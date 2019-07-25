HollyFrontier: All Greased Up And Ready To Ride At 7.8x TTM P/E

As I continue to explore the beaten-down chemical and refinery industry, HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) has caught my eye as a great company. HollyFrontier has seen its share price beaten up along with the price of oil lately, and it is looking like a great long-term investment at a 7.8x TTM P/E and 5.9x Price to Cash Flow. Through operating in the midstream part of the value chain, HollyFrontier has earned a 13.2% return on invested capital (ROIC) since 2011 when the company merged into its current form. While cyclical in nature, the company is nicely profitable over a business cycle and looks well-prepared financially to enter the next industry downturn. Compared to larger and more well-known peers, the company also seems to benefit from a size premium in its valuation.

Introduction to the Company

The company took on its current form in 2011 when Holly and Frontier completed a merger of equals and changed their name to HollyFrontier Corporation. Holly and Frontier have corporate histories dating back to 1947 and 1949, respectively. Today, the combined company operates in three segments: Refining, Lubricants & Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners. The breakdown of sales and operating profits between the segments can be seen in the graphs below.

HollyFrontier's refinery locations in the mid-U.S., Rockies, south-west U.S. provide the company with niche product markets compared to the tightly clustered Gulf Coast refiners. Moreover, the company benefits from its inland refineries purchasing 100% of its crude based on the often cheaper "WTI" benchmark crude price and its proximity to producers enabling discounts to WTI. In 2018, HollyFrontier sourced approximately 80,000-100,000 barrels per day of Canadian, primarily Heavy sour crude and 140,000–160,000 barrels per day of Permian crude.

The Lubricants & Specialty Products segment (only 5% of operating profit) involves Petro-Canada Lubricant Inc.’s production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that include the manufacturing of lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants. These products are marketed to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States, Europe and China. The company also recently acquired Red Giant Oil which is one of the largest suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America and is headquartered in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Through HollyFrontier's roughly 57% interest in publicly traded Holly Energy Partners (HEP), the company has operations in a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, and distribution terminals. As of 2018, the company has approximately 3,400 miles of crude oil and petroleum product pipelines. Revenues from this part of the business are nearly 100% fee-based with limited commodity risk and contracts often require minimum payment obligations for volume and/or revenue commitments. Over 75% of Holly Energy Partners' revenues are tied to long-term contracts (13% renewing in 2019) and minimum volume commitments.

Profitable & Growing

Since the company took on its current form in 2011 when Holly and Frontier completed a merger of equals, the company has achieved an average return on equity (ROE) and ROIC of 16.1% and 13.2%, respectively, over the past decade. While the company is cyclical along with the industry, this average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, HollyFrontier is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle. Even though the company was unprofitable during the depths of the oil drop in 2016, having one unprofitable year would still pass Ben Graham's rule of thumb for the enterprising investor.

Source data from Morningstar

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $24.15 in 2011 to $35.51 in the past quarter, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, yields an average growth of 9.8% annually which further supports the ROE and ROIC averages. Also, as stated in the February 2019 investor presentation, HollyFrontier has increased its refining capacity by 15% since 2015.

Conservative Financial Leverage

HollyFrontier's financial leverage has stayed relatively stable for the past decade as can be seen in the graph below. Currently, financial leverage sits at 2.0x today and the company's interest coverage ratio is a healthy 12.2x in the trailing twelve-month period. This gives me comfort that this company will be able to drive through the next downturn in oil prices.

Source data from Morningstar and 2011 annual report

Note: Annual weighted average share count used with exception of 2011 which used year-end outstanding share balance due to the effect of the merger in 2011.

Since HollyFrontier's 2011 fiscal year, the company has bought back on average 2.2% of its outstanding shares each year as can be seen in the graph above. Adding these share repurchases on top of the current 2.8% yield would imply a total shareholder yield of 5.0%. Best of all is that these share repurchases have not been financed by dramatically changing the capital structure. While financial leverage has increased to around 2.0x in 2018, it remains relatively unchanged from the 2011 level and as previously mentioned, interest coverage remains healthy at 12.2x in the TTM period.

Price Ratio And Potential Returns

I always like to examine the relationship of average ROE and price to book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies and something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With HollyFrontier earning an average ROE of 16.1% since 2011 and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.36x when the price of its shares is $48.36, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 11.8% for an investor's equity at that $48.36 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see and adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 14.8%.

Source data from Morningstar

Valuation Comparison to Industry Peers

Followers of my articles might already be familiar with my current fondness of the refining industry through my article on Valero (VLO). In HollyFrontier, I have found a much smaller peer who seems to benefit from a size premium discount with a TTM P/E of 7.8x compared to 12.9x for Valero and 10.6x for Marathon Petroleum (MPC). Compared to its much larger peer Valero, who has a market capitalization of $34.9B, HollyFrontier has much lower price multiples across the board possibly benefited in part by its size and the idea that fewer investors are aware of (or interested in) the company because of its smaller $8.2B market cap.

Source data from Morningstar

Marathon Petroleum, with its $36.6B market cap, also seems to hold a large size premium over HollyFrontier as seen in high TTM and Forward P/E ratios. But this size premium thesis falls apart when we start to look at price to cash flow and book value for Marathon Petroleum. However, with Marathon's much lower ROE of 11.2% in the TTM period compared to HollyFrontier's ROE of 18.5%, this lower price to book value might be appropriate as would be indicated from the Investor's Adjusted ROE ratio as discussed earlier with HollyFrontier.

Risks

Aside from the obvious cyclical risks seen in a company whose product prices tend to move with the price of oil, the secular risk of the movement towards electric vehicles and its adaption rate is probably the most significant risk to HollyFrontier and the industry in general. As touched on in the introduction to the company, only 10% of revenue and 5% of operating profit originate solely from the non-burning fossil fuel related Lubricants & Specialty Products business. As such, the company will have to slowly adapt over the coming years, or decades in my opinion, to a future where vehicles are not powered solely by the internal combustion engine. Any acceleration in this change could have a material impact on the company.

Takeaway

HollyFrontier is a great business with strong operations and a great track record of returning profits to shareholders. While cyclical in nature, the company is nicely profitable over a business cycle with average ROE and ROIC of 16.1% and 13.2%, respectively. Financial leverage sits at a modest 2.0x today and the company's interest coverage ratio is a healthy 12.2x in the TTM period. For long-term investors who do not mind the cyclical swings and think mass adoption of the electric cars is still a few decades off, this looks like a great business and industry to be in.

