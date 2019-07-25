Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets

Unilever N.V. (UN) (UL) released a statement last month that it aims to accelerate its business growth in emerging markets (Note: The term 'emerging markets' refers to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, and Brazil). In this article, we will try to analyze in detail Unilever's ability to deliver business growth in those markets and evaluate if such plans would actually bear fruit for the investors. We will also analyze UN’s performance from an income perspective and consider whether UN can conveniently continue dividend payments.

Unilever's ability to deliver business growth in emerging markets

UN owns over 400 brands and operates through three major segments; BPC (read: Beauty and Personal Care products), F&R (read: Foods and Refreshment products), and HC (read: Home Care products). Let's fact check the FY 2018 numbers for each segment to analyze their relative strength (Figure-2).

The above table highlights that a large proportion of UN's sales is derived from emerging markets (60%, 50%, and 80% of segment-wise sales for BPC, F&R, and HC segments respectively). During FY 2018, UN generated gross operating margins of ~18.4%, but the segment-wise break-up reveals that the 'Food & Refreshments' business delivered the strongest margins during FY 2018 (~36%). UN has managed to improve the operating margins of its F&R segment by ~19% Y/Y, but has simultaneously failed to create any noticeable Y/Y improvement in BPC and HC segments. Although UN is seeking growth in emerging markets, it would simultaneously need to improve operating margins across its BPC and HC segments to deliver noticeable growth for the company, on aggregate. This becomes important when we see that more than 50% of segment sales (for both these segments) are attributable to emerging markets.

In my view, it would be a challenge for UN to improve the dynamics of its HC business. This segment generates ~80% of its sales from emerging markets yet only yields ~12.5% in operating margins. The company's planned expansion in emerging markets would create the need for 'successful marketing campaigns' that would only marginally improve the revenues due to an already saturated market, and UN will need to factor in fierce competition from other FMCG giants like Procter & Gamble (PG), and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Simply put, UN would have difficulty in securing a larger share (for its HC business) from the emerging markets.

In contrast, the dynamics would be more favourable for UN's BPC segment, which witnessed 60% of its FY 2018 revenues stemming from emerging markets and also delivered stronger operating margins (at ~20%). Even though there’s been negligible growth in BPC’s Y/Y margins, I think an investment in emerging markets would make sense. This is so because UN has historically grown through M&A activity in the BPC segment, and the segment’s proportionate revenues have inflated from 28% to 42% during the last 10 years.

Finally, the F&R business is the most promising candidate for business growth in the emerging markets. F&R's FY 2018 operating margins came out at ~36%, witnessing a healthy Y/Y increase of ~19% (refer to Figure-2). In my view, UN is well-positioned to capture business growth opportunities in this segment. The company has largely run down its proportionate segment revenues (during the last 10 years) from 54% to 38% and this segment also saw the largest proportion of UN's divestments (~95%) during the same period. For me, this implies that UN has now tailored this segment to retain only the more profitable brands, and this strategic direction somewhat explains the high margin growth attributable to the segment. The important thing here is that only 50% of UN's F&R revenues are derived from emerging markets. The strength in segment operating margins and the room for acquiring a greater share in emerging markets indicates that this segment is poised to grow.

Having crunched the numbers denoting UN's segment-wise performance, let's now analyze the potential for emerging markets to boost business growth for Unilever.

Growth potential in emerging markets

Figure-3 shows Unilever's target markets that are also becoming growth champions for the company. Tier-1 markets include India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia. These markets provide for ~5-9% of UN's annual turnover. Tier-2 markets include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Vietnam. These markets will help shape the future of UN's business.

Unilever's products have the strongest appeal to the middle-class families who (while making purchase decisions) aim to strike a balance between quality and cost. As such, the middle-class population makes up the largest consumer base for the company. Figure-4 shows the strength of middle-income families in UN's targeted emerging markets. Even though UN is already cashing on the opportunities in Tier-1 markets, it also has significant room for business growth in Tier-2 markets, and in particular, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Approximately 25% and 20% of the entire population of Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively, belong to the middle-income group.

