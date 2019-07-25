LINE Corporation's (LN) CEO Takeshi Idezawa on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Satoshi Yano - IR

Takeshi Idezawa - CEO

In-Joon Hwang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Masaru Sugiyama - Goldman Sachs.

Keiichi Yoneshima - Credit Suisse

Haruka Mori - JPMorgan

Yoshitaka Nagao - Nomura

Satoshi Yano

Thank you for joining LINE Corporation's Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call. This is Satoshi Yano from LINE IR. Today, we have CEO, Idezawa; CFO, Hwang; and CSMO, Masuda joining the call. The presentation material is available on LINE Corp's IR website. We have scheduled one hour for this call. Our CEO will present fiscal year 2019 second quarter results and business update followed by CFO, who will explain the financials.

Please note the presentation will be conducted in simultaneous translation and the Q&A session in consecutive translation. We will be accepting questions for the Q&A session via email today. If you have a question please email to irqa@linecorp.com, irqa@linecorp, L-I-N-E-C-O-R-P.com. We will accept your questions anytime during this call. However, we generally limit to two questions per person and the questions will be read in the order received. Please note that we will read your questions as written.

This call will be recorded and available on the IR website.

I would now like to hand over to CEO Idezawa for his presentation.

Takeshi Idezawa

This is CEO, Idezawa. Thank you for joining LINE Corporation's fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings announcement call. I would like to start with an overview of our second quarter results and explain our future business strategies. MAU for the LINE Messenger this quarter was ¥164 million in our four key markets. In Japan, MAU was ¥81 million, an increase of ¥5 million in one year.

Further the DAU to MAU ratio that measures engagement maintained a very high level at 86% with DAU ultimately exceeding ¥70 million. In our core business we began full scale ad delivery on the Smart Channel achieving 25% growth year-on-year for display ads. In our strategic business several major promotional campaigns for our key business LINE Pay proved successful resulting in a significant increase in user numbers, one of our key KPI for this year, as global MAU climbed to ¥7.41 million.

Engagement metrics such as retention rate and the number of money transfers have also been extremely promising. More details will be given later. Additionally, we passed a resolution on the issuing of stock options, a topic which was also outlined in the last call. So, CFO Hwang will provide more information afterward.

Next is our overall revenue. Consolidated revenue for this quarter was ¥55.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%. Ad revenue accounted for 55% of our overall sales and 74% of sales in Japan.

Next, I will explain our revenue and operating income by segment. The second quarter revenue for the core business was ¥48.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.6%, thanks to the steady growth of our ads business. Operating income improved from the last quarter to 17.8%. Regarding our strategic business, revenue increased 16.2% year-on-year to ¥7 million. Due to the large-scale LINE Pay promotional campaigns and other factors, operating losses this quarter were ¥23.5 billion. Although the CFO will elaborate later, I would like to mention here that we expect this quarter to be the peak of our strategic business including LINE Pay investments for this year.

Next I will explain about our core businesses starting with communication and content businesses. For content revenue, we've recorded similar results as last year at ¥9.3 billion. LINE Manga and LINE Music have continued to maintain a high growth rate and games released in the first half of for fiscal year 2019 have been producing solid results. Communication revenue was also similar to last year at ¥7.2 billion.

In the second half of fiscal year 2019, we are planning several major initiatives such as a subscription plan for stickers. All-in-all, total revenue for our communication, content and other businesses increased 1.9% year-on-year to ¥17.7 billion.

Next, I will explain more about the ads business. The overall revenue for the ad business increased 12.9% year-on-year to ¥30.7 billion. Revenue from account ads increased 11.6% year-on-year, to ¥15.6 billion while the Smart Channel help to drive display ad revenue to ¥11.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 24.8%. In particular, the number of impressions from display ads increased year-on-year by 78%, thanks to the continued growth of LINE News and the full rollout of ad placement on the Smart Channel.

Next, I will give an overview of account ads for the first half of this fiscal year and explain about future business developments. For account ads, the revamp of our ad platform including redesign efforts has proven successful and produced a solid foundation for our business going forward.

We replaced the original fixed rate pricing plan with the pay-as-you-go system based on a number of sent messages, making it easier for more customers to get started. As a result, 396 new accounts were opened in the seven months since the new plans launched in December 2018. If we compare this to the 300 companies that open accounts over a seven-year period in Japan since the launch of official accounts, we can say that this is a good result.

