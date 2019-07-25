Objects In Motion And The 'Pain Trades'

A sudden inflection in the data for the better would catalyze a series of pain trades and risks reversing the dynamics that have made 2019 such a banner year.

Objects in motion tend to stay in motion, and so it is with the US equity rally in keeping with the cautiously optimistic outlook adopted across many desks over the past several weeks.

One of the tough things about being skeptical of both the longest bull market in history and the relative merits of ultra-accommodative (some would call it "experimental") monetary policy, is that it forces people into a state of seemingly permanent cognitive dissonance. That is, there's an entire crowd of people (you hear from them every day across various online portals) who insists risk assets are artificially propped up on central bank liquidity, but steadfastly refuse to ever turn bullish even when monetary policymakers double and triple down on the very same kind of policies that skeptics cite as the proximate cause of risk asset inflation.

That's a pretty tough road to hoe, because until the day when rate cuts, asset purchases and forward guidance cease to be effective in suppressing volatility and reinvigorating various carry trades, it leaves one doomed to be wrong about the direction of risk assets. More to the point, it relegates one to waiting around on something that might never occur, because despite how facially absurd things have admittedly become when it comes to the side effects of the post-crisis monetary policy regime (e.g., negative rates, $13.4 trillion in negative-yielding debt globally, negative-yielding junk bonds, etc.), it's still not entirely clear that the ostensible "madness" has to end badly.

Look at Japan, for instance. If ever there were a locale where this experiment should have gone horribly awry, it's there, but so far, the country has proven the opposite: Plowing unfathomable sums into asset purchases (including equity ETFs) and cornering the government bond market to the point where it barely functions does not stoke inflation and is a policy mix that can persist indefinitely without blowing up. You scoff, but the fact is, tantrums and VaR shocks in developed market bonds are rare events. It's true that central bank asset purchases have increased the odds of multi-standard-deviation shocks in DM government bond futures, but those events are still rare enough that they have names (e.g., "the great bund tantrum of 2015"). As I quipped earlier this month, you don't name things that happen in the normal course of business.

Anyone who's followed me for any length of time knows that all of the above is just as unpalatable to me as it is to many readers (if not more so), but whether or not it all "should" be unsustainable is largely irrelevant. What "should" happen (and other normative concerns) simply do not matter. Especially if you're "in the business" (so to speak) and your peers are riding the carry gravy train while you're bleeding premium on a bunch of long vol. lottery tickets that, after enjoying a few days in the sun in 2018, now appear destined to be made worthless again by central banks' redoubled efforts. Here's are to quick excerpts from a simple Bloomberg article on the subject that's worth reading for any beginners out there:

As dovish central banks stoke negative yields throughout developed nations, it’s become more tempting for yield-hungry investors to borrow U.S. dollars and euros to buy riskier emerging-market currencies. Purchasing such assets with dollars is generating the best returns since May 2018, according to a Bloomberg index that tracks so-called carry-trade returns from eight developing markets funded by greenback short positions.

That's just one manifestation.

This is why the biggest risk to markets continues to be a convincing positive inflection in the data. That is, the biggest risk to the rally across everything (bonds, stocks and credit) is a string of good news. Here's a straightforward snapshot of 2019's "everything rally":

(Heisenberg)

Everything you see in that chart would (arguably) be imperiled by a sudden inflection in the data that suggested the global economy is turning around and/or inflation is headed sustainably higher.

It's true that good news would just be plain old good news for some assets depending on the context (i.e., signs that the cycle isn't turning would be credit positive). But with positioning in rates as stretched as it is and the vaunted "duration infatuation" still squarely the order of the day, the sharp rise in developed market bond yields that would presumably accompany a turn for the better in the data could wreak havoc. Rising long-end yields would expose the massive interest rate risk built up over the years as investors have extended duration amid the hunt for yield in world increasingly devoid of it. A sharp rise in short end rates would risk a bear flattener "pain trade". Consider this from Nomura's Charlie McElligott (from a note out Tuesday):

Thus, the largest risk to this global central bank easing parade and end-of-cycle 'Slow-flation' consensus would be a good old-fashioned 'bottoming-out' [and] ensuing 'bounce' in global growth data. Such a scenario would drive [two] 'pain trades' in the market. Rates would be that same 'front-end selloff / bear flattener' scenario, as a perceived 'start of easing cycle' then truly becomes 'just' an insurance cut. [In equities] it would be that same dynamic where cyclically-sensitive SHORTS, i.e. 'Value'/ 'Beta'/'High Vol'/'Size' would outperform vs duration-sensitive LONGS, i.e. 'Growth' / 'Min Vol' / 'Cash / Assets' which are incredibly crowded, thus a pure 'reversal' risk which rationally would then thematically mimic the behavior experienced on nearly all of the significant fund performance drawdowns days experienced year-to-date.