The need for strong brand management

For UN, these numbers either mean existing customers or potential customers. An appropriate strategy to secure business growth in these regions is to promote strong branding. For some of its existing brands in these target markets, it’s a challenge for UN to maintain an edge over competitor's products. For instance, consider 'Lifebuoy', a soap brand owned by Unilever. This brand is prominent in Asia, and in some parts of Africa. With respect to UN's growth opportunities in emerging markets such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, it's worth noting that 'Lifebuoy' sales are competed by 'Safeguard' (which is a brand owned by UN's competitor, PG). UN's advertisements of Lifebuoy soaps and shampoo target a general set of audience, portraying its usefulness to people of all ages. In contrast, what PG does is that it created a cartoon series titled 'Commander Safeguard' to promote the usefulness of the soap for children. PG went one step further and visited schools to convince children about the usefulness of washing hands with 'Safeguard' soap. This resulted in soaring sales for the brand while sales for Lifebuoy suffered due to lack of strong brand management. UN has recently followed suit and developed its own cartoon series in response to the strategy adopted by its competitor, but Lifebuoy’s advertisements are far less appealing, and of course, the first-mover advantage has already been taken by PG. Therefore, I believe that it’s a tough call for UN to challenge the loyalty of PG's existing customers.

On the contrary, there are certain brands (such as Wall's, Knorr, Lipton, and Magnum) in UN's F&R segment that are quite popular in UN's targeted emerging markets. Each of these brands generates more than €1 BB in annual sales. These brands provide a good opportunity for UN to pursue growth in its target emerging markets. In my view, UN would do well to build on the product ranges within these brands to cater to niche markets. If it pursues this strategy, UN would not only benefit from cost synergies but will also be able to avoid significant brand registration costs, large-scale advertising, and research and development costs.

Section Conclusion

As discussed above, UN’s overall growth outlook is admirable particularly in the context of its planned investments in the emerging markets. There are concerns about UN’s ability to grow its HC products business in the emerging markets and the impact of such targeted expansion on UN’s overall business profile. Nevertheless, there is strong potential for growth in the F&R and BPC segments, and UN can leverage on high margins and higher revenues emanating from these segments to deliver notable business growth.

UN for the income investor

An investment in UN means gradual price growth together with ever-increasing dividends. The company has a record of increasing its dividends during the past ~25 years, and I don’t think there’s any reason why UN shouldn’t increase its dividends going forward. In a worst-case scenario, we could expect a dividend freeze, but a dividend cut is the least the investors could expect from the company (given UN’s growth prospects).

Due to the non-cyclical nature of its products and the massive diversification in its product range (refer to Figure-1), UN’s revenues are de-risked against significant deviations (exception is the closure of a main product line/ divestment). An overwhelming majority of UN’s products is represented by off-the-shelf items that are easily converted into cash, without the need to tie up large inventories in working capital. In my view, this helps ensure strong cash flow generation and the company is able to maintain (or better, increase) its dividend payments year after year. At this point, it’s worth mentioning that UN currently has a 3% dividend yield, with its 3-year and 5-year dividend CAGR at ~19.86% and ~10.27% respectively. These dividend statistics are pretty impressive for a consumer staples manufacturer and are unmatched by UN’s competitors. Figure-5 compares UN’s key dividend statistics with peers, including PG and NSRGY.

Valuation

With a trailing twelve month PE multiple of 15.5x, and an EV/EBITDA value of 10.8x, UN might be termed as overvalued. But it’s definitely cheaper than PG and NSRGY in terms of the selected multiples. Have a look at Figure-6 for details. For me, this implies that a new investor in UN might be overpaying initially, but the stock never disappoints in the long term. Besides, the company’s net income and EPS have a solid 3-year CAGR of ~24% and ~26.5% respectively. In my view, a stable business model and solid earnings growth solidify UN’s ability to continue dividend payments.

Conclusion

UN is eyeing growth opportunities in the emerging markets. The numbers indicate that these markets offer tremendous growth opportunities for consumer staples manufacturer. Although UN’s F&R and BPC segments are likely to respond positively to these opportunities, the response of HC segment may not be impressive. UN will need to employ effective brand management to improve this situation. These factors indicate that on an aggregate, UN will demonstrate slow but steady growth in revenues.

Nevertheless, from an income perspective, UN’s dividend profile is unmatched by peers. The company has increased its dividends for ~25 years, boasts a 3% dividend yield, and a 3-year and 5-year dividend CAGR well above its peer group. Moreover, UN offers an attractive valuation with its P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples far below its peers. These factors combined with the non-cyclical nature of its business make UN a good long investment that has its charm for income and growth investors alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.