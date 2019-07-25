Higher Yield Might Not Always Equal Lesser Returns For Retirees

While many of us enjoy the big juicy dividend, the sweet spot for retirees can also leave some room for dividend growth and total returns.

Searching for greater dividend yields has the potential to find too many companies that are tapped out.

As my readers will know, I skimmed 15 of the largest cap Dividend Achievers back in early 2015. Of course, that index is investable by way of the Dividend Appreciation Fund from Vanguard (VIG).

The goal or strategy was to find companies that would deliver greater performance through a major market correction. One piece of support for that can be found in this article The Original Dividend Achievers Top Ten - This Should Not Have Worked. That group of misfits was heading into the Financial Crisis market meltdown with the likes of AIG and GE. And that might certainly be a portfolio that is too concentrated. Yet, the group of 10 more than worked.

The top 10 grouping was able to own enough very solid companies that held up better than the market and better than the total index fund for several years. As you may know, to make it into VIG, companies must have a 10-year history of dividend increases and pass the proprietary dividend health screens.

Of course, this grouping of 15 US companies that we bought also offers this Canadian investor greater diversification and US currency exposure. We do spend time in the US and make regular trips to visit family or to play ball. Okay, our kids do the playing, we do the watching. In this article, I had suggested that Canadians should hedge their travel plans by holding US investments and US dollar accounts. Americans who travel to Canada with regularity would be well served to hold some Canadian investment assets as well.

While many will find my personal Canadian Dividend Growth Portfolio too concentrated, you might find some ideas in there for evaluation and consideration.

The bigger dividends I could have bought

When I was buying those top holdings of VIG I also made lists and kept track of other styles available. One style or option would have been to grab the higher-yielding dividend stocks in 2015.

Here's that list of companies.

Harris (HRS) and Praxair (NYSE:PX) were involved in mergers or acquisitions and were not available for evaluation for the full period of January of 2015 to end of June 2019. But we'll certainly have a look at how those companies have fared in their new arrangements. Harris merged with 3L Technologies and now goes by the ticker LHX for the combined company. We can add that ticker to the above mix as LHX is a continuation from the former HRS.

And here's the performance of the higher-yielding dividend achievers as Portfolio 1 vs. the Total VIG as Portfolio 2.

The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. The period is January of 2015 to end of June 2019. The portfolio is not rebalanced. We let the winners run.

We see very slight underperformance and a greater drawdown and given that, less generous risk-adjusted returns. Now keep in mind this would not be a traditional higher-yielding approach. The dividend health screens are going to attempt to eliminate that situation where a higher yield is finding lesser financial health. The starting yield for the higher-yielding VIG holdings/portfolio was 3.3%. The dividend growth of the holdings was very generous, increasing to 4.7% in 2018 with dividend reinvestments.

If we look at Vanguard's High Dividend Yield (VYM) we see even lesser returns at 8.8% annual returns. From VYM inception vs. VIG, we would see VIG deliver outperformance of 1% annual, at 8.5% vs. 7.5%. For the retiree, VIG would have delivered greater income with a combination of dividends and share harvesting.

For the record with VIG vs. the S&P 500 (IVV), we see slight outperformance of .3% annual for those growing dividends. But with VIG we also would have seen lesser volatility and drawdown in the last recession. Once again, this is my motivation for holding a group of Achievers.

The mergers

Harris Corporation merged with 3L Technologies (LHX). While that is now a lower yielder, the total returns have been impressive. Here's a Seeking Alpha article from the time of the Harris L3 merger. Harris was a major contributor to the performance of this group of more generous dividend payers.

This article suggests that the combined company LHX is about to buy back shares and raise its dividend.

And this article shows the returns charts for both companies.

Here's an article from The Dividend Guy on the Praxair and Linde merger. Praxair would have delivered some outperformance as well.

Checking in on those lesser caps, the next ones

In search of the size premium, I had also tracked the next 20 from that dividend appreciation fund. Here's The Next Dividend Achievers Absolutely Trounce the Market. That is, instead of skimming the top 15 or 20 companies, what if one went further down that list and grabbed the companies in the 20-40 range of capitalization. We will move more into that lesser cap and mid-cap range.

Checking in on the next ones we still see some generous outperformance. The next 20 is Portfolio 1, VIG is Portfolio 2.

The next ones had a greater decline in 2018 compared to VIG and that has tempered the outperformance reported in the first article on the lesser caps.

In this article Seeking Alpha author Kurtis Hemmerling had looked at the relationship between dividend growth stocks and size.

Going for juicier dividends

Ramping up the dividends did not help the total return cause with VIG constituents. Perhaps the screens do not allow the dividends to get large enough. In this article, Ploutos looks at that dividend sweet spot and finds it above that 3% threshold. That article also shows that when we stretch for much bigger dividends we eventually cross a threshold and begin to impair returns.

There may be some evidence for the need to ramp up those dividends slightly into that sweet spot with the MSCI Quality Dividend Indices. I mention those on my Model ETF Portfolio page. I had penned on that approach on Seeking Alpha with Those Big Juicy Dividends Beat The Market in Canada, US and International.

That is also a smart beta fund that searches for greater yield but also applies financial screens. Not available in ETF form for US investors, you'd have to have a look at the constituents and skim enough of 'em.

