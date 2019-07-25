J.M. Smucker: Quality On The Cheap Side Of Fair Value

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) is now much more than its namesake would suggest. Of course there's still the fruit spreads, peanut butter and other food products; however, that only accounts for roughly 21% of sales now and is just the 3rd largest division at Smucker. The largest segment by revenues is pet foods which is roughly 38% of sales followed by retail coffee at 28% with international making up the remaining 14%.

Smucker's share price has largely gone nowhere over the last 5 years growing roughly 12% in that time. After topping out in the summer of 2016 shares are down approximately 28% as of Tuesday's close. More recently shares are down ~12% since mid-May.

That kind of stagnation in the share price gets my attention as it could be a situation where the business is doing just fine, but the stock previously got ahead of itself. It's akin to pushing against a spring; at some point the spring will push back.

Dividend History

The bulk of my portfolio is invested in dividend growth investments. As such I want to see those companies pay and grow their dividend payment to me year in and year out. While we can never know what the future may hold, I believe that investing in companies with a history of paying a rising dividend are more likely than not to continue doing so.

According to the CCC list, Smucker is a Dividend Contender with 22 consecutive years of dividend growth. Smucker's dividend growth streak started back in 1997 and has continued ever since. There's been a few hiccups along the way, namely 9 consecutive quarters of the same dividend payment from June 2000 through June 2002; however, the streak is still intact.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1997 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1997 $0.39 1998 $0.55 41.03% 1999 $0.59 7.27% 2000 $0.63 6.78% 17.33% 2001 $0.64 1.59% 5.18% 2002 $0.72 12.50% 6.86% 13.05% 2003 $0.89 23.61% 12.21% 10.10% 2004 $0.98 10.11% 15.26% 10.68% 2005 $1.06 8.16% 13.76% 10.97% 2006 $1.11 4.72% 7.64% 11.64% 2007 $1.18 6.31% 6.39% 10.38% 11.71% 2008 $1.26 6.78% 5.93% 7.20% 8.64% 2009 $1.37 8.73% 7.27% 6.93% 8.79% 2010 $1.55 13.14% 9.52% 7.90% 9.42% 2011 $1.84 18.71% 13.45% 10.64% 11.14% 2012 $2.00 8.70% 13.44% 11.13% 10.76% 2013 $2.20 10.00% 12.38% 11.79% 9.47% 2014 $2.44 10.91% 9.86% 12.24% 9.55% 2015 $2.62 7.38% 9.42% 11.07% 9.47% 2016 $2.84 8.40% 8.88% 9.07% 9.85% 2017 $3.06 7.75% 7.84% 8.88% 10.00% 2018 $3.26 6.54% 7.56% 8.18% 9.97%

*Annual dividends listed above are based off calendar year payouts

Smucker's dividend growth from year to year might fluctuate a bit more than I'd like for a consumer staple; however, over the longer term it's been just fine. Over the 12 rolling 10-year periods dividend growth has ranged from 8.6% to 11.7% with a median annualized increase of 9.7%.

Over the last decade, Smucker's payout ratio has seen some pretty wild fluctuations; that being said both net income and free cash flow have always fully covered the dividend payment. The average payout ratio based off net income has come to 48.0% while the free cash flow average payout ratio sits at 44.7%.

Quantitative Quality

Determining the strength of a company's business model is rather difficult. However, I do believe that a business' financials will give a glimpse as to whether there is a moat and the relative strength of it. That moat could take the form of size/scale advantages, being the low cost producer, regulatory, brand power or some other form.

J.M. Smucker has done a solid job growing the top line over the last 10 years, although much of that growth is due to acquisitions rather than true organic growth. In FY 2010 revenues came to $4,605 M and for the recently ended FY 2019 revenues came to $7,838 M. That represents 70% total growth or roughly 6.1% annualized.

Likewise, cash flow from operations has seen a boost from $713 M in FY 2010 to $1,141 M for FY 2019. That's 60% total growth or 5.4% annualized. Unfortunately, free cash flow hasn't seen quite the same bump growing from $576 M to $781 M over the same period or 35% in aggregate, roughly 3.4% annually.

With revenue growth outpacing both operating and free cash flow growth, it should come as no surprise that Smucker's cash flow margins are getting squeezed. Smucker's free cash flow margin stood at 12.5% in FY 2010 and for FY 2019 came to 10.0%. The average free cash flow margin over the last decade is 10.5%. My preference is to see free cash flow margins at 10%+ which Smucker is hovering right around. I'd like to see a return to the low teen's free cash flow margin going forward.

Alternatively, I like to use the free cash flow ROIC as a way to view the profitability of a company. The FCF ROIC is the annual cash return that the business is returning to owners based on the capital that's been invested in the business. Additionally I calculate the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out cash held on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. Once again my preference is to see a FCF ROIC at 10% or greater.

Smucker doesn't quite measure up here with only 1 year of FCF ROIC coming in above 10% and just 2 years of FCF ROIC Net surpassing the mark. The average FCF ROIC that Smucker has managed for the last 10 years is 7.0% and over the last 5 years is 6.8%.

When companies generate excess cash through their operations, I want to see management allocate the excess in the following order:

Reinvest in the business if there are value-adding opportunities Pay and grow the dividend with cash Repurchase shares with remaining cash

To understand how Smucker uses its free cash flow I calculate 3 variations, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less cash spent to repurchase shares

I want my investments to regularly maintain a positive FCFaDB. While I prefer for it to be every year, it's the trend over the longer term that gives more insight into managements' intentions. If a business is able to generate a positive FCFaDB that means the business has more cash flow produced from its operations than what is need to maintain and grow the business, pay and grow the dividend as well as reward shareholders with share buybacks. Companies that routinely have negative FCFaDB will be forced into using the cash on the balance sheet, asset sales or leveraging up by adding on debt to make up for the cash shortfall.

