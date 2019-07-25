BHP Group: The Bigger They Are, The Harder They Fall

News is beginning to emerge that large shareholders are pushing for the removal of BHP Billiton’s (BHP) CEO Andrew Mackenzie. If you knew nothing about the company prior to reading this, you’d probably be perplexed as the stock is up nearly 26% YTD, it pays a 3.8% dividend, is a large cap with solid liquidity, and has a global scale business with a dominant position in iron ore. However, the CEO's track record of delivering value for shareholder is more than questionable and opens the door for analysis of the last six years of his tenure. Substantial changes to management need to be made, especially before large sums of capital are budgeted for the long-term projects on the table.

Source: Fortune

Mackenzie’s Track Record For Shareholders

CEO Mackenzie has been in the industry since the early 1980s, first working in BP’s (NYSE:BP) research division and eventually heading up the company’s capital markets division. From there, he moved to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in 2004 and would go on to join BHP Billiton in late 2008, at the height of the financial crisis. In February 2013, he took over as CEO of BHP Billition, thus starting his accountability period.

From an investing standpoint, there’re really two large considerations here: the performance of the stock over varied time frames and his corresponding compensation. Effectively, investors from here on should be asking themselves, “Did Andrew Mackenzie create value for the shareholders of BHP Billiton?” The best way to observe that is through right equity performance over multiple time frames. Beginning with the short-term period, in the last twelve months, the company has produced a total return of 27.2%, which is quite good from a nominal perspective. That encompasses a special dividend, as well as the normal dividend payments, as well as a 16.2% share price return. It even outperformed key peer Rio Tinto by about 380bps at the price level.

Source: Bloomberg

It’s difficult to say how Vale (VALE) would’ve performed if not for the dam failure. Vale was always the more levered counterpart of BHP Billiton, with far less resource diversification, and I believe the paltry 4.8% price change in the last twelve months isn’t really indicative of that stock’s potential in a normal iron ore price upswing. Leaving Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUGY) aside as it has a materially worse balance sheet than BHP and far less scale and diversification, I’ll note that all major iron ore producers underperformed the price of a generic iron ore futures contract by a significant margin. The iron ore pricing index is up 86.4% in the last twelve months, utilizing monthly settlement prices. That’s quite staggering and not only is there a need to criticize the execution of BHP Billiton, but also that of the broader iron ore complex.

I think the most telling chart is the one below, however. As a preface to it, I’ve used daily pricing and entered in the range February 19, 2013, until July 19, 2019, which represents 99%+ of CEO Mackenzie’s tenure. Since that day in 2013, Mackenzie has led shareholders to a total return of just 5.19%, which is about 80bps annualized. What’s even worse is that the price return of -22.7% over a near six-year period is simply inadequate, especially when stocks broadly have put up excess returns over an index near 200-300%.

If you believe that’s an unfair comparison, so be it. I’ll provide the caveat that commodities are cyclical and generating significant returns from these types of companies, companies that have stocks that track cyclical products, is more often than not a function of market timing. Still, for a CEO to only create 80bps per year of “value” since his tenure began is quite lackluster, in my opinion, and is absolutely cause for removal.

Source: Bloomberg

Matters are complicated when Mackenzie has a history of a dividend cut during his tenure. In both March and August 2016, when iron ore prices were just recovering from cycle lows, and complications stemming from a near $5-billion impairment in the Oil & Gas division and a $2.2-billion provision for the dam failure in Brazil in its JV with Vale hit, the company cut its dividend by 77%. While the company has certainly tried to make up for the cut dividend back in 2016, including a special dividend back in Q4 2018, the damage was done and the investor base shifted. That creates distrust that can only really be restored by a new management team, with a new CEO being an important first step towards attracting new, long-term investors.

The story becomes all the more interesting when investors factor in CEO Mackenzie’s pay structure. Mackenzie makes $1.7 million per year in base salary and did not increase from 2013-2018. That sounds quite reasonable, especially for the CEO of a company with a market cap in excess of $100 billion. Rather, it's the bonuses that stack up from year to year, both short-term and long-term in nature, that are at the discretion of the board of directors to pay out, that are troublesome and often leave the CEO with an impressive pay package that may go against underlying fundamentals. A quote from a Reuters article late last year caught my eye, as well:

BHP said its remuneration committee considered Mackenzie’s 'strong performance' against individual objectives, including the divestment of the company’s onshore shale assets, and board approvals for the Spence copper and South Flank iron ore expansions in Chile and Australia respectively.”

Strong performance? While I’m unsure if the board was trying to have a light-hearted moment and provide the market with a picture of confidence in its CEO, that’s an outright poor way to hold an executive accountable. There are hundreds of companies across the commodities space, all with portfolio optimization agendas and many of them do quarterly transactions with price tags well into the billions. How can that be the baseline for performance and not the actual performance of the stock itself. It would be one thing to have this CEO with a clean track record of a through-cycle sustained dividend, minimal asset impairments, and high-quality expansions that are well-received by shareholders (like not buying O&G assets at the top of the cycle), but instead, the board as well seems to be asleep at the wheel.

Where Does BHP Go From Here?

The company issued a rather interesting strategy presentation back in May, which I’d advise investors to check out. At a high level, the company wants to create long-term value for shareholders while exercising capital discipline. The interesting thing about statements like that is for the last six years, there’s minimal reason to believe that BHP can deliver on its promises. There needs to be new leaders at the helm and the direction needs to be accompanied by realistic targets.

That’s where I think investors can afford to be highly critical of the company’s outlook. The one thing that all of their “future options” have in common is that not a single one is centered around iron ore, the backbone of the company. Rather than expanding on something it knows how to compete in, the company is chasing high return projects with long capex timelines. The image below shows three petroleum projects, costing a combined $2.5 billion over the next five years, two copper developments that total nearly $11 billion in capex over about five years, on average, and then there’s Jansen. Jansen completely moves away from the company’s core competency. Since when did it become smart of a company to target a 20-year+ total project development, costing in excess of $10 billion in a field in which it is not the market leader and will have trouble gaining market share as it’s nearly an oligopoly?

Source: Investor Presentation

The old saying of “The bigger they are, the harder they fall,” becomes top of mind when I consider how the direction of this company is going the wrong way. A new leader needs to be put in place, aligning himself or herself with shareholders in terms of a total compensation package, and realistic operating targets and future projects need to be set that are in line with the company’s demonstrated strength - iron ore production, marketing, and distribution.

Conclusion

Earnings are due out on August 19, which is just a few weeks away, which places pressure on the company in the interim. The CEO’s track record is quite negative when investors recall the major events of the last six years, namely a dividend cut and underperformance relative to key peers. In the current standing, I think the future projects are misaligned to the company’s key strengths and with a history of poor shareholder returns, on both an absolute and relative basis, shareholders need to be pushing for a removal of the CEO and rebasing of the strategy of the company across multiple time horizons.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.