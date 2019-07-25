Castellum - A Hold, Following Continued Excellence

Forward expectations are looking good following the company's mergers, and the company's valuation continues to be in an unappealing range.

The company's previous apprehension regarding the first half of 2019 has turned out to be unjustified - earnings continue to skyrocket.

Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) recently released its 2Q19/1H19 report. Results were excellent, and the company not only improved earnings but ended the quarter with a credit rating increase. In this article, we'll give an update to the thesis/article provided in "Castellum Demands A Minute Of Your Time." I hope that I, through these article series on Scandinavian companies, can provide insight and long-term investment appeal into a geography otherwise somewhat ignored by international investors.

This quarter marks the latest in a very long line of successes by the company and very little could cause a disruption here.

Let me show you why Castellum represents almost 3.5% of my portfolio.

2Q19 Update - Excellent

So, with the quarterlies slowly dropping in, it's time to update some of the company thesis we've published. Castellum's results were, simply put, very good.

Company earnings grew by ~5% on a quarterly comparison.

EPS growth of 9% compared to 2018.

NAV/share grew by 16% per share during the quarter, partially related to the M&A with Norrporten.

As of 2Q19, the company manages 91.4B SEK worth of assets across Scandinavia.

Moody's increased Castellum's investment-grade credit rating to Baa2 with a stable outlook.

Expectations for market development were ambivalent/negative during the beginning of 1Q19. The company saw a potential slowing down of the rental market across the nation. These expectations are no longer there - instead, the company sees positive signals across the board.

The company's positive earnings are a result of rent increases, especially in the capital of Stockholm, where rents for office space continues to be at a strong premium, growing 33%/sqm in as little as 4 years. The same development can be seen in Sweden's second-largest city of Gothenburg. Castellum has been in very intensive renegotiation of rental agreements (Source: 2Q19 Report) and these are now showing results.

After a slight decrease in net rental/occupancy ratings during 1Q19, the reverse is now true.

Castellum has also taken a stronger role as not just a large, national manager of properties, but a developer of one as well. Building plans for EON's new headquarters, the Swedish Court headquarters in Malmö, and Kungspassagen in Uppsala. These investments total almost 3B SEK, and construction is slated to begin within 6 months.

Occupancy in these projects is 100%, which means that there's already rentals of 146M SEK which will be added to net results in 2019.

Castellum has also taken steps towards diversification and purchased Säve Airport, which at one time was the eighth-largest airport in the nation. This was an investment into logistics, as the airport is today primarily catering to cargo, education, ambulance and other businesses.

(Source: Intelligent Logistics)

It also marks a future focus for Castellum, which sees future need of such investments, and a plan to invest nearly 8B SEK into logistics in southern Sweden alone. Säve Airport is also a technology hub, with occupancy from customers such as Heart Aerospace (E-Airplanes), CEVT and Everdrone, as well as the company's continued focus on public institutions in the form of the Swedish Ministry for Marine/Sea Shipping.

Apart from this, the company updates on its divestments of properties in Sundsvall, part of the company's forward focus on larger cities, and has gone according to plans.

Company CEO, H. Saxborn, guides towards a positive 2019 and the potential to reach the company's long-term goals and ambitions.

Some Financials And Current/updated numbers.

This positive development has been in light of an overall positive market trend that's been going on for some time now - and has continued until 2H19. Swedish unemployment is at its lowest rate since 2008, and there is an expectation that it will increase in 2020-2021.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

The graph shows the company's EPS/share (blue bars) as well as annual growth rates (gray line) and growth ambition of 10% annually (purple line). This showcases the company's overall long-term positive development.

Castellum continues to be an office-heavy real estate company, with almost 50% of the company's assets tailored to this market.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

However, other segments are growing, with the company's strong representation in social/municipal properties remaining at a strong ~25% of the total. Storage/Logistics has grown to encompass 15-16% as of this quarter, but the company's exposure towards retail remains at a very small 7%.

Geographically speaking, the company's exposure to non-Swedish markets is minimal. Most of the properties are located in Stockholm, South Sweden/Northern Denmark as well as the Gothenburg/western region. Another quarter is located in the middle of Sweden, spread out across smaller cities in that region.

