that you think you could grow that to as a percentage of overall revenue?

Jerry Fleming

Yes, and yes. I don’t know when we’ll break it out right now, it’s not a tremendously meaningful percentage of our revenue. It was about 5% this quarter. but as we – and a lot of it today is still, we’re starting to go to the monthly recurring revenue as we start building it up with our service contracts and because meaningful will certainly include that as a breakout just so we can report our SaaS revenue, our SIP trunk revenue as well as our services monthly recurring services revenue because [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for that. And does the support revenue, does that – is that a fixed amount per contract size or does it increase as a percentage of the contract and do you have a sense of gross margins on that?

Jerry Fleming

Yes, well gross margin. The gross margin consideration is based on personnel. So, if – Carolyn can answer that question better. But it’s a fixed cost per user and so it actually on a per user basis it will decline $3 per user, that’s what we charge. So, for 100 users in addition what they pay us for cloud services they would pay us $300 for that Level 1 support. Now at 1,000 users they’re probably not going to pay me $3,000, right? I might have to discount that a little bit but you know again the cost of my service delivery is not going to increase dramatically either to provide that service. Does that make sense?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yes. Thank you.

We’ll take a follow-up question from Jacob Jan [ph] with 10x Capital. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

So I just want to ask you a question because I think in view of this Microsoft Teams opportunity I think is very huge and I think what we encountered in the previous quarter is – we kind of took a longer time to deploy offset volumes [ph] because that’s going to be a bigger deployment. So, going forward how do you view about our ability to cope with a larger customer deployment and do we have sufficient manpower to deal with all that and again, I just want to find out from you as well. How do we actually maintain our service support given our increase of our customers going forward? Thank you.

Jerry Fleming

Yes, it’s a good question. So, it’s really the deployment takes longer not so much because of such [indiscernible] complex system it’s just that there’s more people involved so the planning process really takes longer. Deployment for us typically is week, maybe two weeks so it’s kind of complex right. Now that’s longer than deployment for our MaxCS phone system which is a day, but this is a little bit more complex but we’re not talking about months and years to deploy things. So we have – because we have visibility into the pipeline and we know when the deals are closing, now we have plenty of staff to handle the expected business and as we continue to grow it’s just the age old story than we add resources to be able to meet the expected demand and based on the skill sets we’ll be looking for, with Microsoft background these are not hard people to find.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you. Probably did want to find out from you, I guess we are – if we’re comparing ourselves in terms of marketing spending with other peers, we seem to be understanding and I do view that Microsoft Teams is going to be a huge opportunity ready for us. How do you actually intend to navigate around it and to build awareness about other solution?

Jerry Fleming

Yes, good question. We’re definitely going to be ramping up our marketing spending particularly with Teams. It’s kind of tough to cut through the clutter when you have just [indiscernible] horizontal solution competing with much larger company so everyone has heard off. But we maybe to zero in just on Teams or just on Fiserv than financial services than we can direct our marketing efforts much more effectively and utilize those funds much more effectively so I don’t know that you’ll see anything. I don’t think you’re going to see us I don’t think we’ll have commercial at half time, the next Super Bowl [ph] but definitely we’re going to be increasing our marketing spend targeting those users that are looking specifically for Teams solutions primarily.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, awesome. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible], private investor. Pleases state your question. And your line is open at this time, if you could please check your mute button or pick up your handset. I’m not hearing a response. We do have a follow-up question from Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting. Please state your question.

Maj Soueidan

Jerry, just you said you’re going to maybe increase your marketing spend moving forward. Can you give us an idea of some of the returns you get on your marketing initiatives, when you staff like that at all or can you share?

Jerry Fleming

Yes, we do, it’s – I don’t have them at my fingertips Maj, to tell you what the most effective I think, that’s always the challenge and the marketing make some, which things we do. But I’ll tell you what we do right now, is we do a lot of our spend is on straight shows. Those are kind off to be seen, I don’t think we’ll get greatest return from those. We do Google AdWords that’s one of the things we’re going to crank up because to challenge Google AdWords, if you’re very generic you’re going to spend a whole bunch of money on clicks, you’re not going to get any results but when people are searching for direct routing for Teams, that I can get good results so you’ll see that pick up. We’re doing LinkedIn ads. We have email campaigns, webinars, insight telemarketer. So we’re putting resource in there, just you’re not going to see it on the billboard if you’re – on we want to one, and it says you’re going to see this probably – television but we’re trying to target those people that are looking for the types of solutions that we have to offer in spending our marketing dollars there. So, the average person may not see it, but we’re not targeting you, right we’re targeting the CIOs of the company that we’re going – companies that we are going after.

Maj Soueidan

Right. Okay. Thank you.

We do have a follow-up question from [indiscernible], a private investor. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Currently you have over 1,000 subscribers and I think the market opportunity is around 5,000. But we know that Teams [indiscernible] Skype for Business, is it still viable for after sales Skype for Business or are we going to reorientate [ph] the [indiscernible] Microsoft Teams and what is our biggest opportunity right now?

Jerry Fleming

Okay, now those are good insightful questions. Microsoft is going to support Skype for Business; they’ve announced for the next 10 years. They’re going to be longer but what they’ve announced is 10 years. And so, the benefit for us, for Skype for Business today as they rollout Microsoft Teams and Teams is very much a collaboration centric product. I hate to get in too many technical terms here where Microsoft is Skype for Business very much of a communication centric product and we’re finding companies. A lot of companies – I can’t say it’s quite 50-50 but very high percentage of customers prefer the Skype for Business interface. Their uses to Skype for Business and at their own location, so they often times prefer to put their Skype for Business in our cloud and they’ll migrate to Teams later. Long-term yes, it’s going to be Teams and Teams and we’re preparing for that.

As I said the APIs aren’t available so it’s really difficult to fully leverage that but we can also in addition to offer in Skype as an alternative to Teams in order to deploy our contact center which sits on top of Skype for the integrated Skype because of the integration between Skype and Teams that also creates an opportunity for Teams customers to deploy what Microsoft would call Hybrid environment so all your business users on Teams, all your contact center users in Skype for Business fully integrated in the backend. So yes, for the foreseeable future there’s still quite a useful life on Skype for Business, but long-term yes it will be Teams.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

There appear to be no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference back over to today’s speakers for any closing comments.

Jerry Fleming

Okay, thank you operator and thank you everyone for joining us for today’s call. I do have one final note. Our next presentation or visit is going to be at the 2019 MicroCap Leadership Summit in the Chicago Area on September 27 so we’ll be there presenting our solutions and our story and next after that will be earnings call that’ll be held in mid-November sometime since that’ll be the year-end call. Thank you for participating. We look forward to seeing you at the event or on the next call.

Carolyn David

Thank you everyone.

