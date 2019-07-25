Canfor: Looking For An Entry Point

We are eyeing Canfor for an attractive entry point as it has under-performed its peers, West Fraser and Interfor.

Stock prices got some support after announcement of permanent capacity reductions by a leading player, Canfor; however, the sector may still be a falling knife from a value perspective.

Canadian forestry stocks have been under selling pressure for the past one year due to a combination of weather patterns, bug infestations and changes in regulation.

Falling Stock Prices Create An Opportunity

Source: Bloomberg

Worsening Industry Fundamentals

The problems for the forestry industry have their roots in climate change which has resulted in mountain pine beetle population exploding due to warmer winters, coupled with record forest fires destroying large areas of the forest. This has resulted in successive reductions in the annual allowable cut by the British Columbia provincial government over the past few years to the point where now there are too many mills and not enough timber supply to keep all of them running.

Source: West Fraser's Annual General Meeting (Apr 23, 2019)

There is pressure on the cost side also due to increase in stumpage, a fee that businesses or individuals pay when they harvest timber from Crown Land in British Columbia, Canada.

The inevitable capacity rationalizations have been delayed by a new regulation (Bill 22) which requires companies to obtain the consent of BC minister of forests for selling their tenures (timber-cutting licenses).

What to look for?

Non-Canadian Exposure

With long-term, climate-related issues with British Columbia/North Western United States forestry, coupled with provincial regulatory changes, we see higher non-Canadian exposure to be a key ingredient of the recipe for protecting corporate profitability. Among the three companies that we have looked at in this analysis, West Fraser Timber Company Ltd (OTCPK:WFTBF) and Interfor Corporation (OTC:IFSPF) stand out with a 45% Southern US exposure for each of them.

WestFaser Capacity Breakdown

Source: West Fraser's Annual General Meeting (Apr 23, 2019)

Interfor Capacity Breakdown

Source: Company Overview - May 2019

Canfor Capacity Breakdown

Source: Acquisitions Update - Nov 2018

Canfor Corporation (OTCPK:CFPZF) trails the other players as it has been more Canada-focused until recently. It has been late in hedging its bets on Canadian forestry but has taken a big bite last year by acquiring a Swedish company Vida AB which will add a 15% European exposure, reducing its Canadian geographic weight from 69% to 57% of its capacity.

Lower Debt Burden in Lean Times

Shrinking profitability curtails companies’ ability to shoulder debt. Among the three companies we analyzed, we think Canfor’s recent acquisition funded with debt has significantly pushed up its Net Debt to Enterprise Value to 44% compared to approx. 20% for West Fraser and Interfor. Relative to cash flow generation, its debt is again higher than that of West Fraser’s when we look at annualized 1Q2019 Net Debt to EBITDA.

EBITDA Margin Guidance Awaited

EBITDA margins have eroded across the board, more so for Interfor and to a lesser degree for Canfor and West Fraser. However, margins are at razor-thin levels and there is no management guidance as to how long these margin levels will continue.

Capacity Rationalization to Run Their Course

Temporary capacity curtailments at sawing mills located in areas with timber shortage in British Columbia are now becoming permanent. This is something that investors have been looking for as it will hopefully put a stop to the cash burn. So far, capacity rationalization has been somewhat hampered by British Columbia’s Bill 22 legislation which adds ministerial red tape to tenure transfers; i.e., trading of timber harvesting licenses among companies, with Canfor’s closure of its Vavenby sawmill and sale of timber harvesting rights to Interfor in June being the first deal put to test under new rules. We think that after a year-long period of stock price underperformance, there maybe a cyclical opportunity to accumulate Canadian forestry stocks once the dust settles on capacity rationalization.

Conclusion

Comparing the stock price performance of the three companies, it is not surprising that Canfor has fared much worse than West Fraser and Interfor in the past one year due to its sub-optimum geographic exposure and high debt burden. It is enticing to see that it is trading at multi-year lows and there is a high probability that investors will over-react to the downside on any further bad news. However, until the stock price finds its bottom, it may just be the case of a falling knife. We think it is a stock worth exploring and will be back with further updates to capitalize upon this opportunity as new developments happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.