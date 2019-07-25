Keppel Corporation: Improving Return On Equity Is Key To The Stock's Re-Rating

The Offshore & Marine business is showing signs of recovery with its recent new order wins momentum and the increase in new headcount.

Singapore-listed Keppel Corporation (OTCPK:KPELY) (OTCPK:KPELF) [KEP:SP], a diversified conglomerate, is currently trading at 1.06 times P/B below its historical five-year mean P/B of 1.4 times, based on its share price of S$6.56 as of July 23, 2019.

The Offshore & Marine business is showing signs of recovery with its recent new order wins momentum and the increase in new headcount, although an improvement in profitability from the 2.4% segment EBIT margin in 2Q2019 will take more time. The Property business continues to do well, with residential sales up 52% YoY to 2,100 units in 1H2019. The future earnings outlook for the Property business is positive, with a backlog of 8,690 units with a sales value of S$2.9 billion equivalent to two years of Property segment revenue to be recognized between 2H2019 and FY2022, and 15,000 units from its existing land bank ready for launch between 2H2019 and 2021.

Keppel Corporation's valuation re-rating is dependent on whether it can get its ROE back to the mid-teens in the future, and that in turn is heavily driven by the potential turnaround of the Offshore & Marine business.

In the near term, the share price of Keppel Corporation could fluctuate depending on the performance of the cyclical Property and Offshore & Marine businesses. Note that Keppel Corporation has traded as low as 0.80 times P/B in January 2016. I will prefer to initiate a position in the stock below 1.0 times P/B and when there are clearer signs of improvement for the Offshore & Marine business.

Taking a longer three-year time horizon with the view that Offshore & Marine business could recover by then, I arrive at a target price of S$7.95 for Keppel Corporation pegged to 1.3 times P/B, implying a three-year total return CAGR of 12.5% including dividends.

Keppel Corporation is a conglomerate with diversified business interests. Its four business segments, Offshore & Marine, Property, Infrastructure and Investments, accounted for 3%, 69%, 15% and 13% of its 1H2019 net profit respectively.

The Offshore & Marine business is a global leader in the design, construction, and repair of rigs, vessels, and floating infrastructure solutions. The Property business is involved in the full spectrum of property development and investment, including but not limited to, residential developments, integrated townships and commercial properties. The Infrastructure business is a developer and operator of energy and environmental infrastructure solutions, and a provider of connectivity solutions in areas like data centers, telecommunications and logistics. The Investments business is primarily a manager of both listed real estate and infrastructure trusts like Keppel REIT, Keppel DC REIT, Keppel-KBS US REIT and Keppel Infrastructure Trust, and private funds as well.

I will be focusing primarily on the Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine and Property businesses for the purpose of the article. The Property business is the key value driver for Keppel Corporation, given that it contributed 69% of the company's 1H2019 net profit. In the case of the Offshore & Marine business, the 3% net profit contribution in 1H2019 is a result of the cyclical downturn in the offshore and marine industry in the past few years due to oversupply of rigs and low crude oil prices. The Offshore & Marine business used to represent 55% and 32% of Keppel Corporation's net profit in FY2014 and FY2015 respectively. When the offshore and marine industry recovers, the Offshore & Marine business is expected to be a significant earnings contributor and value driver for Keppel Corporation in the future again.

Diversification Beyond Rigs And Headcount Increase Positive For Offshore & Marine Business

Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business secured S$1.9 billion in new orders year-to-date in mid-July 2019, which already exceeds the full year new order wins of S$1.7 billion for full year FY2018. Notably, almost 60% of the offshore and marine business' new orders relate to non-oil renewable energy projects and Liquefied Natural Gas/LNG projects. These include S$720m from offshore wind projects such as offshore wind farm substations and converter stations in Taiwan and Germany respectively, and a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas, or FLNG, conversion project.

With the new contract wins, the Offshore & Marine business' order book of S$5.5 billion as of end-2Q19 (versus end-2018 order book of S$4.3 billion) is the highest since 2016. The Offshore & Marine business also turned around from a S$40 million loss in 1H2018 to a S$10 million profit in 1H2019.

This validates the success of Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business in diversifying beyond its legacy offshore drilling rigs segment.

Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business still remains relevant in the rigs segments, having secured a new $425 million or S$574 million mid-water harsh environment semi-submersible order from Awilco Drilling in 1Q2019.

Nevertheless, the company acknowledged at the 2Q2019 results briefing on July 18, 2019 that "the market for offshore drilling rigs remains challenging." This suggests new drilling rig orders are likely to be still hard to come by, and Keppel Corporation needs to continue to secure new orders in oil production projects such as Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels, or FPSOs, and non-oil related projects in the area of LNG and renewable energy to compensate for the lull in drilling rig orders.