As we saw earlier, Smucker has generated positive FCF every year for the last 10 years growing it from $576 M in FY 2010 to $781 M in FY 2019. Cumulatively, Smucker's business has produced $6,756 M in FCF over the last decade. That positive and growing free cash flow has allowed management to both pay and grow the dividend payment to shareholders.

Smucker has managed to keep a positive FCFaD every year for the last decade. Over that time Smucker has paid out a total of $2,672 M in cash dividend payments to owners. That puts Smucker's cumulative FCFaD for the entire period at $4,084 M.

The positive FCFaD has allowed Smucker to move on to cash funded share repurchases. In total Smucker has spent $2,498 M to repurchase shares. That's left Smucker with a positive FCFaDB of $1,585 M for the entire period which includes a positive level for 7 of the last 10 years.

The $2,498 M spent on share buybacks has largely been ineffective as the share count has only declined from ~119 M in FY 2010 to 114 M in FY 2019. Much of that is due to the acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands during FY 2016 that boosted the share count by ~16 M. Since the end of FY 2016 the share count has declined by ~4.8% or roughly 1.6% per year.

As I mentioned earlier, my preference is to see companies reinvest in the business with their excess cash, then move on to paying and growing the dividend and only then move to share repurchases if there's additional cash flow left over. Barring special circumstances, I dislike when companies leverage up the balance sheet to repurchase shares.

Smucker's net positive FCFaDB has allowed management to fully fund the capital allocation process through cash generated by the business. That means Smucker hasn't been forced to take on additional debt or seek out asset sales to fund the cash return plan. Considering the persistently low interest rate environment since the Great Recession, I applaud management for resisting that temptation.

Unfortunately, the balance sheet has suffered some but that's primarily been due to acquisitions over the last decade. The debt to capitalization ratio was just 14% in FY 2010 and due to the acquisition related debt has risen to 39% for FY 2019.

While the balance sheet has deteriorated some over the last decade the debt is not onerous by any means. Based on FY 2019's free cash flow and interest expense, Smucker's interest coverage was 3.8x. Likewise the entire debt load could be paid off with roughly 6.5 years of FY 2019's free cash flow or 12.7 years of FY 2019's FCFaD. Going forward I'd still prefer to see excess cash funneled toward debt reduction rather than share repurchases, but at this time the debt seems manageable.

Valuation

Moving on to valuation my preferred method is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends for a company as well as the future valuation that those earnings will be valued at. If the expected return is greater than your MARR, with an adequate margin of safety of course, then you can invest in the business. If not then you wait or look for other opportunities.

On average analysts expect J.M. Smucker to report earnings of $8.47 for the current FY 2020 and to see earnings grow to $8.78 per share for FY 2021. Over the next 5 years analysts expect earnings growth of 4.6% per year. I then assumed that earnings would grow 4.0% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 45% payout ratio.

What market participants will value J.M. Smucker's earnings at in the future is anyone's guess. However, I believe that historical valuations should give a good starting point for what to expect in the future. Over the last decade, J.M. Smucker's P/E ratio has ranged from ~10x to ~25x TTM EPS. Over the last 5 years the average P/E ratio has been 22.4x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 10x to 25x. A modified Graham Valuation pegs the "fair" P/E at 19x.

The following table shows the potential internal rate of return that an investment in J.M. Smucker could provide assuming a purchase price near $112.50. The return estimates are based on the assumptions listed above and include dividend payments taken in cash. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

Alternatively, I like to calculate the price targets that would generate the returns that I want. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10% and 15% where the 15% represents a deeply discounted scenario.

Based on dividend yield theory, J.M. Smucker appears to be undervalued by around 17%. The 5 year moving average currently sits at ~2.53% with a current yield of 3.03%. Even better from a dividend yield theory standpoint is that J.M. Smucker should be announcing a dividend increase this month as well to further boost up the initial yield.

Image by author; data source Yahoo Finance and J.M. Smucker Investor Relations.

Conclusion

There's a lot to like about J.M. Smucker. For starters their products are meant to be consumed in some form or another which means that as long as the product quality remains the same or improves, consumers should return to purchase more.

Smucker has also managed a healthy growth in sales over the last decade while several consumer staples companies languished. Unfortunately, a good portion of those gains are due to acquisitions rather than true organic growth possibly signifying that their core markets are tapped out.

Hence the foray into pet food over the last few years as seen with the Big Heart Pet Brands and more recently the Ainsworth Pet Nutrition acquisitions. The pet food/nutrition market is still growing at a solid rate which opens up the door for Smucker to return to faster organic growth from at least some divisions of the business.

Smucker has thus far eschewed debt as a means to repurchase shares instead opting to lever up some for acquisitions. I much prefer this assuming that management is being prudent in their valuations for the acquired businesses.

I believe that Smucker is a high quality business and that shares are trading below fair value. With a forward P/E of ~13.3x FY 2020's estimates the valuation appears to be relatively cheap. Couple that with the expected returns of ~9% with a 15x multiple and ~15% for a 20x multiple as well as dividend yield theory suggesting undervaluation and I think that Smucker is a decent place to invest available capital at this time and added to my position on Monday. It's not a deep discount currently, but falls closer to the high quality business at a fair price territory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.