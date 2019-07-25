Tile Shop Holdings: Troubles Continue In Q2 2019

Tile Shop remains financially stable and should be able to generate slightly positive cash flow in the second half of 2019 as its capex budget was mostly first-half weighted.

Operating margins have contracted due to the lack of return on various investments that have increased SG&A costs.

It had attributed a significant portion of the negative Q1 2019 comps to temporary issues, but there are no such explanations for Q2 2019.

Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) continued to have issues with poor sales results during Q2 2019. There was hope that a large part of its weak Q1 2019 performance was due to temporary systems-related issues and that its comps would improve by several percent in Q2 2019. Tile Shop's comps ended up being exactly the same in Q2 2019 though, and it appears that its challenges with negative year-over-year traffic trends may continue through 2019.

Continuing Challenges With Sales

Tile Shop's -4.2% comparable-store sales for Q2 2019 was the same as the -4.2% comps that it reported in Q1 2019. I'd consider this result to be quite disappointing, given that Tile Shop estimated that weather and issues related to its new systems combined to account for around two-thirds of its Q1 2019 traffic decline.

While some of the systems issues stretched into April and May, Tile Shop's Q2 2019 results should have also benefited a bit from increased advertising spend (it was up by $0.6 million year-over-year in Q2 2019 compared to being down by $0.8 million year-over-year in Q1 2019) and an elevated order book entering the second quarter.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Comps -6.8% -1.8% 2.1% 5.0% -4.2% -4.2%

Thus, comps performance of around -1% to 0% would have been decent for Q2 2019 and would have given Tile Shop some momentum to do low single digits positive comps in the second half of 2019.

Instead, there doesn't seem to be much to indicate that Tile Shop will be able to deliver positive comps in any quarter this year. It fixed its systems issues by late May and reported all-time high retail customer satisfaction scores after that. However, there was no indication about improved sales or traffic trends for June or to start off the second half of 2019. Thus, it may take until 2020 (lapping quarters with weak traffic) to reach positive comps again.

Operating Margins

Tile Shop's operating margins went down to 0.9% during Q2 2019 (compared to 8.0% in Q2 2018 and 3.3% in Q1 2019). The year-over-year decline was due to a combination of investments in store and warehouse compensation and the addition of regional sales leader positions and pro-market manager positions (adding $1.1 million to SG&A) and expenses related to the new ERP system (adding $1.3 million to SG&A) combined with a lack of results from those investments. Higher SG&A costs and lower sales resulted in the significant year-over-year decline in operating margins.

The difference between Q1 2019 and Q2 2019 is partly due to timing, as Tile Shop did a physical inventory count during Q2 2019 that resulted in shrink and damaged inventory costs hitting gross margins (65 basis points and 45 basis points impact compared to Q2 2018). Tile Shop's gross margins ended up at 69% for Q2 2019 and it appears that 70% gross margins remains a reasonable estimate going forward.

Revised 2019 Outlook

Expectations for Tile Shop's comparable-store sales in 2019 have now been revised to -4%, resulting in an estimate of approximately $348 million in net sales during 2019. Although Tile Shop will try to improve its traffic trends during the second half of 2019, this is proving to be a serious challenge for it.

The revised estimate for 2019 is that Tile Shop can generate around $40 million in adjusted EBITDA, which is an 11.5% adjusted EBITDA margin.

$ Million 2019 Net Sales $348 Gross Margin $244 Adjusted SG&A $237 Depreciation $33 Adjusted EBITDA $40

Tile Shop should be slightly cash-flow-positive during the second half of 2019, as its capital expenditure plans were weighted to the first half. Tile Shop spent $18 million on capital expenditures during the first half of 2019, which is around 72% of its full-year budget of $25 million.

About Valuation

Tile Shop's poor results are reflected in its stock's continued decline. Tile Shop's enterprise value now appears to be approximately 5.4x its projected 2019 EBITDA, which has come down considerably as sales growth has fallen well short of expectations.

Tile Shop isn't in financial trouble (since it only has a few million per year in interest costs and can minimise capex until it figures out its traffic issues), but it will need to demonstrate that it can achieve positive comps again for its stock to get out of the low single digits.

Conclusion

Tile Shop's Q2 2019 results were quite poor, demonstrating no improvement in comps from Q1 2019. Tile Shop had explained away a significant portion of Q1 2019's comps decline as being temporary, and related to its new systems and weather factors. However, Q2 2019's results show that Tile Shop's traffic issues aren't going to be easily fixed.

With low interest costs and capex requirements, Tile Shop is not in financial trouble, so it does have time to attempt to address its traffic issues. The investments it made in 2018 and early 2019 have not paid off though, and it could be looking at continued negative comps during the rest of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.