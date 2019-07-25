Natural Gas: Selling Pressure Applied After Forecast Models Back Off From This Past Weekend's Hotter Weather Projections

Forecast models scale back on warmth/heat over central and eastern U.S. in 6-15 day time frame cutting back on national cooling demand and adding bearish sentiment to the market.

Warmth/humidity returns to the central and eastern U.S. late week and over the upcoming weekend.

Strong cold front currently pushing through the Gulf Coast/Southeast U.S. provides welcome relief from recent heatwave to central and eastern states.

Thursday's EIA inventory report expected to be bullish with a below average build of 35 BCF courtesy of recent heat wave and shut-ins from Barry.

Investment Thesis

Additional bearish sentiment has been added to the natural gas market after recent forecast model runs shed temperatures/national cooling demand from this past weekend.

Cooler weather forecast trends in the 6-15 day time frame dampen bulls' hopes for a rally as natural gas prices finish lower Tuesday

The front-month August natural gas futures contract finished Tuesday down 0.49%, or 1.2 cents ($0.012), to $2.300. The September contract also settled lower 1.8 cents ($0.018) to $2.275.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month August contract over the past 5 trading sessions.

Source: Investing.com

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.96% to $19.69.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished lower Tuesday 2.78% and 1.95% at $15.39 and $13.60, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), finished higher Tuesday 2.87% and 1.64% at $158.04 and $30.33, respectively.

Short-term cool changes across the central and eastern U.S. to give way to warmer changes late week into the weekend; coming bout of warmer weather not forecast to be as intense as the previous heat episode

On the weather front, the high heat and humidity levels that's plagued much of the eastern 2/3rds of the country last week has come to an end amid a major weather pattern change. This change features an amplified, dipole regime with a trough axis centered over the east-central U.S. and a ridge axis centered over the west-central/interior West U.S. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the current (July 23-24) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The upper level trough axis, associated with broad upper cyclonic flow, centered over the east-central U.S. is led by a strong surface cold front that's currently pushing through the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. putting an end to the high heat and humidity. In its wake is a broad, Canadian surface high area and a northwest wind flow that has helped to usher in a noticeably cooler and drier airmass across the central and eastern U.S.

Meanwhile, further upstream, the heat has shifted over the western U.S., as upper level ridging associated with broad anticyclonic flow and a 594 dm heat dome over the Desert Southwest has built with the mean ridge axis centered over the interior western U.S.

This amplified, dipole pattern will quickly come to an end as over the next couple of days or later this week, upper level troughing over the eastern U.S. de-amplifies, dissolves, and phases out.

A different pattern takes shape in the 2-5 day time period that will persist through the 16-day period. Late this week into the upcoming weekend, higher heights, hence upper level ridging will develop across eastern Canada and the eastern half of the country, particularly from the Great Lakes to the Northeast U.S. The higher heights over eastern Canada and the Great Lakes/Northeast U.S. will support warmer than normal temperatures.

A persistent feature in the upcoming pattern will be a closed upper level ridge/heat dome that will stay centered over the Southwest U.S. through the extended period. Meanwhile, a semi-zonal upper level flow/jet stream will be oriented over the northern U.S. from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the Great Lakes. This will serve as a conduit for storm systems/MCS to track across, especially from the north-central U.S. into the Midwest/Great Lakes.

This would allow for the atmosphere at times to become rain-cooled across the central and east-central U.S. thus preventing widespread heat. Weakness in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep the southern U.S. seasonable to unseasonably cool through the two-week period. Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 0-7 day (July 23-30) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 9-16 day (August 1-8) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (July 29-August 3) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (July 29-August 3) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (August 3-8) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (August 2-7) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

So with that said, the heat will be confined mostly across the western U.S. with temperatures close to seasonable/normal levels across the central and eastern U.S. Compared to the recent bout of heat, the upcoming pattern for late July into early August has temperature anomalies near normal to warmer than normal for a longer stretch, but not as intense.

Final Trading Thoughts

Over the past 24 hours, forecast models have scaled back on the intensity of the warmth/heat from this past weekend. While the recent heatwave and the impacts from Barry will result in this week's inventory report coming in bullish with builds expected to fall below the 5-year average, the cooler trend in the latest forecast outlook in the 6-16 day period puts weekly builds for late July/early August at risk of not falling below the 5-year average, hence coming in bearish.

LNG export outlook remains a bright spot for natural gas in terms of upside potential. However, given how well supplied the market remains combined with the lack of sustained widespread heat especially across the major natural gas consumption regions of the central and eastern states, the overall sentiment remains bearish. And with the recent cooling trend amongst the models for the late July/early August time frame (3-16 day time period), downside risk will outweigh upside potential. My price range will be $2.10-2.40 over the next week for the front-month August futures contract, with UNG trading between $17.00 and $21.00.

Figure 9 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 9: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 10 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 11 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.