In the latter half of this year we will help businesses increase their friend count with the UI overhaul of the LINE app home tab to make it easier for users to find official accounts as well as link across the friend solution with display ads. Our pay-as-you-go systems for a sponsored stickers is also in the works. Further from the first to second quarter ad unit prices after the redesign improved about two times.

In the second half of this year, we will continue to work on improvements to help clients get the most out of the service such as an A/B testing feature for multiple creatives, retargeting, lookalike audience-targeting and richer reporting features.

Next is display ads, in the first half of this year, migration to the new platform also help speed up development of new features, enabling us to improve the platform into a more user friendly one for advertisers. In particular, automated bidding for in-apps ad has been valuable in improving advertising effectiveness with the feature already used for over 50% of placed ads. As for display ads, the three areas, we will focus on in the second half of the fiscal year will be Smart Channel, LAP for publishers and the launch of self-serve features.

For Smart Channel, we will strengthen video ads for brand advertisers and begin a full scale rollout into overseas markets. For LAP for Publishers, we will now offer apps basis from partners in addition to those provided by LINE increasing touch points between users and advertisers.

Lastly, the launch of the self-serve feature will allow SMBs and many other advertisers with a small budget to get started with LINE display ads. Users will also benefit from more relevant ads and we expect that this feature will contribute to the healthy growth of the display ads business overall. In addition to all this, we will also continue to improve the foundations of ad delivery such as targeting accuracy and delivery logic as we aim to further increase display ad revenue in the second half of this year.

Let me offer more detail on Smart Channel as this is one of our key initiatives. Since beginning the pilot test in January, we have gradually expanded ad placement and began delivering ads to all domestic users in April. As a result, we recorded 2 billion ad impressions for the month of June alone.

Also starting in June, we launched Talk Head View, a video ad format on Smart Channel. Talk Head View reached 47 million unique users in one day and when limited to audiences aged between 15 to 29, our content was delivered to approximately 90% of the population in Japan. Among media platforms, we are confident that Talk Head View is an ad product with the most extensive reach in Japan. Smart Channels key concept is to deliver a good balance of contents and ads that match users' needs. We will continue to enhance our contents as well as increasing ad impressions and making service improvements.

Smart Channel will begin full scale ad placements in our overseas market starting fourth quarter this year. While various services are being nurtured on the LINE platform, aside from Smart Channel we are planning ad placement for other new locations. Starting with LAP for Publishers, which was presented earlier, we also have plans to place ad and Openchat, which is scheduled to be launched this summer.

Open chat allows the users to create multiple profiles and start communities with other users who may not necessarily be their LINE Friends. This feature is extremely popular in overseas chat platform and we see great potential in Openchat as our new ads business. In addition, as the LINE Pay business grows, there is an increasing number of users on the LINE Wallet tab. We are currently planning to distribute location-based flyer advertisements and ads for sales promotions, that are highly compatible with digital payments.

Going forward, we will accelerate the ad business by making further feature enhancements to our ad platform and actively seeking to increase new ad touch points on the LINE platform.

Next, I will talk about our strategic business, first in the O2O and commerce domains. Our business growth is going well with GMV continue to steadily increase in our shopping, gourmet and travel domains. In the shopping domain GMV for SHOPPING GO, our service which targets the massive offline retail market has continued to rapidly increase beyond our expectations. While originally it mainly covered consumer electronics, we plan to accelerate expansion to merchants in other sectors such as apparel. In terms of GMV, we recorded an increase of 78.8% year-on-year.

In the gourmet domain we have continued to maintain a high loyalty rate thanks to successful initiatives such as reward points campaign and coupons. As a result, GMV increased 76.3% year-on-year.

As for our food delivery service LINE Delima over 20% of payments come through LINE Pay exceeding credit card payments in the same service and we are pleased with the synergy effect created between O2O and mobile payment businesses. In the travel domain GMV for LINE Travel JP has also rapidly increased.

For our strategic business in the AI domain, we have moved from R&D investment into the commercialization stage. Recently we launched LINE BRAIN, a new B2B and AI SaaS business, which will now offer in house AI technologies we have cultivated through the Clover AI assistant and other services. Leveraging our expertise and accurately processing the Japanese language we will launch a chat pop OCR and speed synthesis services which are predicted to see a rising demand in Japan. For Clover we plan to strengthen its B2B2C model and began offering it to hotels and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Let me explain the current conditions of LINE Pay in Japan. The global GMV for the second quarter was ¥285.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.1%. We saw a steady growth in GMV in each region from the previous quarter where notably in Japan it increased more than 2.2 fold relative to the previous year. As a result of our ¥30 billion campaign global MAU significantly increased to ¥7.1 million, a 181% increase year-on-year and we are making steady process towards this years' KPI of reaching ¥10 million global MAU.

