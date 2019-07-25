Realty Income And The New Economy: How O's Tenants And Locations Fare During The Technological Revolution

All taken into account, Realty Income's portfolio fares well and it looks poised to keep doing so in the future.

Investment Thesis

Despite its excellent track record, Realty Income, being a retail REIT, is always under scrutiny: the technological revolution has started to affect the grocery and pharmacy industry, while young people leave the countryside and move to large urban centers. A legitimate concern is whether Realty Income’s real estate portfolio, from a business and geographical perspective, is well-positioned to deal with such dramatic changes.

Realty Income And The New Economy

The last decade has been marked by two macro changes: the spread of technological innovations in people’s everyday life, and the shift, especially regarding young people, from the province to the large cosmopolitan cities where these innovations take place. Millennials, who now represent the largest court in the American population, search for convenience in every aspect of their life, whether this means living as close as possible to the downtown areas or using technology to reduce any hustle.

Yet, when looking at Realty Income’s website, I see images of big supermarkets surrounded by big parking slots filled with petrol-powered cars: hardly the image of the technological downtown of the world’s largest cities. Consequently, despite the excellent results that this REIT has achieved so far, I must ask myself a legitimate question: is Realty Income exposed to the right industries and are its buildings located in attractive markets?

Realty Income’s Tenants Analysis

Consumer Staples (24.70% Of Revenue)

I gather under this category any store that relies on selling consumer staples, therefore convenience stores (12.4%), dollar stores (7.4%) and grocery stores (4.9%). The consumer staples industry is one of the most defensive businesses, as it is non-discretionary, keeps growing due to inflation, population and higher consumer spending, while at the same time the nature of the business, recurrent purchases of perishable goods, has made it resilient to online disruption.

In that respect, Realty Income’s choice to rely on consumer staples for more than a quarter of revenue (wholesale clubs are not included in the analysis as they left top 10 position in 2018, though I expect them to still account for a couple of percentage points of revenue) makes great sense. Although these stores rely on selling similar products, their business model, the services they provide and how they compete against online retailers and against each other are very different.

Source: McKinsey. Other channels include online.

Convenience stores and discounters are expected to continue to grow, as the services they offer, convenient locations and very low prices, respectively, are so valued by time- and price-conscious consumers and cannot be easily substituted with online offerings. Grocery stores, the current market leaders, are expected to lose market share and are the most exposed to online sellers. Then, why has Realty Income increased its exposure to this category while reducing discounters? Perhaps it is just a matter of opportunity. Discounters are strong and concentrated: within Realty Income’s portfolio, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) (3.9%) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) (3.4%) make roughly the whole amount of the revenue from this industry, therefore, it makes sense that the REIT wanted to diminish its reliance on these two companies.

Groceries, on the other hand, are fighting against several challenges, including online disruption, giving Realty Income the opportunity to acquire valuable assets, as it has shown recently with the acquisition of Sainsbury’s stores in the UK. Has Realty Income taken on additional risk? I believe not:

This is a defensive industry which is expected to keep growing with inflation at the least. The largest players are still strong (Walmart, Kroger) and further consolidation is likely to happen. Groceries have multiple ways to fight back, they can either pursue convenience or discount, and they can leverage their locations to better serve their online offering: as long as the shopping basket is prepared at the retailer’s premises (and then picked up by or delivered to the consumer), there is no straight threat for Realty Income; that may arise if the Ocado model takes foot: a few, large automated warehouses that cut off local stores. Yet, even the British online grocer does not expect an exponential boom in online grocery sales in the UK (graphic), and it forecasts a 3.5% share for the industry in the US as per 2023.

Source: Ocado annual report 2018

Drug Stores (9.8% Of Revenue)

At the end of June 2018, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced the acquisition of PillPack, an online pharmacy company that delivers pre-packed set of pills tailored on the patient's schedule; following the news, shares of Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) (Realty Income’s first tenant accounting for 6.3% of revenue) and CVS (1.9% revenue) were down 9.9% and 6.1% respectively (Source: Financial Times, "Amazon kick-starts effort to disrupt pharmacy sector"). Almost a year later, sales at Walgreens are up 0.7% for the quarter ended March 31 compared with the year-ago quarter, with pharmacy sales up 4.3%; to be fair, WBA has never experienced a decline in sales at its pharmacies for the past 6 years: no Pharmacy Apocalypse after all?

Source: Realty Income

According to Realty Income, consumers prefer brick and mortar pharmacies than mail prescription orders. While prescriptions in physical stores have risen from 82% to 88% in the last decade (Source: Financial Times), this is more attributable to the tortuous process of prescribing, filling and picking up a prescription medicine (it might take two weeks to get the medicine by mail) than to a real preference. Since online retailers are efficiency specialists, I would not count on that advantage to last for long.