Also, the Offshore & Marine business' continued low profitability is another area of concern, with segment EBIT margins of 2.4% and 0.8% for 2Q2019 and 1Q2019 respectively. The low profitability is a reflection of both competition from other shipyards and clients driving a hard bargain on prices.

Keppel Corporation cautioned against hoping for a significant improvement in profitability for the Offshore & Marine business in a short period of time at its 2Q2019 results briefing on July 18, 2019:

We are very pleased to see that for the first half, KOM (Keppel Offshore & Marine) has made a profit as compared to the first half of last year. As I’ve said before, we were looking for KOM to break-even first. The orderbook has also been replenished. It is at the highest level since 2016, when we removed the Sete contracts from our orderbook. We’re quite happy with where it’s going, but obviously, as we said before, this is not going to be a V-shaped recovery. More importantly, if you look at the orderbook, for the new orders that were won in the first half, a significant portion of the new orders reflected the pivot that we took, not just looking at oil, but also looking at renewables, to the gas strategy, as well as to the non-oil and gas sector. So, the trend is encouraging, but in terms of profitability, we do not see a V-shaped recovery.

Another positive factor for the Offshore & Marine business is the increase in headcount. The headcount for the Offshore & Marine business increased from 10,843 in 1Q2019 to 11,582 as at end-2Q2019. This is line with the company's earlier guidance. During the 1Q2019 results briefing, Keppel Corporation indicated that it plans to hire 1,800 new full-time employees for its offshore and marine business in 2019. More importantly, 1Q2019 represented the first quarter that the Offshore & Marine business started increasing its headcount, since it started right-sizing its offshore and marine workforce in late-2014 and early-2015.

While the company's management has indicated that the headcount is increased taking into account the additional workload needed to execute on existing orders in the current order book, it could also possibly be a leading indicator of future new order wins.

Property Business Sees Strong Sales Momentum

The Property business, Keppel Corporation's largest earnings contributor accounting for 69% of 1H2019 net profit, continued to deliver a strong performance in 2019 year-to-date.

Keppel Corporation sold 2,100 residential units in 1H2019, 52% higher than 1,385 units sold in 1H2018. The 2,100 residential units with a sales value of S$1.2 billion comprised 1,140 units in China, 610 units in Vietnam, 190 units in India, 110 units in Singapore and 50 units in Indonesia.

The significant YoY increase in residential units sold is impressive, particularly in China where a slowdown in the economy and cooling measures have dominated headlines. Keppel Corporation's China property projects are largely located in Nanjing, Wuxi and Tianjin. The company has attributed the strong sales demand in China to the fact that its property projects are located in high-growth Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, where demand-supply dynamics remain favorable.

The company's management gave more color about the Property business' sales performance in China and Vietnam at its 2Q2019 results briefing on July 18, 2019:

Both the first and second phases of our Nanjing residential project were 10 times oversubscribed, and ballots had to be held among the prospective buyers. All 716 launched units in the two phases have been sold out. Earlier this month, we launched 193 homes at Seasons Residences Phase 3 in Tianjin Eco-City, and all the units were sold within a day. These latest sales in Tianjin have not been included in the home sales data for 1H 2019. Our homes in Vietnam have also been well received by home buyers, with more than 98% of the 194 units in the last tower of Palm City Phase 2 sold at the launch in May.

Adjusting for fair value gains associated with mid-year revaluation investment properties in 2Q2019 and gains from en-bloc sales in 2Q2018, the Property business' segment core net profit was up 38% YoY to S$92 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Keppel Corporation has a backlog of 8,690 units with a sales value of S$2.9 billion, equivalent to more than two times FY2018 Property segment revenue of S$1.34 billion, to be recognized between 2H2019 and FY2022, which should offer a certain degree of earnings visibility. As of end-June 2019, it has a residential land bank of approximately 46,009 units, of which 15,000 units are ready for launch between 2H2019 and 2021.

Achieving Return On Equity Target Is Key To Re-Rating

Keppel Corporation's P/B ratio has de-rated significantly from the 1.5-3.0 times P/B valuation range it was trading at between 2010 and 2015 to slightly above 1.0 times P/B it is currently valued at.

A stock's P/B ratio tends to correlated with its Return On Equity, or ROE, which is the return (earnings) on the book value of the assets it has or deploys. While Keppel Corporation achieved a very impressive 10-year annual average ROE of 17.7% between FY2009 and FY2018 (ROE of 18.8% and 14.2% in FY2014 and FY2015 respectively), its ROE for 1H2019, FY2018 and FY2017 were 6.3%, 8.3% and 6.9% respectively.

