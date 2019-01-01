Investment Thesis

I've been arguing for Facebook's (FB) potential since the middle of 2017. At that time, I was not a shareholder. Then, Facebook saw its share price take a huge haircut and I got very interested in the stock. To be honest, I certainly did not get in the bottom. This is easy to do in hindsight, and difficult in practice (my average price is $167.xx.).

Today, Facebook stands before us, as a pivoting company. It will not be as profitable as it was in the past. The powers that be saw to that. Having said that, investors today are not being asked to pay up anywhere near fair value.

Presently, the stock remains undervalued.

Q2 Results - Facebook's Challenges, My Take

Privacy concerns continue to plague the company.

In the past, I had felt that this would be a non-material event in the grand scheme of things. I trusted that Facebook's money-making machine would succeed in taking on all these issues thrown at the company. In the same way that a bank is largely expected to deal with fines, as ''part of ongoing business''; that Facebook would similarly have to deal with the odd $5 billion fine here and there.

Dramatic Change To Operation

However, today my opinion is different. On the one hand, Facebook will be able to put in place measures to avoid paying the occasional multi-billion dollar fine.

While on the other hand, and substantially more troublesome, this extra weight around Goliath's ankles might be what ultimately slows down Facebook's bottom-line profitability.

Case in point, Facebook's top-line was up an astonishing 27.7% YoY. For a company of this size, this is not an easy affair.

Having said that, despite a lack of concrete numbers to substantiate my claim, I'm under the ''impression'' that going forward, for some time, Facebook's bottom line will not be as impressive as it had been in the past.

This is understandable, for a large part of Facebook's existence, even when accounting for its stock-based compensation as a cash-cost, Facebook's free cash flow margins were approximately 31%. I don't know of any company with as much ability to convert free cash flow from revenue as Facebook, not Microsoft (MSFT), not Apple (AAPL), or Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) -- it was just consistently making way too much cash.

It’s going to take time to do this properly, and I expect it will take us longer to ship new products. [Facebook Q2 2019 earnings call]

Dynamic Ads: Same Tricks?

During the call, there was an element of good cop/bad cop at play. CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out plenty of mea culpa stories. COO Sheryl Sandberg took the other side of the coin and highlighted upcoming products which essentially demonstrate to investors a 'nothing to see' story. Facebook continues to play from the same hymn sheet as it always has done.

Case in point being, Facebook's new dynamic ads, which essentially track what people are browsing and showed them carefully tailored ads, which assist shoppers in purchasing products which interest them, but they didn't pull the trigger on.

For instance, Sandberg highlighted how Frontier Airlines saw a 2.5 times increase in ad-related revenue after deploying Facebook's dynamic ads.

Libra? Nothing To See

On the run-up to Q2 results, the amount of suppression to Facebook's Libra coin was palpable.

This is understandable. With that in mind, Facebook worked through a very well scripted earnings call to:

A) play down the near-term impact that cryptocurrency would have.

B) How Facebook is just one of the 27 companies involved in this project. In other words, ''it's not just me, it's them too!'' rung throughout the call.

Valuation - Still A Margin Of Safety

There is no question that Facebook's shares in 2019 have been on a tear, with its stock up approximately 56% in its year to date performance.

Now, I'm a value investor, hence I have no emotional attachment to any of my investments. I buy 'em cheap and (attempt) to sell 'em expensive. As such, I don't fall in love with my picks, just because they continue to perform well. I'm cold-hearted when it comes to investing.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

However, as the table above highlights, Facebook continues to be remarkably cheap. For instance, notice how historically on a P/Sales ratio Facebook was being priced with a multiple of 26.1x compared with its 9.2x multiple it presently trades for. Also, notice how on P/Sales ratio Facebook historically traded at a huge multiple compared with its peers, particularly Alphabet.

As we have discussed above, there are good reasons for this. Facebook's profit margins are terrifically high when compared with practically any other company.

What's more, if we compare Facebook to Snap (SNAP), well, there is simply no comparison. Snap has no profit for now, so it is entirely reliant on growing its paltry user base as evidence for its pricey valuation. Having said that, Snap does outcompete Facebook and Instagram for its key demographic of 13 to 34-year-olds.

Takeaway

Facebook's quarter was a case of no bad news is good news. Despite a very muted response from the market, I suspect that once the market has fully digested that there does not appear to be any more skeletons in its closet, that Facebook's shares will continue to plow ahead in the coming weeks and months.

