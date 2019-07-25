MGIC's Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value

The stock is cheap compared to my estimated $16 liquidation value and... $25 ongoing concern value.

MGIC’s (NYSE:MTG) stock hit $14.60 shortly after its strong Q1 earnings release. It then steadily sold off, ultimately by 10% when the company announced its Q2 earnings this past Tuesday. Mr. Market sensed an impending problem, right? Was the Street’s $0.42 EPS too optimistic? Were tariffs hurting its 100% domestic business? Was weakness in high-end home sales in the New York metro areas hurting it, even though it doesn't insure any of the mortgages on those homes? Or is MGIC simply short on spirituality?

“It's been almost two years since WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann gave what's become one of the defining quotes of this unicorn-fueled era of venture capital: ‘No one is investing in a co-working company worth $20 billion,’ he told Forbes…‘That doesn't exist. Our valuation and size today are much more based on energy and spirituality than it is on a multiple of revenue.’” (Pitchbook)

In fact, MGIC’s Q2 looked just fine. EPS of $0.46 notably beat the forecast. Credit remains rock-solid, and growth is steady. Management did disappoint me and several analysts on its conference call by barely buying back stock, but hope remains that the company will get over its belt-and-suspenders attitude and start paying shareholders. (Maybe that’s where the spirituality comes in.) Net/net, this $13 stock remains dirt cheap. I argue later in this post that:

Liquidation value is $16 a share

Ongoing concern value is $25 a share

Credit quality, MGIC’s #1 issue, remains rock-solid.

Let me count the ways:

Claims paid were $112 million during the first half of the year, compared to $173 million a year ago. Below is a chart showing that claims paid as a percent of MGIC’s mortgage insurance outstanding has reached its lows of two decades ago.

The number of delinquent loans fell by 17% YoY, although management suggested that the bottom is near.

The average FICO score on new loans insured was 745, consistent with the past decade. Prior to that, the average was below 700.

No new subprime, no low/no documentation, nearly no cash-out refinance loans.

18% of this year’s insurance written has loan-to-value ratios above 95%, higher than recent years but nothing like the nearly 40% average from 2006-2008.

Yes, MGIC’s claim payments could start to rise soon. But it would take a heck of a recession to make that happen.

Source: MGIC company reports.

Growth is steady.

MGIC’s insurance in force grew by 7% YoY, and its investment portfolio grew by 8%. Revenues grew by only 4%, largely because of two issues. One is the fact that MGIC’s old nasty portfolio of subprime and no/low documentation loans, which had higher pricing, continues to pay down. The other is that MGIC (and its peers) have been reinsuring a lot of its credit risk. Both issues trade off lower revenues for lower risk. That fact should increase MGIC’s P/E ratio – a more stable earnings stream – but at a paltry 7.5 current P/E Mr. Market hasn’t figured it out yet.

Management remains too conservative on capital. But reason springs eternal.

MGIC reported $4.4 billion of regulatory capital, $1.1 billion more than required. Its holding company, from which shareholders can get paid, has $333 million of cash, with $70 million coming in each quarter, and less than $60 million of annual interest payments. Debt is a low 17% of capital. Management went into Q2 with a $225 million share repurchase authority. And the stock continues to languish below liquidation value.

These facts gave me, and other MGIC-watchers, high hopes that MGIC would buy back a lot of stock during Q2. $100 million worth? More?

Nope. A lot less. A mere $25 million, or fewer than 2 million shares. Half of 1% of shares outstanding. I was disappointed and vented to my turtle. (Yes, his name is Yertle.) Three Wall Street analysts got to vent to management on MGIC’s earnings conference call, to which I am grateful. I still expect MGIC to distribute at least $70 million a quarter to shareholders, today through stocks buybacks, and down the road including a dividend. At the current stock price, that level of buyback would shrink MGIC’s share count by nearly 6% a year. That’s 6% EPS growth without any business growth.

You glimpse a little of why I’m obsessed with this stock and its mortgage insurance peers Radian (NYSE:RDN), Essent (NYSE:ESNT) and National Mortgage? But wait, there’s more…

MGIC’s liquidation value is $16

Liquidation value means literally shutting the doors. So yes, I’m saying that a dead MGIC is worth 20% more than the market is currently valuing the company at. That’s not much of a stretch if you consider that MGIC’s:

Book value is $11.39 a share

The $214 billion of MGIC’s insurance in force is generating a 17% ROE.

Where did my $16 number come from? From good old Excel, that’s where. For you numbers people, here are my assumptions and model:

Note that the great bulk of the liquidation cash flow is distributed in the first five years, so I view my valuation calculation as low risk.

Ongoing concern value is $25

That’s roughly double the current price. Again, I made this estimate with an earnings model. Here my assumptions are clearly more important. The three key assumptions I make are:

There is no recession severe enough to cause a material drop in home prices MGIC uses the excess capital it generates to buy back stock, and the stock price rises by only 7% a year. Ironically, then, if the stock price rises a lot soon, my ongoing concern value will drop because MGIC will be able to buy back fewer shares. The corporate tax rate stays at 20%, which is unlikely.

So is my $25 valuation estimate a bit rosy? Yes, it is. But for gosh sakes, the stock is only $13 today. Lots of room for me to be wrong, and for you to make money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG RDN ESNT NMIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.