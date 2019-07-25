QQQ Vs. IYZ: A Tech Pairs Trade With Big Upside

Bear Traps Report founder Larry McDonald brought a pairs trade to the table on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas, sharing his take on how investors can profit from movements in tech.

First, he told Real Vision’s Justine Underhill that “the most crowded trade in the world right now is long FAANG stocks,” with too many people treating them “almost like a money market fund.”

However, McDonald believes that President Trump is going to continue to take “very aggressive” action against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) coming up to the 2020 election, in order to steal the Democrats’ anti-FAANG thunder.

Short FAANG and Long Telecom

These political factors, coupled with FAANG’s vastly overbought status, leads McDonald to suggest shorting the QQQ ETF, which is heavily weighted toward large-cap tech companies. He sees significant downside risk in QQQ over the next few years.

To pair with that trade, McDonald likes going long the Telecommunications ETF, IYZ. The sector has been a terrible performer over the past five years, but is set to recover because of 5G. “It’s the most exciting technological advance since the internet,” McDonald said. “All the infrastructure is going to be built out, and the Telecom space is in a prime position to benefit.”

“If you're short the FAANGs here versus long Telecom, you've got 10% to 12% downside and 50% upside over the next two years,” he added.

