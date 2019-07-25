California Resources Corp.'s JV With Colony Capital: Nonissue, ORRIly Interesting?

We believe the partnership portends the monetization of a royalty stream by California Resources to deleverage and stabilize its debt-heavy capital structure.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) today announced a joint venture partnership ("JV") with a subsidiary of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) (“Colony”) under which Colony commits to fund $320M for the development of CRC’s flagship Elk Hills field, located in the San Joaquin Basin. Here’s a snapshot of the Form 8-K release:

Implications

We believe the JV deal significantly raises the possibility that CRC plans to enter into an overriding royalty interest (“ORRI”) as part of a broader plan to deleverage its capital structure. As background, an ORRI deal would presumably involve CRC selling a royalty interest (worth ~$50M/annually) on its Elk Hills property for a 12-14x multiple (i.e., yielding $600-700M in proceeds).

Today’s Colony JV was a reversionary interest deal, similar to the JVs CRC previously entered into with BSP and MIRA. Both deals still have uncommitted capital which makes today's JV unnecessary from a capex funding perspective. Thus, it's more likely the Colony JV is meant to lay the groundwork for CRC to monetize an ORRI interest in the Elk Hills property. Let's walk through why.

An ORRI

One of the larger uncertainties for an acquirer of an ORRI is the potential for the producer to starve the area of capital after receiving its cash. While an acquirer would contractually obligate the royalty seller to develop the area, entering into a JV separately greatly reduces the overall risks for all parties involved.

Given CRC’s low decline rates in Elk Hills, pre-committing capital via a separate JV increases the certainty that CRC would fulfill its production commitments in any ORRI transaction a few years out, which increases the probability that a deal could be had and the multiple CRC would receive for the royalty sale.

Moreover, while CRC’s working interest (“WI”) is low today (and ORRI royalty payments would need to be made out of current cash flows), when the WI reverts, CRC would receive sufficient production and cash flows to help service future ORRI payments (even taking decline rates into account during the time Colony receives its pre-determined return). On a high level, $320M of capital invested over 3 years, yields a capex drilling budget of ~$100M/year. At $25,000 per flowing BOE, we estimate the capex would translate to ~4,000 BOE/day of production, generating ~$30M/year in cash flow (using $60/barrel oil price, $35/barrel NGL, and $2.75 mcf). By year 3 of the deal, we’d anticipate the JV production would be yield cash flow of about $70-80M, and upon reversion (82.5%) CRC would receive $50-60M. Interestingly, about the same amount as the proposed royalty stream to be monetized under an ORRI transaction.

The ORRI And Implications

So what could CRC do with its ORRI proceeds? Well for starters pay off the $1B Term Loan under its 2016 Credit Agreement, which currently has an onerous interest rate of >13%.

Assuming CRC's ORRI transaction yields $600M of proceeds, it could effectively refinance a bulk of the Term Loan at a much lower cost of capital (~8% ORRI vs. 13% interest rate). The remaining $460M of the Term Loan ($400M Term Loan left + $60M coming from a Make-Whole provision in the Term Loan after August 2019) could be refinanced by issuing longer-dated maturity debt or placed on CRC’s revolving credit line. Let's assume that CRC refinances the remaining $460M using a note with a high interest rate of 10%, the overall savings would still be substantial. CRC currently pays $130M in interest expense on the $1B Term Loan, a combined ORRI + 10% yielding debt would only total $94M/year ($48M of ORRI royalties + $46M of new debt interest expense), netting a $36M savings in interest expense.

That’s $36M of additional cash flow, which CRC could again monetize and borrow to repay/refinance additional debt, either lowering its effective interest rate and/or extend some of the maturity dates on its bonds. At the very least, replacing a fixed expense (interest) with a variable expense (royalty) coupled with lowering cost of capital and increasing free cash flow gives CRC an opportunity to improve its credit rating, and potentially garner a lower interest rate to tackle that 2022 debt wall.

Moreover, what’s interesting about the JV deal is that it reduces CRC’s capex needs and could allow it to grow production in a few years. The reason is simple. Had CRC not entered into the Colony JV, it would still need to fund Elk Hills' capex to ensure sufficient production to service the current $1B Term Loan. Thus, by off-loading some of the capex requirements to a JV (i.e., by pre-selling its interest in future production), CRC could choose to accelerate production growth later by maintaining/sustaining its capital budgets at today's level or preserve cash by reducing its capex budget, when the JV interest (i.e., the production and cash flow) reverts.

Lastly, paying off the 2016 Term Loan would free up additional assets from collateralization. As less upstream and midstream assets are encumbered, it could pave the way for further asset sales and deleveraging.

Overall, we anticipate CRC will announce some type of ORRI by Q3 2019. As the $1B Term Loan's Make-Whole pre-payment penalty halves in August, it wouldn't be surprising to see an ORRI announcement coincide with a repayment of the loan. Ultimately, we believe an ORRI transaction coupled with a larger refinancing could lift CRC's share by $6-9/share. Stay tuned.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.