Yet, being related to healthcare, the pharmacy business has huge barriers to entry: it is highly regulated, it is sensitive, i.e. people are either covered by insurance or by public healthcare, currently 30% of the market does not involve additional payment on the patient’s side, thus limiting the price effect of online retailers; it is also highly concentrated, which gives the three largest incumbents costs advantage and overall efficiency in their network.

Moreover, physical drug stores can use a powerful weapon: they can provide a service. The idea is to merge the doctor lab with the pharmacy so as to offer customers a one-stop-shop for anything related to health and pharma. Additionally, the extensiveness of their store networks could make them similar to convenience stores, as 80% of the US population lives within a 5-mile radius from a Walgreens/CVS (NYSE:CVS) store.

Restaurants (9.6% Of Revenue), Entertainment (12.6% Of Revenue) And Transportation (4.8% Of Revenue)

Realty Income has increased its exposure to quick-service restaurants (6.2%) which are now the fifth most important industry by rental revenue. The rise of online food-delivery providers (UberEats) does not dent whatsoever the fast-food business model, quite the opposite: the online providers are just middlemen, platforms that connect the consumer with the restaurant, oftentimes also taking charge of the delivery.

I labeled as entertainment going to the gym (7.2%) and to the cinema (5.4%). The rise of the online personal trainer, via apps or videos, makes it possible to work out at home or outside. However, in order to have a proper workout, plus the entertainment component (e.g. meeting people), going to the gym is still the only option available as shown in the sales figures.

Source: Realty Income

The same reasoning applies to cinemas: The possibility of watching a movie at home on-demand may pose a threat to brick and mortar cinemas, yet data show that the entertainment component is more relevant and ticket sales are almost exclusively affected by the content.

After increasing its exposure to transportation services from 2014 to 2016, Realty Income has then cut it back to the current 4.8%. The reason may lie with the fact that the whole revenue from the sector is derived by just one tenant, FedEx (NYSE:FDX). While transportation services are perhaps the best hedge against a sharp rise in eCommerce, and in that respect such exposure is welcome, the REIT’s stable retail portfolio does not justify concentrating the risk in the hands of just one strong tenant, therefore the overall move looks sensible.

Realty Income’s Geographical Analysis

Source: United States Census Bureau

Urbanization is happening, as it is clear from the graph that people leave the countryside and move to the largest urban centers. And so, what about Realty Income’s locations? Has management captured the trend and positioned the REIT in order to benefit from this dramatic change?

One of the main characteristics of this REIT is that it is hugely diversified: it was the case with respect to tenants and it is even more so when it comes to geography. Based on the 2018 annual report, Realty Income owns real estate in 2,480 US cities. No city except one constitutes more than 1% of total real estate, the average being around 0.04% which rises to 0.33% if I consider only the top 100 cities where the REIT is invested in.

In order to know whether the real estate is well-positioned, I looked for the 10 US metropolitan areas that added more people in absolute terms between 2010 and 2018, and then I compared the list with Realty Income’s locations.

Source: Author based on US Census Bureau and Realty Income annual report 2018

Of the top three metro areas, 2 of them are within Realty Income's top 10, with Houston being number 1 and the only city in the REIT’s portfolio to constitute more than 1% of the assets (1.48%). If I considered Fort Worth as a standalone city, it would have ranked 34 in the portfolio. A special mention goes to Austin and Orlando metro areas, which were also included within the top 10 fastest-growing metro areas in relative terms (26.3% and 20.5% growth in population between 2010 and 2018 respectively) and were by far the largest cities on that list: in Realty Income’s portfolio they rank 61 and 20 respectively.

Below the top ten cities in Realty Income’s portfolio and the value of the real estate that the REIT owns in each one:

Source: Author based on Realty Income annual report 2018

The Bottom Line

From a business perspective, Realty Income is invested in several industries that are either non-discretionary, low price or service-oriented, and therefore are resilient to online providers. The company continues to rebalance its exposure to tenants, either to shift away from the sector they operate or to reduce concentration on a single tenant. I expect this to keep going in the future, therefore exposure to stable, defensive sectors while pursuing diversification will continue.

From a geographical standpoint, Realty Income is not heavily invested in the most famous technological centers like Seattle, which ranked 1,480 as per the percentage of Realty Income’s assets. Nevertheless, the data indicate that other large cities, especially in the Southern part of the United States, are growing as fast or even faster in terms of population, which usually means strong economies that drive an abundance of jobs. Realty Income is well-positioned in many of these cities.

Therefore, how does Realty Income fare during the technological revolution? Just fine, and it looks poised to continue to do so in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.