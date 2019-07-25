Healthcare REIT Watch: Senior Housing Properties A Speculative Bet For Long-Term Investors

REITs are widely considered to be passive income generating investments with a relatively mild risk profile. However, at times there are some opportunities in the sector which may let you add some spice to your low-risk portfolio. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) is one such REIT which is currently going through some turmoil but has the potential to generate superior returns in due course. Further, this REIT is also now available at beaten down prices, making it a good investment avenue for investors who are willing to take some extra risk.

Senior Housing Properties Trust: The Issues

Steady dividend payments are one of the markers which separate a top class REIT from the crowd. However, could there be times when a REIT may be considered a good portfolio candidate when it has just announced slashing its dividend? In some cases, the answer is Yes and Senior Housing Properties Trust seems to be the perfect example here. So, before we look into the investment potential of the REIT, let’s look at the reasons behind the sudden reversal of fortunes for SNH.

The major trouble with SNH was that it had a major share of its revenue coming from one source. Nearly one fifth of the REIT’s rental income is attributed to Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE), which is now going through turbulent times, putting SNH's performance in jeopardy too. Five Star had not been able to generate positive cash flow for quite some time and its liquidity was severely compromised as a result. Consequently, the FFO generated by Senior Housing Properties Trust were strained too.

The turmoil at Five Star saw SNH slashing its dividend by almost 60 percent when it recently announced a dividend of $0.15 for the quarter. The intensity of the problem is amply demonstrated by the fact that despite bringing about a drastic decrease in its dividend, the REIT still ended up paying 108% of its earnings. The dividend payout also exceeded the REIT’s FFO, which is not an ideal situation. The issue is further mired as the REIT also does not show any growth in its earnings. Coupled with the decline in its dividend, Senior Housing Properties Trust seems to be on shaky grounds. The sustainability of the dividend is also brought into question when the REIT is not able to properly cover the dividend payment out of its earnings or FFOs.

As REITs are generally dividend-oriented investments, it is imperative that certain factors related to the dividend payment are properly scrutinized before taking a plunge. The first parameter we may look at is related to the volatility of the dividend, which is also an indication of the risk quotient attached to the REIT. Due to recent cutting of the dividend, Senior Housing Properties Trust scores high on dividend volatility, making it a risky bet. The REIT’s annual dividend payment has plunged from $1.40 in 2009 to $0.60 now, exacerbating the situation.

Senior Housing Properties Trust: The Contrarian Choice

While the situation may seem dire for Senior Housing Properties Trust, there is a silver lining in the cloud. The REIT recently signed a new restructuring deal with Five Star. The arrangement will come into effect from January 1, 2020 and while it entails offering certain concessions to Five Star in terms to rental payments and other conditions, the new scheme is expected to have a positive outcome for both the parties. As Five Star is one of the biggest tenants for SNH, the REIT’s attempt to rescue it from financial turmoil makes sense. Although the scheme may take some time to yield fruits, but the results are expected to be accretive.

In lieu of reduced rental and other concessions to Five Star, SNH stands to acquire an equity stake in the healthcare firm. Such a stake will allow SNH to take administrative initiatives for its tenant and to steer it towards financial revival. Under the stipulations of the agreement, the rent for Five Star will be reduced from $17.4 million to $11 million per month. Further, Five Star will issue equity to SNH and its shareholders for commuting its debt.

Apart from this restructuring plan, Senior Housing Properties Trust is also working on other facets of its operations. The REIT is expected to see good times ahead as its major market segment of Assisted Living shows promise. SNH draws nearly 45 percent of its Net Operating Income from independent and assisted living properties. With increasing interest in wellness and relative affluence of senior citizens, the firms working in the assisted living sector may experience a bull market ahead. Another niche market for SNH is Medical Offices which is also on the upward trajectory.

For proper analysis, we may also consider the growth potential for dividend. Since dividend is paid out of earnings, the EPS of a firm may provide a clue about the future potential of dividend growth. The REIT has performed well in this regard and has delivered good earnings for its shares. While in the short term the EPS may be adversely impacted due to the concessions granted to Five Star as per the agreement, the outlook remains positive in the medium to long run.

Takeaway

With its recent financial woes, SNH units are currently available at beaten down prices. The REIT is now providing close to a 7% dividend yield, making it an attractive candidate for a long-term portfolio. In the coming months, things are expected to get clearer with regard to its restructuring arrangement. As the scheme is expected to be accretive to SNH, the REIT seems to be a good choice for long-term investors with relatively high risk appetite. It is advisable to start slow with this REIT and keep an eye on the developments happening in the coming months.

