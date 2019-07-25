Buy Philip Morris International: A Dividend Increase Is Expected In September

Philip Morris' total return underperformed the Dow average for my 55-month test period by 22.6%, which is not great, but the underperformance has decreased since the last quarterly report.

Philip Morris' dividend has increased for 11 of the past years in a row, and the stock presently has a yield of 5.1%, which is well above average.

Philip Morris International (PM) is a buy for the dividend income investor who also wants to take advantage of the overdone stock price dip. Philip Morris International is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of smoking products. PM is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants a moderate growth estimate of 5%, which is increasing since the FDA approval of IQOS.

Philip Morris International is 4.5% of The Good Business Portfolio (a full position). The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to increase the dividends each year.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Philip Morris International has an interesting chart going up and to the right in a choppy slope for 2016 through mid-2017 until the FDA stated it would regulate nicotine in cigarettes. Also, the fourth quarter's earnings report was not taken well, and PM dropped 20% in a week, I think this was much overdone. I think this provides an opportunity to buy a quality company at a fair entry price for the income investor and with potential moderate growth long term. The growth of PM is closer to 8-9% when you take out the strong dollar effect.

Fundamentals of Philip Morris International will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Philip Morris International passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Philip Morris International does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 11 years of increasing dividends and a 5.1% yield. Philip Morris International is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is high, at 88%. After paying the dividend, this leaves some cash remaining for increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. PM easily passes this guideline. PM is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $139 Billion. Philip Morris International 2018 projected cash flow at $10 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 5% does not meet my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for Philip Morris International can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the smokeless segments of its business, with new targets in foreign countries. The growth is being held back by the strong dollar with the business growing 8-9% with a neutral dollar. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PM fails this guideline since the total return is 28.71%, less than the Dow's total return of 51.31%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $12,200 today. This makes Philip Morris International a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow, and the demand for PM smokeless products increases. Looking at the present stock price provides a good entry point for future total return as the headwind of the strong dollar normalizes. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. PM's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $85.0, passing the guideline. PM's price is presently at the target. PM is at the target price at present and has a low PE of 16, making PM a fair buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants good steady increasing dividends with the potential for future total return growth. Take advantage of being able to buy a great company business at a fair price. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is weak right now, but the above-average growing dividend makes PM a good business to own for income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes PM interesting is the potential long-term growth of smokeless tobacco products. PM gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and good future total return potential.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Philip Morris International misses against the Dow baseline in my 55month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 28.71% makes Philip Morris International a fair investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. PM has an above-average dividend yield of 5.1% and has had increases for 11 years, making PM a great choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was last increased in September 2018 to $1.14/Qtr. from $1.07/ Qtr. or 6.5%.

DOW's 55 Month total return baseline is 51.31%

Company Name 55 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Philip Morris International +28.71% -22.6% 5.1%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 1 8, 2019, Philip Morris International reported earnings that beat expected by $0.15 at $1.49 and compared to last year at $1.41. Total revenue was lower at $6.75 Billion less than a year ago by 2.0% year over year and missed expected revenue by $10 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line decreasing compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out October 2019 and is expected to be $1.40 compared to last year at $1.44, a decrease. The projected dollar exchange rate is hurting PM's earnings by $0.14 this year.

The graphic below shows the 2019 raised guidance for PM, showing the impact of the strong dollar.

Source: PM 2nd quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Philip Morris International is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of tobacco products in foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Philip Morris International is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada. The Company's portfolio of international and local brands is led by Marlboro. Its mid-price brands are L&M, Lark, Merit, Muratti, and Philip Morris. Its other international brands include Bond Street, Chesterfield, Next and Red & White.

Overall, Philip Morris International is a fair business with 5% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for PM smokeless products as overall smoking slowly decreases. The growth is below the guideline but is being hurt by foreign exchange rates and lack of firm rules from the FDA. The good high dividend income brings you cash as we wait for the growth of the company. Their product pricing is inelastic and allows them to increase prices without losing much demand.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019, which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year.

From July 18, 2019, earnings call Martin King (Chief Financial Officer) said:

Building on our encouraging start to the year, we delivered very solid performance in the second quarter, notably reflecting positive momentum for both our combustible tobacco and smoke-free product portfolios and strong currency-neutral adjusted financial results. Heated tobacco unit shipment volume increased by 37% to 15.1 billion units in the quarter driven by the EU region, Eastern Europe region, and Japan. Second-quarter net revenues increased by 9% excluding currency on a like-for-like basis driven by higher HTU shipment volume and favorable pricing for our combustible tobacco portfolio. Our performance was flattered by the timing of pricing in certain markets compared to the prior year, which contributed an estimated two percentage points to net revenue growth. RRP net revenues reached nearly $1.5 billion in the quarter or nearly 20% of PMI’s total net revenues. IQOS devices accounted for approximately 14% of RRP net revenues compared to approximately 19% in the second quarter of 2018. Like-for-like adjusted diluted EPS increased by 15% excluding currency, driven by our strong business performance. Our total international market share, excluding China and the U.S., increased by 0.1 percentage point to reach 28.3% in the second quarter. This growth was driven by heated tobacco units, which increased by 0.5 points to reach 2.1% reflecting broad-based share gains across the EU region and in Japan and Russia. In the EU region, HEETS continued its sequential quarterly share growth increasing by 0.3 percentage points to reach 2.4%. This growth reflects success across a broad range of markets with varying regulatory frameworks and adult smoker preferences. HEETS continued its strong performance in Russia in the quarter, with sequential in market sales growth of over 23% and national share of 29%. As a reminder, our first quarter HEET share was flattered by the impact on the total market of seasonally lower cigarette industry volume. Before closing on IQOS, I would also like to reiterate our excitement over the prospects for IQOS in the U.S. As a reminder, on April 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed that the marketing of IQOS is appropriate for the protection of public health and authorized it for sale in the U.S. We are excited to bring IQOS to the U.S. market to an exclusive license with Altria Group, Inc. whose subsidiary Philip Morris USA has the market expertise and infrastructure to ensure a successful launch, beginning with the initial lead market of Atlanta Georgia.

The graphic below shows the steady growth of IQOS products.

Source: PM 2nd quarter earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Philip Morris International business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. PM has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand its smokeless products in foreign countries and the United States with the FDA approval of IQOS. The graphic below shows the IQOS product.

Source: PM web site

Takeaways

Philip Morris International is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with its above-average high dividend yield and a poor choice for the total return investor looking back. Philip Morris International is 4.2% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. PM will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return to come in the smoking product business PM may be the right investment for you. I think the price drop; due to the FDA possible regulations and the downturn in stock price creates a buying opportunity to buy a quality business at a bargain price.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the DHR position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. July 19, I bought back the calls and made all of $0.40/share or 0.3%. I expected weak earnings, and DHR had a beat. On July 22, I wrote covered calls (August $145) against the position to collect another premium.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend for ARNC was cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 7.9% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II ( EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors ( OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing ( BA) at 13.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Twelve KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737-Max flying by October; it's taking much too long. On July 19, BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.82%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review.” Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.