Keppel Corporation understands that the low ROE is the cause of its depressed P/B valuations and it has set a mid-to-long term ROE target of 15% for the company as a whole and also individual ROE targets for the different business units.

Keppel Corporation's ROE Target

Source: Keppel Corporation Presentation Slides for Kuala Lumpur Non-Deal Roadshow on June 25, 2019

It is clear from the table above that Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business is the biggest hurdle for the company to reach its overall ROE target of 15%. Most of the business units, including the Property business (Keppel Land), the Infrastructure business (Keppel Infrastructure) and the Investments business (Keppel Capital) have already exceed their respective ROE targets in FY2018. Some of the other business units such as Keppel Logistics and Keppel Urban Solutions are small in terms of earnings contribution to make a significant impact on the company's overall ROE. In other words, the Offshore & Marine is key to the company's mid- to long-term ROE target.

Keppel Corporation has commented on its ROE target in past results briefings, which gives investors insights into how and when the company's 15% ROE target will be achieved.

At the 1Q2019 results briefing on April 18, 2019, the company's management shared its views on the timeline for the 15% ROE target to be achieved and how realistic the ROE target is:

The 15% ROE target is a medium- to long-term target. I think this is something that we believe is achievable, but it will depend on the industry cycles. Some of our businesses may reach it earlier than others. It is a target we have set for the group. Of course, within the group, as shown in the slide, there are also individual ROE targets for the different businesses... There are no assumptions per se, in coming out with the 15% ROE. We basically looked at what KOM (Keppel Offshore & Marine) has achieved in the past. Of course, in the past, the ROE was in fact much higher. The industry has changed, so we think that 15% is a realistic target to be set for the long term... We are looking at this as a target for the group. As I shared earlier, looking at the past, we believe that this is something that is realistic. It will depend on how quickly some of the industries that are going through downturns pick up. Of course, if all the industries that we are in continue to improve, then it will be shorter; if not, it may be a bit longer.

At the 2Q2019 results briefing on July 18, 2019, Keppel Corporation elaborated on why the company's ROE has been declining in past year and what is the company's strategy to improve ROE:

In 2014, when our ROE was at 18.8%, that was also the start of the decline in oil price. For those of you who remember a bit further back, KOM used to be a very strong contributor to the Group and we have had years also where the ROE was even higher than 18.8%. But in recent times, of course, with the correction in oil price, I think KOM has undergone a restructuring and in the last few years, KOM has not been contributing to the Group’s profits and returns. But we are still very positive that in the medium to long term, KOM will provide good returns for the Group. Now in the meantime, reflecting that we are a multi-business Group, we have other businesses propping us up, particularly in the last few years from property. We also have businesses that have been matured over the decades – a decade or two decades - such as Keppel Infrastructure. It is producing in the first half of this year an ROE of close to 20%. Keppel Capital’s ROE is also around 20% and of course, we also have recently acquired M1, whose ROE I believe is around 20%. So as a Group, we do expect to see our ROE in the medium to long term improve to about 15%. That is our target. That would require, of course, all our engines to be firing. We believe that when that day comes, and we have contributions from all parts of the Group, we will be able to hit our 15% target.

To summarize management's views, a cyclical upturn in the offshore and marine industry will help improve the Offshore & Marine business' ROE to bring it closer to historical levels, while the other businesses including Property are doing well and already meeting ROE targets.

Also, Keppel Corporation's net gearing was 0.82 times as of end-June 2019, and the company thinks that the gearing is not likely to go above 1.0 times. This rules out increased leverage as a means of improving ROE significantly.

Valuation

Keppel Corporation trades at 1.06 times P/B and 12.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, based on its share price of S$6.56 as of July 23, 2019. The stock is trading below its historical five-year mean P/B and forward P/E of 1.4 times and 14 times respectively. Keppel Corporation also offers a 3.5% dividend yield.

Investors need to take a mid- to long-term view if they were to consider an investment in Keppel Corporation, as both its Property and Offshore & Marine businesses are cyclical in nature, and the timeline for the recovery of the Offshore & Marine business is uncertain.

My mid-term target price for Keppel Corporation is S$7.95, pegged to 1.3 times its net asset value per share of S$6.12, implying a three-year total return CAGR of 12.5% including dividends.

Variant View

The key risks for Keppel Corporation are a slowdown in the Chinese property market (over half of the Property business' property gross floor area is in China), lower-than-expected crude oil prices and higher-than-expected interest rates.