Let me explain the current conditions of LINE Pay in Japan, focusing on the results of our recent ¥30 billion campaign. The ¥30 billion campaign was strategically launched as a result of increased retention rate following the e-KYC regulation amendment in Japan, which now allows users to send funds with a simplified identity verification process. With this, the campaign aims to expand user base and leverage LINE's network effect to drive P2P money transfers. The total number of registered LINE Pay users exceeded 36 million and the number of new users who have completed identity verification increased by 3 million just through this campaign. MAU increased to 4.9 million and we are very pleased with the results that exceeded our expectations.

Retention rate or the subsequent month usage rate has increased in our three payment methods LINE Pay card, QR code and NFC exceeding 80% as of today. This proves that most users who begin using LINE Pay stay with us.

GMV for LINE Pay signature P2P money transfer has quadrupled compared to the previous month due to the P2P money transfer promotion that followed the ¥30 billion campaign. These data indicate that LINE Pay offers a high level of convenience and with the extremely high retention rate those who use it at least once and that LINE Pay has already established a foothold for payments and money transfer as part of users' day to day activities. And based on this cycle we were focused on more cost effective and efficient marketing efforts to further acquire new users.

As a result of our continuous efforts 1.71 million locations currently accept LINE Pay as of the end of June, after 350,000 additional locations joined after the end of the first quarter. Next the MoPA payment alliance, known as MoPA enabling as members to mutually share their merchant basis recently welcomed NTT DOCOMO as a new member as part of its efforts to expand the merchant base. With Merpay and NTT DOCOMO onboard the alliance hopes to accelerate the spread of cashless payments.

LINE Pay is also forming a global alliance to integrate with payment service providers outside of Japan. So far LINE Pay has linked with NAVER Pay on June 17 and is preparing to link with more payment service providers including WeChat Pay. As was announced in the beginning of this year, LINE Pay and Visa has entered a partnership and recently announced the expansion of its scope.

In addition to the LINE Pay Visa credit card that would be accepted at Visa's 54 million affiliate worldwide once the cards are issued within the year, LINE Pay and Visa will jointly develop a new blockchain-based service and engage in co-marketing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ahead of the consumption tax increase in October, Japan's public and private sectors are working together to carry a variety of promotional activities to boost cashless payments pushing mobile payments in to a period of further expansion. As a registered participant of the point reward project for consumers using cashless payment, LINE Pay will also make efforts to provide a convenient payment experience to users.

As a final topic on strategic businesses, I will reiterate our business model focusing on LINE Pay. LINE Pay is an independent payment platform built upon our original messaging platform, home to an astounding number of monthly active users. This structure enables user to handle money safely and conveniently using their smartphone as a continuation of their daily communication over a LINE. LINE has a track record of building a wide range of business models upon the LINE messaging platform with its high engagement rate.

We believe in three strong revenue streams for LINE Pay. First is advertising. The value of LINE ad business will increase as data collected through LINE Pay is used to improve ad relevancy while being mindful to user privacy. Second is OMO and sales promotion. By bridging the gap between online and offline marketing and helping to drive users to stores in addition to serving as a payment platform, LINE Pay will carve into the large untapped market yet to be hit by the digital wave including in-store sales promotions and flyers.

The third and final revenue stream is the establishment of the financial platform accessible through LINE Pay. Since most LINE Pay users have completed the KYC process introducing them to financial services will be a simpler and seamless process. To add to our insurance and themed investment products already available in the market we will be launching a multitude of smartphone based services including a credit score based lending, equity investment in online banking to become a major and comprehensive financial business.

While the business requires continued investment in the short term, LINE Pay has grown significantly this quarter and we are confident with the results. We will continue to commit ourselves to LINE Pay as the most important growth driver for our future.

This concludes my summary for the second quarter. Now CFO Hwang will explain the details of the second quarter financials.

In-Joon Hwang

Hello, this is CFO, In-Joon Hwang. Let me highlight some of the financials for the second quarter's earnings. Our consolidated revenues and other operating income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 was ¥56.7 billion with operating loss of ¥13.9 billion. As for revenues, we reported ¥54 billion. This is an increase of 9.5% year-on-year and 0.2% quarter-on-quarter.

