Allena: Kidney Contender With Dialysis In The News

Allena (ALNA) caught my attention as a potential beneficiary of the recent executive order focusing attention on improving outcomes in instances of severe kidney disease. After review, I see a glimpse of hope in its strategy as I outline below. For the time being, I am taking a pass on this one while I continue my due diligence.

Allena is a tiny biotech moving its lead molecule to advanced trials

Allena was founded in 2011. It went public less than two years ago in November 2017; it priced its offering of an excess of five million shares at an offering price of $14.00 at the low end of its range. It realized $75 million less expenses in the offering.

Since that time its share price has taken a heavy post-IPO tumble as reflected by its current share price of ~$4.30. During its short life span as a public company, it has developed a compact pipeline to support patients with serious kidney ailments as set out below:

In its Q1 2019 10-Q, p.14, Allena maps out its ambitious plans to seek accelerated approval for reloxaliase in treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by elevated urinary oxalate levels. Painful, dreaded by those who have endured the condition, kidney stones are a typical first sign of hyperoxaluria. In severe cases it can lead to a terrible progression, kidney damage, then chronic kidney disease, and end-stage renal disease, which may lead to death.

Allena's plans are as follows:

In March 2018, we initiated URIROX-1 TM (URIROX-1) (formerly Study 301), the first of our two anticipated Phase 3 clinical trials in support of our planned Biologic License Application, or BLA, for reloxaliase in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria. Based on our enrollment progress to date, we expect to announce topline data from this trial in the second half of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we initiated URIROX-2 (formerly Study 302), our second pivotal Phase 3 trial of reloxaliase in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria. The FDA has advised us that it agrees with our strategy to pursue a BLA submission for reloxaliase using the accelerated approval regulatory pathway. We expect to submit a BLA filing to the FDA after 400 patients have been randomized and followed for six months in URIROX-2. For the long-term follow-up phase of the trial, subjects would continue in URIROX-2 for a minimum treatment period of two years to confirm clinical benefit post-approval.

Allena's liquidity is typical for a development-stage biotech, which is to say fraught but manageable

Per its latest 10-Q, (p. 5), Allena exited Q1 2019 with >$51 million of cash and cash equivalents. This reflected a $10 million cash burn compared to the more than $61 million with which it opened the quarter.

The bulk of this burn reflected R&D expenditures; these increased by $3.2 million from $5.9 million in Q4 2018, to $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was based on its advancing clinical program, particularly costs incurred for the URIROX-2 trial, which was initiated during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Later at pp. 20-21 of the 10-Q, it goes on to address its expected funding needs. Acknowledging multiple potential variables which might throw it off-plan, it cites its expectation of cash sufficient to see it through the first half of 2020.

In a difficult year for developing biotechs, Allena is under pressure

We live in perilous times for early-stage biotech investors. Allena's pathway over the last year has been disheartening per the graph below:

This is a picture which is all too common for the biotechs I have followed. Often they experience heavy falloffs in their price as they pursue their post-IPO dreams of commercialization.

Allena's June 27, 2019 (Q2 2019), institutional investors deal for the purchase and sale of 2,632,092 shares of common stock at $3.80 per share upped its kitty by approximately $10.0 million. This supplemental cash infusion will possibly advance its runway by another quarter.

The $3.80 price point is discouraging but shows the negotiating leverage possessed by those willing to invest significant sums in this name at this point.

The second half of 2019 will offer several key readouts for Allena; positive data could vastly improve its narrative

As we march resolutely through the second half of 2019, the specified time for top-line data on two of Allena's key trials draws ever closer. Such readouts should help to resolve nagging questions about the potential for FDA approval of its reloxaliase therapy for hyperoxaluria in several permutations.

Top-line data is anticipated for its Urirox-1 phase 3 trial in enteric hyperoxaluria; additionally such data is expected for three baskets in its phase 2 trial for (a) systemic oxalosis, (b) primary hyperoxaluria and (c) pediatric hyperoxaluria; the latter two being orphan designations.

Reloxaliase has had a checkered past as outlined in "Allena Pharmaceuticals: Red Flags Abound, And That Makes This A Difficult Call." It failed to meet its primary endpoint of "Mean change in urinary oxalate excretion (mg/24h) [Time Frame: 28 days]" in a phase 2 trial with an enrollment of ~66 patients that commenced in 2015.

Undeterred by this disappointment, Allena determined to power ahead with its IPO. It described its rationale in its IPO's S-1 pages 2-3. In the S-1 it acknowledges that its plan depends on a post-hoc review of its phase 2 data. It has executed on its strategy as outlined in the S-1. Now with its upcoming data readouts, Allena's strategy will be tested.

With its revised primary endpoint and its favorable tolerability profile, upcoming data from Urirox-1 should be supportive.

Urirox-1 (NCT03456830) is a study of 124 patients described on clinicaltrials.gov as,

"...a phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study... designed to determine whether treatment with ALLN-177 for 28 days can reduce urinary oxalate excretion in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria and to evaluate the safety of ALLN-177 in this patient population compared to placebo.

This description is a propos; it sets out the two areas where Allena has confidence that its reloxaliase (ALLN-177) can perform. The safety and tolerability issue is not relaxed (p. 19) where a company is working on an accelerated pathway. Per Allena's June 2019 presentation slide 13 below, Allena has positive data on this front:

This is an area where Allena feels that it has clinical support from past trials. As for the reduction of urinary oxalate excretion in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria, this fits in with its S-1 delineated strategy. In particular, the following:

...[our previous] robust Phase 2 clinical development program of ALLN-177 in patients with secondary hyperoxaluria, ... demonstrated significant reductions of urinary oxalate excretion in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria. Based on these data and the high unmet need, we are initially developing ALLN-177 for enteric hyperoxaluria. Moreover, we believe the mechanism of action of ALLN-177, which degrades oxalate in the GI tract, is particularly well-targeted to treat enteric hyperoxaluria where excess oxalate absorption is driven by an underlying GI disorder.

Conclusion

How Allena will ultimately fare in its strategy is unknowable. In the near term, I am expecting the data readouts from its key phase 3 Urirox-1 later this year to be fully supportive of Allena's position. Insofar as enteric hyperoxaluria is a potentially serious kidney condition for which there are no current FDA (slide 6) approved treatments, any positive news is likely to have a significantly positive impact on the stock.

There can be no doubt that overall Allena is a risky bet. Its price action today, 7/23/19 as I write, gives full testimony to that as it sinks towards a historical low of both share price and market cap, with short interest rising.