Contract diversification remains high. Castellum, as of 2Q19, has over 5700 commercial tenants and 440 residential contracts. The largest of Castellum's tenants represents no more than ~2% of the company's rental incomes and it is among other things, this strength and lack of reliance toward any one tenant that has caused Moody's to increase the company's credit rating.

Lease expiration dates are equally impressive. Over half of the company's tenants are tied to contracts 2022 and after, with 31% of leases expiring later than 2024.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

One of the main arguments for investing in Castellum was, to me, the high portion of governmental/state/municipal tenants. This strength remains impressively intact, and over 20% of tenants/contracts (as seen above, red marking mine) are governmental, regional or municipal activities. Other large groups include the commercial services segments/consulting services, at an 18-19%, and industrial production/services, at roughly 11% of total contracts.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

Castellum remains a very active developer, as showcased above with purple projects planned, blue projects ongoing and green projects already holding tenants/near to completion. We can once again see the company's focus on three main geographical regions - the most densely populated regions in the nation.

Indebtedness

Castellum has, by Swedish standards, very stringent leverage guidelines. Company LTV may never exceed 65%, interest coverage rate may never go below 150% and with regards to EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) the degree of ensured lending/borrowing may never exceed 45% of the company's total assets.

The company's current key data with regards to these numbers is 44% LTV, 485% interest coverage, and 11% lending/borrowing capacity being used, once again explaining Moody's bumping the company's credit grade ratings.

Current loan maturities vary, spread out mostly across 4-5 years, with approximately 5-10% of maturities coming due in longer than 5 years' time.

Castellum's leverage has never been an issue - and it continues, to me, to be a non-issue.

Valuation/Purchasing?

In light of these results, Castellum remains an excellent company to own. In less than 3 years, my position, including dividends, is up over 60%. Castellum is one of the few Swedish companies to offer a bi-annual dividend payout plan, and the company's stock currently yields 3.1%. My YoC for Castellum, however, is 4.89%, showcasing just what can be done with a bit of timing, patience, and dividend growth.

In light of this and more comprehensive valuation analysis (look back to my previous article, if at all interested), I wouldn't recommend anyone buying Castellum at this time. We will no doubt, sooner or later, face a downturn in the national economy, bringing with it issues even for companies as blue-chip as this Swedish real estate giant. Once these issues hit, we'll see a very general OMXS30 downturn, and we'll once again see 4%+ yields for this company.

Not for 5+years has the P/B value for this company been this high, and the P/S value hasn't reached these levels (9.1X) at any point in time in the last 10 years. This is nothing unique for the current Stockholm stock market, as almost everything qualitative is currently at a premium valuation, or in the very best case, at a barely fair value.

Thesis

Castellum remains the primary real estate holding in my portfolio. It's more than twice the size of the next-largest sector position, also a Swedish real estate company. The company's exposure to state tenants, its conservative fiscal policies, its history since inception in the mid-90s and its management bespeaks a qualitative, blue-chip, Scandinavian real-estate giant.

This is one of the very few companies I initially planned to have in my 5-10-stock long-term portfolio, as my only real estate stock. I'm certainly sure this company isn't going anywhere, and even a recession on the levels of 2008 would barely cause Castellum to stagger - partially because of the company's strength, and partially because of the lack of construction across the board in Swedish real estate, making demand vastly surpassing supply - especially in the larger cities. In less than 10 years, the company dividend has grown by almost 100%, and the company nonetheless retains a safe payout ratio.

There are very little negative or risk-related factors to take into consideration when looking at Castellum. What few there are, they are so generic or general to every company in the space, that they can be considered inherent to running a real estate business.

Recommendation

As of this time, my recommendation for Castellum remains a "HOLD." Once things turn down, and negative news weighs more upon the market, this is a company one should weigh up significantly, and despite my high exposure, it is my goal to achieve a 5% portfolio exposure to Castellum - the highest I'll ever accept with regards to any company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWQXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.