On the other operating income, we recorded a dilution gain of approximately ¥950 million from changes in equity interest in LINE Mobile Corporation. Our second quarter revenue for the core business was ¥48.4 billion, 8.6% increase year-on-year and 1.0% increase quarter-on-quarter.

Operating income was ¥8.6 billion, quarter-on-quarter increase of 4.0% with operating margin of 17.8%. The operating margin growth was led by an increase of ad revenue and a decrease in marketing expenses for the game and sticker business. While we set our annual KPI for core margin at 15%, we've continued to exceed our goal since through growth of ad business and strict cost control efforts. We hope to continue to maintain and expand this margin level.

Next, our revenue for the strategic business was ¥7.0 billion, with operating loss of ¥23.5 billion. Compared to the last quarter, investment increased by ¥8.5 billion quarter-on-quarter. Most of this amount is attributed to the marketing and promotion expenses relating to the ¥30 billion campaign. The campaign resulted in activating about 3 million additional KYC users for a low occasion course. While this campaign was an incremental strategic initiative aside from the original budget, we are pleased we executed at this juncture and happy to see successful results.

Our other LINE Pay initiatives and investments are according to schedule. Additionally, as the CEO mentioned earlier, we believe our investment amount peaked in the second quarter for this fiscal year. The LINE Pay business is growing faster than expected and if necessary, we are willing to make further investment to accelerate this expansion. However, at this point, we project that the investment amount for the third quarter will return to a similar level to that of first quarter. We will continue to control our cost strictly and develop our business.

Next, I will discuss operating expenses. The second quarter's operating expenses were ¥70.6 billion 37.9% increase year-on-year and 11.4% increase quarter-on-quarter. Since personnel cost and marketing expenses will be covered in detail on a later stage, I will discuss the breakdown of the other expenses.

Sales commissions increased to ¥4.4 billion, 2.7% increase quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to increased sales from LINE part time jobs, outsourcing expenses were ¥11 billion, 21.1% increase quarter-on-quarter due to KYC related costs for LINE Pay and increased costs for development of upcoming financial services.

Depreciation expenses increased to ¥5.4 billion 3.9% increase quarter-on-quarter. Other operating expenses increased to ¥9.2 billion, 6.5% increase quarter-on-quarter. This is because of increased cost of goods source relating to LINE Friends sales growth.

Employee compensation decreased to ¥16.6 billion, 3.5% decrease quarter-on-quarter. This is because while continuing to hire talent for LINE Pay and other financial services, the ESOP stock based compensation decreased to reflect the stock price in the first quarter. As mentioned during the last earnings call, we implemented various initiatives to prepare and execute the strategically important, 3-year plan such establishing our compensation committee to strengthen our governance and introducing our company in company organizations.

As part of these initiatives, we reserved to issue stock options for this year. All employees and officers will be eligible to take part in and benefit from the stock option plan based on performance. As our commitment to align interest with shareholders and to increase mid to long-term shareholder value the internal board members will have a stock price based-vesting condition of ¥7,518.

The next page shows the current estimate of cost relating to stock-based compensation. Increase in marketing expenses quarter-on-quarter was attributed to the campaign for LINE Pay. The overall marketing expense was ¥13.1 billion 74.8% increase quarter-on-quarter.

Our operating loss for the second quarter was ¥13.9 billion with net loss of ¥17.3 billion. This concludes my presentation. We would now like to take your questions.

The first question is from Mr. Sugiyama from Goldman Sachs.

Masaru Sugiyama

Thank you for this opportunity. You have explained in the presentation that the operating loss will peak during the second quarter. Can you explain how your promotion cost will be used especially for LINE Pay and the overall direction of your marketing spend going forward?

Takeshi Idezawa

Thank you very much. Regarding promotion cost spend for LINE Pay we have strategically launched the ¥30 billion campaign at this timing when the various index for LINE Pay has been extremely high and where e-KYC regulation has been mandate in Japan. So, we have chosen this timing strategically in order to launch this massive campaign and we saw very good results from this campaign.

As the CFO explained in his presentation for Q4 -- the third quarter, we expect that the promotion cost will drop to the same level as the first quarter. As a result of this ¥30 billion campaign we saw various positive effect, especially on retention rate. We were able to create a very virtuous cycle and acquire users, users use the LINE Pay as a campaign and from the rewarded points they will continue to use LINE Pay. And based on this positive cycle, we will continue our marketing efforts and be able to spend our marketing efforts more efficiently.

