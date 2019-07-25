8.7% Yield, 18 Straight Dividend Hikes, Completely Covered And Lots Of Room To Grow: Saratoga

Co-produced by Treading Softly and PendragonY

Recently, we have been adjusting our model portfolio to be defensive while also providing predictable high-yielding immediate income. Today, we wanted to highlight a lesser known business development company, BDC, that is producing strong income while simultaneously growing its dividend every quarter.

Who is this little BDC that could? Saratoga Investment (SAR). SAR has raised its dividend for 18 quarters like clockwork and continues to out-earn its dividend - leaving room for future growth.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

While this is impressive, we've discovered another major catalyst that others are missing as to why SAR makes a fantastic choice to invest in right now!

An Overhead Look

SAR as a BDC is also a Collateralized Loan Obligation, CLO Manager. This is distinctively different than other BDCs that only invest in CLO tranches, as SAR manages their CLO - granting additional control as to the assets the CLO holds.

SAR has seen strong asset under management growth, AUM, and strong credit quality of their assets. SAR's AUM grew an additional 2% this quarter alone.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

This growth however has not come at the cost of quality. SAR's management has ensured their quality of investments have risen right alongside of their AUM. This continues to prove that management has their focus correct and due diligence is a must. SAR primarily invests in the lower-middle market; these companies often have shorter histories, less staff and lower revenues. SAR conducts in-depth reviews of every company before investing a single dollar into them. This methodology is proving to be exceptional and their portfolio results prove this. Furthermore, SAR is not issuing massive amounts of debt or jumping into the leverage hotbed foolishly to grow AUM. Net asset value, NAV, has grown rapidly right alongside AUM. This means SAR is seeing strong, positive internal rates of return, IRR, and is not foolishly flooding the market with costly common equity to grow.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

NAV per share shows a steady growth alongside total NAV.

Source: SAR Earning Slides

Recession Resilience Is Built In

How is SAR ensuring that this performance will continue through a recession? This concern was discussed during their last conference call. Michael Grisius, SAR's Chief Investment Officer was asked how SAR evaluates new loans with a coming recession, he answered it this way:

“Yes, it’s a great question because, you know, several years ago we were – had the benefit of being able to look at how a company performed in the last downturn. We still have that benefit for a large number of our investments. But as the – as the recovery has been so long, it has been so long dated, what we end up doing for some of them if they haven't been around that long is we start to dig into the industry and look at metrics that would be good indicators of how much exposure a given business would have to a downturn if there were one, and that's something that we take very seriously and we do rigorous analysis around each of the investments we make before we do so to get a sense for whether if there were to be a downturn, we feel like the capital structure could hold up and the business could hold up.”

Consider for a second the in-depth nature of these reviews. These mirror exactly how we evaluate our investments prior to making them. Thorough, thought out and carefully evaluated businesses and sectors to ensure strong performance in all market conditions. As a lender, SAR is taking the necessary steps to ensure recession resilience; also they have an average portfolio floor interest rate of 8%. This puts a floor on how low their loan interest rates and by extension their income, will drop. These two factors provide recession resilience - in-depth research before lending and smart floor rates on their loans.

The Dividend And Its Coverage

One major plus to SAR is its consistent dividend growth. Very few BDCs can boast such a steady growing dividend over 8 years.

Source: SAR Earnings Slides

Furthermore, SAR this quarter was $0.60 per share Net Investment Income, NII, and paid investors $0.55 per share in a dividend. This is lower by $0.06 per share than the previous quarter - however this is due to selling new shares to the market and changes to tax benefits. Their earnings are actually higher overall, this new capital from selling equity on the market did not negatively impact NAV per share, but has yet to be put to work to return new income per share to investors. This means they covered their dividend 1.09x this quarter leaving room for their dividend to grow further.

SAR goes ex-dividend next around September 13th, and we fully expect another dividend increase to be announced when they announce their dividend. Income investors should consider buying SAR now and enjoy the price increase as new investors jump into SAR once that dividend is announced.

Dry Powder - Room For Explosive NII Growth

As a BDC, SAR makes all its revenue by lending its money to other companies and collecting interest. This income often is supplemented by leverage and generating additional income from their debt - living between their expenses and income. For a BDC to sit on a large cash pile for an extended time is a negative situation - something SAR is acutely aware of:

"We recognize certainly that the cash position that we’re in is sub-optimal in the long-term. We, as I mentioned before, feel really good about our pipeline and our ability to deploy the capital over time. We mentioned that we’ve closed, you know, just in July on a couple of new deals and feel very good about our prospects for deploying that capital. One of the nice things about that is that it’s just pure math as we deploy that capital and its cash, we’re not borrowing so it – the earnings from the asset deployment fall straight to the bottom line. So, we enjoy a pretty healthy spread between our NII and what our dividend rate is. As we deploy that cash capital that spread, we would expect to grow."