Some of that latter bit about the pain trade that would likely unfold in equities on a convincing inflection in the data might sound familiar to those of you who peruse a lot of market commentary. In his latest note, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic made a related point. Although Marko is a quant (probably the sellside's most famous), a lot of his commentary is very straightforward. Here is the relevant passage and accompanying visual from a note dated July 16:

We think that the unprecedented divergence between various market segments offers a once in a decade opportunity to position for convergence. Currently, there is a record divergence between value/cyclical stocks on one side, and low volatility/defensive stocks on the other side. The level of divergence is much more significant even when compared to the dot com bubble valuations of late ’90s. Figure 2 shows the valuation difference (in forward P/E turns) between value and the broad market, as well as between value stocks and low volatility stocks.

In the full note, Kolanovic of course acknowledges the secular trends in value stocks getting cheaper and low vol. stocks more expensive in part due to the secular decline in yields, but obviously, the collapse shown in the blue line on the visual isn't sustainable.

He went on to identify a few factors that could drive a snapback and, like Nomura's McElligott, he mentions better economic data and also convincing progress on the trade front.

Before we get too far into the weeds, note that a rotation away from the winners and into some of the laggards (i.e., the realization of this particular pain trade) doesn't necessarily have to mean large losses at the index level. The enterprising among you could view the divergence illustrated in the chart as an opportunity to position for exactly this trade, allowing you to outperform in an environment where returns for the broader market are likely to be subdued, at best, given how far things have already run in 2019.

The larger point, though, is that the environment which has gotten us to where we are now in 2019 (see the first simple bar chart above) is at risk from either policy disappointment or a meaningful inflection in the incoming economic data. While the latter could drive the former (i.e., better data after July could mean policymakers do in fact stop easing after giving themselves some "insurance"), a hawkish surprise in isolation is far-fetched in the extreme. The Fed and the ECB are pot-committed to following through with at least one rate cut and, in the case of the ECB, a likely restart to net asset purchases and further enhancement of the forward guidance.

As those cuts and tweaks are implemented, risk assets are likely to retain the support pillar from the accommodative policy pivot - call it the best comfort blanket in the world.

As ever, though, we're walking a fine line. As detailed above, a convincing inflection (for the better) in the economic data which makes central banks consider whether to take a breather later this year (at which point the Fed, the ECB, the RBA, RBNZ, the RBI, CBR, BI, the BOK and SARB, among others, will have cut rates) before easing further would risk upsetting the proverbial apple cart, especially if the dollar stays buoyant and geopolitical tensions remain on the boil.

On the other hand, there's only so bad the data can get before risk assets become concerned that even if central banks are not out of ammo and are capable of cushioning the blow, a downturn is imminent and the cycle is turning. Wednesday's manufacturing data out of Germany was disconcerting in that regard (the flash read for July was the lowest in seven years).

(Heisenberg)

Barring data that's too bad and, paradoxically, assuming the data isn't too good either, risk assets are just as likely as not to carry on about their merry way - and you can take "carry" figuratively and literally there.

Such was the case for US equities through Wednesday, despite some high-profile earnings issues and the announcement of a new Department of Justice antitrust probe presumably aimed at America's tech titans.

(Heisenberg)

Again, objects in motion tend to stay in motion, in this case until an external volatility shock comes knocking, better data catalyzes a surge in bond yields or "quantitative failure" (i.e., central banks lose their ability to push investors into riskier assets) takes hold.

While a volatility shock is always possible and while we could see the data perk up causing a bond rout, waiting around on the market to stop responding to the promise of perpetual liquidity provision from the benefactors with the printing presses is a fool's errand.