Masaru Sugiyama

Thank you. My second question is regarding the strategic business. Excluding LINE Friends that your revenues have decreased quarter-on-quarter. Can you provide some color on why this happened, and also your plan to revive revenues going forward?

Takeshi Idezawa

Thank you for your question. As for the Q2 results, we are seeing slight growth in Q-on-Q revenues putting in the factor of one-time investment. However, we are still very early in making our strategic investments and on quarter-on-quarter basis we expect to see some fluctuations in numbers. As for overall direction our O2O and shopping domain our revenues are increasing very rapidly as with our launch of offering B2B solutions in our AI domains. We believe that this is showing promising trends for further growth.

The next question is from Mr. Yoneshima of Credit Suisse.

Keiichi Yoneshima

On page eight. Regarding the LAP impression that you saw the Q-o-Q increase of 11.3 billion. Even though you include that impression of the 4.4 from the Smart Channel from the April to June, but it's included and also if you include that from the positive impact from the newly sourced Smart Channel, but Q-on-Q increases amazingly. Therefore, I'm wondering if there were any positive factor to increase impressions.

On the other hands, even though the inflation has greatly increased, however the display ads revenue itself has not accordingly increase on quarter-on-quarter basis. So please let me know some reason for that.

Takeshi Idezawa

Thank you. I would like to first answer the impression from the Smart Channel of the 4.4 billion was included or not. Yes, it was included and the when it comes to the composition, yes, there were some of the large amount of the impression from Smart Channel. However, the biggest contributor was the increase of the impression from the news in Japan.

As you saw that we had experienced a great increase or the growth of the impression, but unfortunately the ad unit price has not increase accordingly. So, there are some gaps in the growth of the two indicators. Then in this quarter that impression has been greatly increased. Therefore, the unit price will be gradually increasing accordingly.

When it comes to inflation actually, we've received other questions. So, I would like to also touch upon this. So as explained in the presentation, we would change the definition of inflation this June. This is related to the video ad and how to count video ads. Actually, this definition change is relatively very strict and strict definition is now implemented.

Therefore, such change in definition could be actually lowering the impressions. Therefore, that this change of the definition, that's not contributing to the increase of impression, rather than that, that could be the decreasing the inflection. However, the impact of that is not that big. Therefore, we are referring you from disclosing the details of this impact.

Keiichi Yoneshima

Then following in the second question on page 16, I can see that there is a drastic growth of the domestic MAU in the quarter two for the LINE Pay. On the other hand, Page 15 suggests that LINE Pay's global GMV has not so accordingly increased from Q1 to Q2, that it could be the interpreted that's although that MAU has increased, however, probably the average amount of the spent per user has not accordingly increased. Therefore, I believe that you need to promotes or drive users who spent more using LINE Pay.

What kind of strategy do you have for that purpose? And also, please give us some guidance and also the guidance of the protection and the budget for the promotional cost for LINE Pay in the second half of this year.

Takeshi Idezawa

I understand your question is about correlation between the MAU increase and the GMV increase. Simply speaking we have seen a great increase in number of the MAU in Japan and who are using LINE Pay for coupon card payment purpose. As you know that in Taiwan, we have a large number of the user base and we have the great number of the market share there. And most of the Taiwan users, they're using the credit card functionality. That means they are using quite a lot using the LINE Pay.

On the other hand, as I mentioned, the increase of the MAU in Japan, this is ascribed to the increased number of the coupon payment using LINE Pay that means. As you may be aware of that, that users tend to be using such coupon card payment for example, the purchase at convenience stores so on a daily basis. That means that they could be using very frequently. However, the unit price or average spent per user, will may not be so high. This is the kind of the reason why the increase of the MAU that's not directly have the positive impact of the increase of the GMV itself.

In Japan, we believe that coupon card payment is kind of a main target, therefore we don't interpret these figures negatively. But of course, going forward though, we will be launching -- the releasing the credit card functionality through the cooperation and the partnership with the Visa and Erica [ph]. Therefore, in the next quarter probably we will be again just thinking about how to increase operator spend per users because of the using that credit card, but actually at the current step that these figures are actually on our target.

The next question is from Ms. Mori from JPMorgan.

Haruka Mori

You've mentioned that the operating loss for the strategic business in Q3 will reduce to the same level as that of Q1. Can you explain exactly how this will be reduced, together with an explanation of specific strategy that you plan to take for a LINE Pay in the second half of the year.