SAR has enough liquidity - primarily made up of cash on hand to grow their AUM by 26%.

Source: SAR Earning Slides (Added Emphasis)

If SAR was to lend out only this $62.1 million at an interest rate of 8%, it would generate an additional $0.155 per share per quarter in NII before management fees.

After management fees this would still amount to about $0.12 per quarter. Generating $0.72 per share in NII would support multiple larger dividend increases moving forward.

This cash pile is net debt neutral and their usage of it will not increase or decrease their net debt calculations, however, it will greatly boost their bottom line. SAR is actively closing deals - two just in July alone - to use this cash wisely to fund growth.

Furthermore, SAR is an SBIC, Small Business Investment Corporation, lender. SBIC is a program regulated by the Small Business Administration. About 55% of SAR's AUM are connected to their SBIC lending business. SAR has an initial SBIC license providing $150 million in debt to SAR to lend. SAR was greenlighted to receive a second SBIC license of $175 million in September of 2018. The process to finalize approval is still in motion, however, when this second license is finalized it will provide a massive, cheap wave of liquidity to SAR. SBIC debt is issued near the 10-year treasury interest rate at that time. Currently, SAR's SBIC debt carries an interest rate of 3.25% while their lending on this money is in the 10% range. When SAR finalizes this second license it will provide room for massive NII growth due to the spread between cost of capital and the income from their lending.

Risk With Lower Rates

SAR's average floor rate is in the 8% ballpark, and meanwhile, their portfolio yield is slightly above 10%. The floor rate means if the 3-month LIBOR falls to 0% - SAR still averages 8% return on their loans. Now there is still some downside risk with lower interest rates as SAR’s floor protection will not kick in any time soon on the bulk of their loans.

This is because their floor interest rates are quite far from the market and if the Fed cuts by 100 basis points, quarterly EPS could drop by about $0.09. (Annual $0.36). We don’t expect 100 basis points of cuts any time soon and in any case, SAR’s dry powder should offset some of the interest rate cut pressure should it occur.

A Quick Update On Their CLO

SAR was first highlighted recently by us as a means to have exposure to a CLO manager. At that time, SAR had recently increased their CLO's size and made changes to it. We also highlighted how CLO managers receive management fees for running the CLO which provided insulation from the fluctuations of their own CLO equity tranches.

SAR's management adjusted its covenant after upsizing their CLO - they no longer receive management fees as the CLO manager but now are the primary equity tranche holder.

SAR has invested in three different CLO tranches of their own CLO.

Source: SAR 10-Q

This change in their CLO relationship sets them in a unique role. They not only manage their CLO but control it as well via the equity tranche. These investments provide yields between 11.25% to 19.5%. The other two investments were in CLO debt tranches of their CLO. This provides an additional boost to their overall income as you can see below:

Note: SAR projects for the entire FY20 based off Q1 results

Source: SAR Earnings Slides (Added Emphasis)

SAR's CLO investment provides a substantial boost in income whereas before their management fees were generating a substantially lower amount. By adjusting this in the CLO covenant, it aligns SAR better with their debt tranche holders and provides SAR incentive to keep the CLO operating at maximum capacity.

Their CLO position will continue to quietly provide large sums of income for SAR to use to fund other investments - or your dividends!

Key Takeaways

SAR is a fantastic little known BDC that deserves a large amount of credit for their growth and development. Investors should not hesitate to invest in SAR for income and for future income growth - SAR will have plenty to reward shareholders with.

Based off of SAR's cash position alone, they have the ability to produce an additional 25% NII in a short time. This increase in NII will directly lead to additional dividend increases. As SAR raises their dividend, their share price will continue to rise as the market welcomes those dividend increases and rewards SAR. Mix this with SAR's smart placement of interest rate floors to provide recession resilience and dedication to dividend growth, SAR deserves a position in your portfolio. We expect SAR will move to trade in the $26-$27 as their dividends increase further. SAR’s outperformance and portfolio growth will move it into the realm of high quality BDCs in the general market that other investors will run to once a recession begins.

