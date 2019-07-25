2019 Earnings Forecasts Back On A Declining Trend

Given the rise in forward valuations in the US for example, we estimate that there has been a 0.5% reduction in the equity risk premium for US equities in recent weeks, which is similar to the reduction in the spread between junk bonds and US government securities over the same time period.

Having stabilised during Q119, earnings estimates in both emerging and developed markets are back on a declining trend as the impact of the US/China trade dispute continues to bear on the global economy.

The US has held up better with a 3% decline in earnings forecasts over the same period.

On an unweighted basis, 2019 forecasts are now 10% lower than a year ago in the UK and eurozone and nearly 15% lower in emerging markets.

Exhibit 1: 2019 Equal-weighted earnings revision index USUKEurope exUKEM30/07/201820/08/201810/09/201801/10/201822/10/201812/11/201803/12/201824/12/201814/01/201904/02/201925/02/201918/03/201908/04/201929/04/201920/05/201910/06/201901/07/2019859095100105 Date US UK Europe ex UK EM 30/07/2018 100 100 100 100 06/08/2018 100.097 99.679 99.839 99.954 13/08/2018 100.099 99.67 99.712 99.418 20/08/2018 100.059 99.646 99.631 98.941 27/08/2018 100.057 99.774 99.604 98.656 03/09/2018 100.026 99.777 99.497 98.265 10/09/2018 100.031 99.714 99.401 98.272 17/09/2018 100.088 99.576 99.471 98.035 24/09/2018 100.129 99.609 99.448 97.991 01/10/2018 100.188 99.38 99.29 97.852 08/10/2018 100.216 99.252 99.197 97.729 15/10/2018 100.182 99.053 98.873 97.269 22/10/2018 100.121 98.828 98.612 96.701 29/10/2018 99.905 98.461 98.298 95.505 05/11/2018 99.784 98.21 97.876 94.802 12/11/2018 99.601 97.994 97.586 94.543 19/11/2018 99.294 97.699 97.482 94.234 26/11/2018 99.025 97.222 97.192 94.101 03/12/2018 98.914 96.956 97.253 93.998 10/12/2018 98.696 96.594 97.161 93.759 17/12/2018 98.226 96.026 96.471 93.453 24/12/2018 97.841 95.979 96.337 93.318 31/12/2018 97.857 95.844 96.332 93.25 07/01/2019 97.319 95.475 96.143 92.9 14/01/2019 96.642 94.885 95.618 92.412 21/01/2019 96.4 94.811 94.88 91.996 28/01/2019 96.337 94.576 94.369 91.63 04/02/2019 96.067 94.25 94.031 91.228 11/02/2019 95.661 94.215 93.417 90.921 18/02/2019 95.473 93.887 93.282 90.674 25/02/2019 95.356 93.809 93.045 90.541 04/03/2019 95.244 93.258 92.955 90.265 11/03/2019 95.143 92.942 92.338 90.239 18/03/2019 95.076 92.526 92.301 90.24 25/03/2019 95.24 92.254 92.169 90.116 01/04/2019 95.131 92.093 91.957 89.991 08/04/2019 95.15 91.857 92.002 89.818 15/04/2019 95.064 91.654 91.9 89.656 22/04/2019 95.368 91.826 91.779 89.526 29/04/2019 95.384 91.763 91.834 89.317 06/05/2019 95.72 91.452 91.854 89.222 13/05/2019 95.75 91.208 91.606 89.086 20/05/2019 95.663 91 91.504 88.861 27/05/2019 95.597 90.875 91.35 88.607 03/06/2019 95.464 90.78 91.348 88.335 10/06/2019 95.326 90.712 91.225 88.096 17/06/2019 95.134 90.583 90.786 87.985 24/06/2019 94.941 90.543 90.715 88.006 01/07/2019 94.733 90.493 90.537 87.853 08/07/2019 94.631 90.211 90.109 87.615 15/07/2019 94.311 90.08 89.64 87.469 Source: Refinitiv, Edison calculations

For now, market direction appears dominated by the prospect of easier monetary policy although we note that historically equities have typically struggled in an environment of downgrades. We are concerned that investors are not properly taking into consideration the strong likelihood of lower profits in a scenario of lower economic growth - which is implicit in expectations for meaningfully looser monetary policy. Even as earnings forecasts are now falling at a similar rate to that seen in Q418, equity market sentiment has for now remained remarkably robust.

Exhibit 2: Pace of downgrades on a global basis has been building since the end of Q19

This represents in our view a touching faith in the ability of central banks to use monetary policy to support an economy buffeted not by credit availability or financial stability concerns, as was the case earlier in this cycle, but instead by adverse geopolitical developments such as US/China trade policy. We therefore continue to be surprised by the resilience of equity markets but maintain a cautious outlook as we believe the good news on monetary policy is in the price while the incoming profits downgrades may yet weigh on performance.

