SPHD: This 4.95%-Yielding ETF Offers Better Downside Protection In A Bear Market

ETF Overview

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) focuses on large cap high dividend yield and low volatility stocks. This fund tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index. As the name of the ETF suggests, the fund selects its stocks based on its dividend yield, and stock volatilities in the past year. However, these are past information that may not accurately reflect future earnings and dividend growths. Because of its inferior growth outlook, its fund performance generally lagged the S&P 500 Index. However, it may provide better downside protection as it has lower forward P/E valuation than the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, it may be a good choice if an economic downturn is not far away.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Selection criteria only focus on past data

SPHD’s portfolio of stocks is selected based on past data. The ETF’s portfolio is constructed by picking the 75 highest dividend yield stocks from S&P 500 Index. The index ranks these 75 stocks and removes the most volatile 25 stocks (based on past year stock performance) from the list. While SPHD’s portfolio of stocks include high dividend yield stocks with low volatility, it does not guarantee future performance. In other words, future dividend cuts are still possible. Here, we will explain why.

First, high dividend yield exists for a reason. The stock may pay a much higher portion of its earnings as dividend to its shareholders. This may increase the chance of a future dividend cut if its businesses face some headwinds. High dividend yield is also often a sign of investors’ concern about a stock’s weak growth prospect (lower share price). Although SPHD’s low volatility screening criteria help to reduce some of this risk, it still relies on the market’s wisdom than analyzing the growth outlook of the stock.

SPHD may include stocks that are highly leveraged

SPHD's approach to build its portfolio can also include companies that have high leverages such as companies in the REITs or utilities sectors. Many of these companies took on debts in order to fund their growth projects or simply use leverage to maximize their earnings. This allows them to return cash to their shareholders through generous dividends. Therefore, these companies tend to have higher dividend yield. This strategy works well in a low interest rate environment. However, as interest rates increase in future years, these companies may have much higher interest expenses. This will reduce their cash flow and may result in lower dividend payments (e.g. dividend cuts).

Source: Invesco Website

Tilted towards value than dividend growth

Below is a table that compares the valuation of SPHD to its peer the WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Grade ETF (DGRW), and to the S&P 500 Index. For reader’s information, DGRW includes stocks that are focused on the quality of the dividend and future growth potential.

SPHD DGRW S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 14.6x 15.7x 17.8x Dividend Yield (%) 4.95% 2.72% 2.13% Sales Growth (%) 1.75% 7.02% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 2.72% 14.40% 13.35%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

As the table shows, SPHD has much higher dividend yield of 4.95% than DGRW’s 2.72% and S&P 500 Index’s 2.13%. However, it lagged DGRW and the S&P 500 Index in terms of sales growth and cash flow growth. As can be seen from the table above, its sales growth of 1.75% is significantly lower than DGRW’s 7.02% and S&P 500 Index’s 7.12%. Similarly, SPHD’s cash flow growth of 2.72% is also behind DGRW’s 14.40% and S&P 500 Index’s 13.35%. One might think that SPHD’s total return will significantly lag DGRW and the S&P 500 Index. Fortunately, its higher dividend yield helps to narrow this gap. As can be seen from the chart below, SPHD still generated a total return of 87.7% since 2013. This was only slightly lower than DGRW’s 102.7% and the S&P 500 Index’s 105.7%.

Data by YCharts

Although SPHD lagged DGRW and SPY in terms of growth, it actually may perform better in a bear market because of its lower volatility. In last year’s equity market correction, SPHD only delivered a negative 11.3% return. This was much better than DGRW’s 18.2% and S&P 500 Index’s 19.0%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

SPHD is an interesting choice for investors wanting to focus on high dividend yield stocks. While the fund may lag the S&P 500 Index in a bull market, it should provide better downside protection. Since we are likely already in the latter stage of the economic cycle, some exposure to SPHD may be beneficial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.