Also, at the beginning of the year, you've mentioned that the overall operating loss for the strategic business is forecasted at ¥60 billion. Does this remain unchanged for the time being?

In-Joon Hwang

At first, I would like to mention that the ¥30 billion campaign that was rolled out in Q2, we would like to mention that this -- the timing was strategically picked and this was a strategic investment from our side. There are three key reasons why we have launched ¥30 billion campaign. Number one that various index including retention rate for LINE Pay has been extremely high and number 2, the e-KYC regulation has been amended in Japan. And number 3, there is an increase of consumption tax coming up in October and we would like -- our aim was to increase user base before the increase of this consumption tax in October.

And so -- as such this ¥30 billion campaign was a one-time special spending that we have chosen this timing very strategically in order to spend. For Q3 therefore because of the spending will not be used for Q3, this is the reason why our operating loss for Q3 will come down to the same level as Q1. As I mentioned LINE Pay retention rate and other index remains quite high and our marketing spend will be spent in the most cost effective way going forward in order to increase user base and further increase retention rate.

Haruka Mori

Thank you. This is my second question. Regarding revenue growth for the ad business in the second half of the year, please tell me how you intend to grow revenue in the ad business. I assume that the accounts revenue will show sluggish growth where display ads will accelerate and grow, is this correct? Also, for the account business, can we expect that the growth rate for the account business will accelerate because of the full scale launch of Smart Channel in the second half of the year?

Takeshi Idezawa

Yes, as you mentioned the account business is a recurring model and therefore it shows -- basically shows a stable growth and we assume that we will see stable growth -- same stable growth as we see in Q2 will continue on to Q3. For our display ads, Smart Channel has fully contributed to our revenue stream and we continue to see that for Q3, which will continue to push up our growth rate. And overall for the account business as a whole, we expect to see continuing growth rate.

The next question is from Mr. Nagao from Nomura Securities.

Yoshitaka Nagao

My first question is about the domestic MAU of LINE Pay in Japan. In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019 the LINE pay's domestic MAU reached 4.9 million. This is actually beyond your expectations. Could you tell me the specific age group you have the newly acquired most? Also please give us some colors regarding the average spend per user as well as the frequency of usage.

Takeshi Idezawa

I would like to answer this question [indiscernible] And when it comes to the LINE Pay the reason why that LINE Pay could increase the domestic MAU then specific age group, we have to mostly acquire was the female of the age between 20 to 30 as well as the above 30 also the below 20 teenage users.

When it comes to the average cost spend because we are the focusing on -- we are -- there's a partnership with lots of the combination store or the drug stores where the user could be visiting very frequently, even though on daily basis. Therefore, the spend on these occasions could be less than ¥3,000. When it comes to the frequency thanks to the high retention rate some user could be using our service on daily basis, but also some other users could be using on weekly basis.

Yoshitaka Nagao

My second question about LINE News, at this moment the LINE News the video auto load is not so high then I interpret that the composition of the video art will be the exponentially increasing going forward and also at this moment LINE News video has only accept card form. That means, are you going to diversify the type of video art and also, what kind of direction which you will be taking?

Takeshi Idezawa

Yes, as you mentioned we have been preparing lots of initiatives in the second quarter, including the video art form. But also, this is not only for the news, but overall for display ads. As I mentioned in this July that we changed the definition for impression, so that's actually it will be much easier for advertisers to understand and to see the actual effectiveness of our video ads. Going forward, we will be supporting various other forms and also, we are preparing for other initiatives for the video ads.

The final question is from Mr. [indiscernible] from SMBC Nikko Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, you have mentioned that the operating loss for the strategic business is forecasted at ¥60 billion. For the first half of this year you've already accumulated operating loss of ¥38.5 billion and that you've hit the bottom in the second quarter. Are there any changes in your investment plans that will reach ¥60 billion operating loss for the entire year?

Takeshi Idezawa

Thank you for your question. As the CFO has mentioned in his presentation the ¥30 billion campaign that we've rolled out in Q2 was invested strategically aside from the ¥60 billion investment that we have for the strategic business. The reason was because the timing was key, considering the competitive landscape of the current times.

Therefore, I would like to reiterate that the ¥30 billion campaign has been strategically invested. Other than the ¥30 billion campaign, other investments are going as progress within the ¥60 billion forecast that we have made at the beginning of the year.

